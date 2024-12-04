Former home of famous St Andrews bookshop hits the market

The former home of a famous St Andrews bookshop has hit the market.

J&G Innes Bookshop – known as the Citizen Shop – was located at 107 South Street until its closure in December 2023 after 144 years in business.

The unit has been empty since but has now been put up for let.

Shepherd Charted Surveyors is advertising the C-listed property for an annual rent of £60,000.

It says the iconic building would be “suitable for a variety of retail, commercial and restaurant/cafe uses”.

The ground floor and a small section of the first floor are available for let.

However, the rest of the building has been earmarked for renovation into residential flats.

