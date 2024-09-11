6 key issues facing new Angus Council leader Bill Duff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

6 key issues facing new Angus Council leader Bill Duff

We examine some of the challenges Bill Duff must tackle after he was confirmed as Angus administration leader.

Challenges facing new Angus leader Bill Duff include coastal erosion on the Montrose SNP councillor's doorstep. Image: Angus Council/DC Thomson
Challenges facing new Angus leader Bill Duff include coastal erosion on the Montrose SNP councillor's doorstep. Image: Angus Council/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Montrose SNP figure Bill Duff has been confirmed as the new leader of Angus Council.

And there is no shortage of challenges facing the straight talker after 12 years as a councillor.

As finance spokesman, he knows well the massive budget pressures on the authority.

In the heat of the debating chamber, he has not only political rivals to contend with but must also galvanise a ruling group rocked by recent unrest.

We look at some of the big items in his in tray as he takes up the Angus reins.

1. The messy world of Angus politics

Game-playing and bickering have blighted Angus since the council came into being.

But Mr Duff’s challenges will not just come from the other side of the political divide.

He takes up the council leadership just months after being dropped as one of the Angus SNP group deputies.

However, the shock summer resignation of the council’s first female leader, Beth Whiteside opened the door to the top office.

Former Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside
Former leader Beth Whiteside stepped down this summer for “personal reasons”. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But this latest bust-up saw party chiefs bring in former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander to mediate the rift, a story exclusively revealed by The Courier.

It’s a facet which will add extra pressure to the myriad challenges facing the new leader.

2. A Place for Everyone

Arbroath’s £14m active travel scheme continues to divide opinion.

We are now nearly six months into the transformation of the A92 through Arbroath to make it better for cyclists and pedestrians.

Work on Arbroath's Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
Work at Guthrie Port roundabout earlier in Arbroath’s Place for Everyone project. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

As opposition finance spokesman Mr Duff wanted to axe the project and spend the council’s £4m contribution elsewhere.

He u-turned when the SNP regained Angus control in 2022.

The public’s reaction when the scheme is finally completed next year will reveal whether it was the correct route to take.

3. Finance

The council faces a £37.5m funding gap in the next three years.

It’s half-empty showpiece HQ at Forfar has just been put up for sale.

Angus House council headquarters in Forfar recently went on the market. Image: Graham & Sibbald

Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay has launched a review of the £1m-a-year senior officers’ team.

Millions have been raided from Angus reserves to balance the books.

And even before being elected leader, Mr Duff warned Angus residents they face a significant council tax rise in 2025 just to keep vital services afloat.

4. Storm Babet recovery

The first anniversary of the disaster is just weeks away.

But in the storm epicentre of Brechin, 60 council houses remain uninhabitable and might never be re-occupied.

A-listed Bridge of Dun near Montrose is still undergoing major repair and will stay closed for many months yet.

Bridge of Dun
Storm Babet drove a hole in 240-year-old Bridge of Dun. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus received £7m of government help for the direct damage caused by Babet.

A full recovery report is due to be delivered to councillors soon. It is likely to include eye-watering estimates around the long-term repair bill, with no guarantees where the money will come from.

5. Housing

Angus declared a housing emergency in June.

But it was only after an SNP group U-turn six weeks after they rejected a motion to full council.

Tenant satisfaction has fallen dramatically and empty houses have cost the council £4m in lost rent since 2020.

There is a plan to set up a dedicated housing committee to tackle the range of issues.

6. Montrose coastal erosion

The biggest climate challenge facing Angus Council is on the new leader’s doorstep.

Montrose beach and its famous golf links are disappearing at an alarming rate.

Storms at Montrose seafront.
Winter storms caused major damage at Montrose seafront. Imager: Paul Reid

Experts fear catastrophic flood corridors could open up and engulf the town within decades.

An action plan includes dumping huge volumes of sand along the coast to help replenish the dunes.

But its forecast the scheme could cost around £20m, with no definite timeframe or government funding promises.

What do you think are the biggest issues and priorities facing Bill Duff?

We would like to hear from you in the comments section below.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The whale being buried at Lunan Bay. Image: Angus Council
Dead whale buried at Angus beach after being washed up
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. school occupancy Picture shows; Monifieth High. Monifieth. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
How full is your Angus school? Monifieth High, Hayshead, Murroes, Seaview and Liff primaries…
Arbroath shoplifting
Man charged over 14 'shoplifting' incidents in Arbroath
There is a 'possible track defect' near Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Disruption after railway line closure near Montrose
Angus Council say the community garden was set up without proper permission. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Council extend olive branch in Arbroath community garden eviction row
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar recently went on the market. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Review of £1m-a-year Angus top brass launched by council chief executive
7
New Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council
Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff takes over as Angus leader
8
Wind blowing the sand at Lunan Bay in Angus.
Wind warning as gusts of up to 60mph to hit Angus
Looking south across land where a major solar energy park in planned overlooking Dundee. Image: Google
Angus Planning Ahead: Next step for 110MW solar energy park and new fishing hut…
Parcels of land west of Kellas would be the site for the solar park. Image: Google
Angus Council drops objection to 240,000-panel solar park on farmland
5

Conversation