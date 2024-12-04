Old Course Hotel, Jigger Inn and Fisher & Donaldson – 21 St Andrews landmarks captured in painter’s new collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Old Course Hotel, Jigger Inn and Fisher & Donaldson – 21 St Andrews landmarks captured in painter’s new collection

St Andrews University graduate and watercolour artist Peter Jones is celebrating 21 buildings that have long been woven into the fabric of the town’s history.

St Salvator's Quadrangle, St Andrews University. Image: Peter Jones
St Salvator's Quadrangle, St Andrews University. Image: Peter Jones
By Michael Alexander

Peter Jones’ upcoming book of St Andrews watercolours is a personal tribute to the town that shaped his academic and artistic journey.

Due for release in April 2025, the book will feature 21 paintings of the town’s most iconic buildings and hidden gems, including the university’s historic structures, the Old Course Hotel, and familiar local spots like Fisher & Donaldson’s bakery, Janetta’s ice cream shop and Toppings.

Peter’s connection to St Andrews runs deep, and these buildings are not just subjects for his art – they are part of his story.

“I’ve always been inspired by the buildings I paint,” Peter explains.

“There’s a connection I feel to them – sometimes it’s a memory, or the way the light hits a particular structure. There’s a story behind every painting.”

The St Andrews book will capture these stories, blending history and personal anecdotes.

Peter Jones. Image: Peter Jones

Each of the 21 watercolours will be accompanied by text offering both historical context and reflections from Peter’s time in the town.

For example, Peter painted the New Picture House under a heavy sky, evoking memories of the late-night films he watched as a student.

The cinema is, of course, currently closed for refurbishment into a sports bar.

Who is artist Peter Jones?

Peter, 49, now based in Portobello, Edinburgh, spent four transformative years in St Andrews, where he studied French and History of Art.

New Picture House cinema. Image: Peter Jones.

But it wasn’t until after graduation that his passion for painting truly took off.

Old Course Hotel. Image: Peter Jones
South Castle Street. St Andrews. Image: Peter Jones

Raised in Paris and Newcastle, Peter’s early exposure to French culture and his artist grandfather’s influence sparked his love for watercolour painting.

Though he didn’t pursue formal art school, his return to Paris after graduation in 1997 deepened his connection to the art world.

It was only when he moved back to Edinburgh in 2000 that his artistic career began to gain momentum, with exhibitions and commissions marking his growing reputation.

Why did Peter Jones choose St Andrews?

Peter’s first book, inspired by his exhibition of Kirkcudbright’s architecture, set the stage for his ongoing exploration of Scottish buildings.

But the decision to focus on St Andrews was deeply personal.

Jigger Inn. Image: Peter Jones

“St Andrews has such a special place in my life, so it seemed like the natural next step,” he says.

Fisher & Donaldson, St Andrews. Image: Peter Jones.
Toppings book shop, St Andrews. Image: Peter Jones

The book is not only a celebration of the town’s famous landmarks but also of the everyday spaces that hold personal memories.

The Old Union Coffee Shop, where Peter spent hours as a student, is one such place featured in the book, immortalised in his delicate watercolours.

Old Union Coffee Shop. Image: Peter Jones

Peter’s artistic style is marked by vibrant watercolours and quirky lines that give life to the buildings he paints.

He is committed to painting directly from life, capturing the nuances of light, colour, and texture that photographs cannot convey.

“When you’re there in person, you see everything – the subtle changes in colour, the character in the windows, the way light hits the stonework. It’s about the spirit of the place,” he says.

The St Andrews book is a labour of love, one that reflects not just Peter’s artistic journey but also his deep connection to the town.

While Peter no longer visits St Andrews as frequently as he would like, his art keeps him connected to the town and its people.

“It’s a bit of a trek for a day trip,” he admits, “but I do get back every so often.”

