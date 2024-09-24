How Serena Cowdy’s SNP exit will change the shape of Angus Council’s chamber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Serena Cowdy’s SNP exit will change the shape of Angus Council’s chamber

A special meeting of Angus Council takes place this week to make changes which reflect the shift to a minority SNP administration following two recent resignations.

By Graham Brown
Serena Cowdy and Brian Boyd's administration departures have left the SNP with minority control of Angus Council.
Serena Cowdy and Brian Boyd's administration departures have left the SNP with minority control of Angus Council. Image: Angus Council/DC Thomson

A special meeting of Angus Council is to decide the new shape of the chamber after two high-profile resignations from the SNP administration.

And depending on its outcome, some members could be in line for a hike from the £850,000 councillors’ pay pot.

The departures of environment spokesperson Serena Cowdy and former Provost Brian Boyd have been part of a testing summer for the nationalist ruling group.

It now finds itself a minority administration.

Angus House HQ of Angus Council.
Angus House council HQ. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Ms Cowdy ended her membership of the SNP last week. She said she was in a “different place” from the party on a number of issues.

She will remain an Independent councillor for Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim.

In June, Carnoustie Independent Brian Boyd resigned as Angus Provost.

He now finds himself as a non-aligned member alongside Arbroath councillor Lois Speed, who he reduced to tears in the outburst which cost him the civic role.

On Thursday, a special meeting of the full council has been called to consider committee posts.

It will also elect a Deputy Provost after Forfar councillor Linda Clark was the unanimous choice to succeed Mr Boyd.

It’s believed Carnoustie councillor David Cheape – who joined the SNP-led administration with Mr Boyd in 2022 to secure a slim majority – will be their nomination.

It remains to be seen if there will be any nominations from the opposition or non-aligned ranks.

Why is a committee shake-up required?

Council rules require committees to reflect the political balance of the authority.

So the move of councillors Cowdy and Boyd to the non-aligned group has an impact.

The administration will lose two councillors from three committees; policy and resources, communities and family, education and justice.

It will also see a non-aligned member replace a ruling group councillor on the area’s planning committee.

New council leader Bill Duff has already said it will be important to “negotiate and discuss” with opposition and non-aligned colleagues.

What are the financial implications of recent events?

The leader of Angus Council is paid £42,698.

And there are also 13 senior councillor posts. Those are largely committee convener and vice-convener roles.

They come with a salary of up to £27,753 and are generally filled by the administration.

There have already been numerous changes to the make-up of committees during this term of the council.

Montrose councillor and Angus SNP group leader Bill Duff.
New Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council

So this week’s meeting could bring further change in view of the drop in the number of administration councillors.

This year’s total budget figure for councillor pay is £849,000, which includes £155,000 of pension and national insurance costs.

The figure will rise to £902k when a nationally set pay award is applied.

Conversation