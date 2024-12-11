Superdrug closes St Andrews store

Superdrug has closed its store in St Andrews.

The health and beauty retailer closed its shop on Market Street on Saturday.

The chain still has outlets in Leven and Glenrothes, as well as in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

A sign in the window of the St Andrews shop is directing customers to the Overgate Shopping Centre as the nearest store.

It says: “Thank you for shopping with us.

“We look forward to seeing you again in our nearby stores or shop online with free delivery as a Health & Beautycard member.”

A separate sign says: “This store is now closed.

“Thanks for your years of custom, love Superdrug St Andrews.”

The unit has since been cleared out inside.

Superdrug says all staff members were offered jobs in other stores.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the St Andrews Superdrug store closed on December 7.

“All team members were offered positions in other stores and have been supported in finding alternative positions in the local area.

“We want to thank our customers for their support and in the meantime, the closest store is located at Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee.”

The chain closed its shop in Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Shopping Centre in February.

It also reassured customers earlier this year after its Leven store was broken into.

The closure comes as the former home of a famous St Andrews bookshop on South Street has hit the market.