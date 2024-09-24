How Serena Cowdy’s SNP exit will change the shape of Angus Council’s chamber

A special meeting of Angus Council is to decide the new shape of the chamber after two high-profile resignations from the SNP administration.

And depending on its outcome, some members could be in line for a hike from the £850,000 councillors’ pay pot.

The departures of environment spokesperson Serena Cowdy and former Provost Brian Boyd have been part of a testing summer for the nationalist ruling group.

It now finds itself a minority administration.

Ms Cowdy ended her membership of the SNP last week. She said she was in a “different place” from the party on a number of issues.

She will remain an Independent councillor for Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim.

In June, Carnoustie Independent Brian Boyd resigned as Angus Provost.

He now finds himself as a non-aligned member alongside Arbroath councillor Lois Speed, who he reduced to tears in the outburst which cost him the civic role.

On Thursday, a special meeting of the full council has been called to consider committee posts.

It will also elect a Deputy Provost after Forfar councillor Linda Clark was the unanimous choice to succeed Mr Boyd.

It’s believed Carnoustie councillor David Cheape – who joined the SNP-led administration with Mr Boyd in 2022 to secure a slim majority – will be their nomination.

It remains to be seen if there will be any nominations from the opposition or non-aligned ranks.

Why is a committee shake-up required?

Council rules require committees to reflect the political balance of the authority.

So the move of councillors Cowdy and Boyd to the non-aligned group has an impact.

The administration will lose two councillors from three committees; policy and resources, communities and family, education and justice.

It will also see a non-aligned member replace a ruling group councillor on the area’s planning committee.

New council leader Bill Duff has already said it will be important to “negotiate and discuss” with opposition and non-aligned colleagues.

What are the financial implications of recent events?

The leader of Angus Council is paid £42,698.

And there are also 13 senior councillor posts. Those are largely committee convener and vice-convener roles.

They come with a salary of up to £27,753 and are generally filled by the administration.

There have already been numerous changes to the make-up of committees during this term of the council.

So this week’s meeting could bring further change in view of the drop in the number of administration councillors.

This year’s total budget figure for councillor pay is £849,000, which includes £155,000 of pension and national insurance costs.

The figure will rise to £902k when a nationally set pay award is applied.