Home News Angus & The Mearns

BREAKING: Angus councillor Serena Cowdy quits SNP in shock departure over spending cuts

Ms Cowdy, the wife of former Dundee East SNP MP Stewart Hosie, said there were too many recent SNP decisions she could not "justify or defend".

By Graham Brown
Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim councillor Serena Cowdy. Image: Supplied.
Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim councillor Serena Cowdy. Image: Supplied.

Angus councillor Serena Cowdy has made a shock departure from the SNP.

In a surprise announcement on Monday evening, the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim member said she was leaving the party with immediate effect.

She will continue as a non-aligned Angus councillor.

Ms Cowdy is the wife of former Dundee East SNP MP Stewart Hosie, who she married in 2018.

She was elected to Angus Council in 2022 and was the ruling SNP group’s environment, tourism and active travel spokesperson.

The former journalist was one of the contenders to succeed her husband in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat at this year’s Westminster election.

Mr Hosie is a party loyalist who previously served as deputy leader of the SNP and was the party’s general election campaign director.

Serena Cowdy and Stewart Hosie.
Stewart Hosie and Serena Cowdy married in 2018.

Stephen Gethins won the nomination and took the seat for the SNP with a majority of less than 1,000.

Unhappiness with ‘a number of issues’

Ms Cowdy said: “After a long and difficult period of reflection, I have concluded that I am no longer able to remain a member of the Scottish National Party.

“There have been a number of party and governmental decisions that I have disagreed with in recent months.

“That is inevitable within any democratic organisation.

“However, I believe the party and I are now in different places on too many issues, particularly with regard to the environmental agenda.”

She continued: “In recent weeks, there have also been several major Scottish Government decisions that I cannot justify or defend.”

She said those included the removal of in-year funding from important initiatives already underway, and the redirection of monies previously pledged to meet specific needs.

“I am therefore resigning from the SNP with immediate effect, and will sit as a non-aligned, independent councillor for the rest of this council term,” added Ms Cowdy.

“It is a huge privilege to serve my constituents, and please be assured I will continue to do so to the very best of my ability.”

Decision unconnected with Angus Council SNP split

And she emphasised the decision is unconnected with recent unrest in the Angus ruling group.

“I would like to make clear that I have no issues with any of my Angus council SNP colleagues, or any local party activists.

“It has been a pleasure to work together.

“I hope I can continue to work effectively with all Angus councillors, regardless of party affiliation, to get the best results for the people of Angus.”

We recently revealed former Dundee City council leader John Alexander had been drafted in to mediate a feud in the Angus SNP ranks.

It followed the sudden resignation of the authority’s first female leader, Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Beth Whiteside.

Long-time Montrose councillor Bill Duff was appointed administration leader last week.

Conversation