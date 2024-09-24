MICHAEL ALEXANDER: I worked in St Andrews cinema 30 years ago and found more than memories in projection room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

MICHAEL ALEXANDER: I worked in St Andrews cinema 30 years ago and found more than memories in projection room

Michael Alexander is feeling nostalgic about his five years as a St Andrews New Picture House projectionist during the 1990s.

Michael Alexander returns to the New Picture House projection room for the first time since July 1995. Image: Michael Alexander
Michael Alexander returns to the New Picture House projection room for the first time since July 1995. Image: Michael Alexander
By Michael Alexander

It might sound like something straight out of Back to the Future.

But when I recently stepped back into the New Picture House projection room for the first time since leaving my part-time cinema projectionist job in July 1995, I stumbled upon a hidden note from my younger self which stopped me in my tracks.

My nostalgia was already at its peak as I arrived to interview NPH managing director David Morris about the cinema’s upcoming closure and refurbishment.

However, opening the creaky projection room door and climbing the stairs to what once felt like a second home, there, hidden behind a loose brick in the stairwell, was a note written 31 years ago by my 20-year-old self.

The note, written by Michael Alexander in June 1993, which was hidden behind a loose brick in the New Picture House projection room stairwell and rediscovered in September 2024. Image: Michael Alexander

As I unfolded the slightly damaged but still readable paper, memories of my younger days and the flickering reels of the past came rushing back.

The content of the note wasn’t particularly significant – it was the musings of a young man who was clearly bored having seen Jurassic Park one too many times during the summer of 1993.

Yet, it served as a powerful connection to the past and a strange reminder how time has a way of looping back on itself, especially when you’re not looking.

Magic of St Andrews New Picture House

Returning to the projection room felt like stepping into my own version of Cinema Paradiso.

The analogy couldn’t be more fitting.

Like young Toto in Giuseppe Tornatore’s beloved film, I first experienced the magic of cinema within those very walls.

The view from the New Picture House Cinema One projection room showing thee lens from the old 35mm projector used by Michael Alexander in the 1990s. Image: Michael Alexander.

It was 1978 when my late dad, then a part-time projectionist himself, let me sit in the projection room to watch Superman: The Movie.

The old carbon-powered projectors, remnants from a time before television, symbolised an era when cinemas were the heart of entertainment.

But it was aged 17, when I landed a part-time job as a projectionist myself, that I truly immersed myself in the cinema.

From Driving Miss Daisy on my first night in May 1990 to Batman Forever on my last in July 1995, I calculated that I showed around 750 films over 940 nights.

Michael Alexander as a 20-year-old student during his St Andrews New Picture House projectionist years in summer 1993.
Michael Alexander as a 20-year-old student during his St Andrews New Picture House projectionist years in summer 1993. Image: Michael Alexander

The wages were modest starting at £5.50 a night and reaching £8.50 – but priceless for a penniless school pupil and university student. Seeing every film for free for five years was the best job ever.

Showmanship was an art form

Every night, I’d warm up the then Cinemeccanica projector, lace up the 35mm film through its intricate sprockets, and prepare the then-state-of-the-art Dolby Surround Sound system.

The Pearl & Dean advert titles were part of the soundtrack of projection room life.

Dimming the houselights, starting the film on time, keeping it in focus, and ensuring it ran seamlessly at 24 frames per second became an art.

In those pre-digital days, Thursday nights were reserved for ‘breaking down’ 35mm films into individual reels for transit, a task carried out in a dusty room known as “The Palace.”

Another job, changing the posters and signage outside, was less glamorous.

However, it was the people I worked with that made the experience truly unforgettable.

Fond memories of St Andrews New Picture House characters

Bill Munn, the long-serving manager who sadly passed away just weeks after his retirement in 1998, was a figure you’d usually smell before you saw, thanks to his pipe smoke.

Ian Collins, the chief projectionist, was a technical genius who, despite being profoundly deaf and suffering from brittle bones, taught me everything I needed to know about running the projectors.

Former New Picture House chief projectionist Ian Collins (left), who was profoundly deaf, and manager Bill Munn at Bill's retiral in 1998.
Former New Picture House chief projectionist Ian Collins (left), who was profoundly deaf, and manager Bill Munn at Bill’s retiral in 1998. Image: Michael Alexander

His patience and dedication were invaluable, and his passing in 2009 was a sad day.

Other NPH legends included projectionist Paul Carey, Maureen Waters in the cash desk, Maureen’s mum Bunty who preceded her, the entire Munn clan in the shop and a host of usherettes – including my mum who worked at the NPH for a time.

Another message from the past

My recent discovery of the note came months after a long-serving staff member sent me a photo of a message I had scrawled on a dirty window behind the stage on my last night in 1995 – also frozen in time!

Graffiti written by Michael Alexander on a dirty window behind the stage at the New Picture House on his last night working there in July 1995.
Graffiti written by Michael Alexander on a dirty window behind the stage at the New Picture House on his last night working there in July 1995. The message is still there more than 29 years later – frozen in time! Image: Paul Carey

Yet, as we know, time doesn’t stand still.

While the NPH will soon transform into a sports bar, the memories of what it once was will endure for those of us who lived and worked within its walls.

As I bid farewell to the NPH in its current form, and having returned regularly over the years to watch films, a twinge of melancholy lingers.

Like Marty McFly in Back to the Future, revisiting the past evokes a sense of wonder about what might have been.

But it also serves as a poignant reminder of how far we’ve come – and that the future remains unwritten.

