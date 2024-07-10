Superdrug offers ‘reassurance’ after break-in at Fife store

Police are probing an early morning break-in at a Superdrug store in Fife on Wednesday.

The break-in occurred at the Leven branch of Superdrug on High Street shortly before 4am.

A window at the shop was smashed.

Police were called to the premises at around 3.50am after the alarm was raised by a member of the public.

It’s not known if anything was taken during the break-in.

The store opened for business as usual on Wednesday as repairs to the storefront got underway.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.50am on Wednesday to a report of a housebreaking at a premises on High Street, Leven.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Superdrug said: “We can confirm that there was an incident in our store on Leven High Street that occurred early Wednesday morning.

“Supporting the community’s healthcare and beauty needs is always our priority and we want to reassure people that the store is open and operating as normal.

“This incident is now a police matter, and we are offering our full assistance to Police Scotland.”