Fife Former home of famous St Andrews bookshop hits the market The Citizen Shop unit is now available to let. By Finn Nixon December 4 2024, 2:08pm December 4 2024, 2:08pm Share Former home of famous St Andrews bookshop hits the market Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5138080/former-st-andrews-bookshop-citizen-shop-on-market/ Copy Link 0 comment The former J&G Innes Bookshop in St Andrews. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors The former home of a famous St Andrews bookshop has hit the market. J&G Innes Bookshop – known as the Citizen Shop – was located at 107 South Street until its closure in December 2023 after 144 years in business. The unit has been empty since but has now been put up for let. Shepherd Charted Surveyors is advertising the C-listed property for an annual rent of £60,000. Inside the former bookshop. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors 107 South Street had been used as a bookshop for 144 years. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors It says the iconic building would be “suitable for a variety of retail, commercial and restaurant/cafe uses”. The ground floor and a small section of the first floor are available for let. However, the rest of the building has been earmarked for renovation into residential flats. Meanwhile, a series of St Andrews landmarks have been captured in a painter’s new collection.
Conversation