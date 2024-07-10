Superdrug offers ‘reassurance’ after break-in at Fife store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdrug offers ‘reassurance’ after break-in at Fife store

A police probe is underway.

By Neil Henderson
Superdrug store break-in.
A break-in took place at Superdrug in Leven. Image: DC Thomson

Police are probing an early morning break-in at a Superdrug store in Fife on Wednesday.

The break-in occurred at the Leven branch of Superdrug on High Street shortly before 4am.

A window at the shop was smashed.

Police were called to the premises at around 3.50am after the alarm was raised by a member of the public.

It’s not known if anything was taken during the break-in.

The store opened for business as usual on Wednesday as repairs to the storefront got underway.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident.

Police probe break-in at Leven Superdrug store

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.50am on Wednesday to a report of a housebreaking at a premises on High Street, Leven.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Superdrug said: “We can confirm that there was an incident in our store on Leven High Street that occurred early Wednesday morning.

“Supporting the community’s healthcare and beauty needs is always our priority and we want to reassure people that the store is open and operating as normal.

“This incident is now a police matter, and we are offering our full assistance to Police Scotland.”

