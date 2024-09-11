6 key issues facing new Angus Council leader Bill Duff

Montrose SNP figure Bill Duff has been confirmed as the new leader of Angus Council.

And there is no shortage of challenges facing the straight talker after 12 years as a councillor.

As finance spokesman, he knows well the massive budget pressures on the authority.

In the heat of the debating chamber, he has not only political rivals to contend with but must also galvanise a ruling group rocked by recent unrest.

We look at some of the big items in his in tray as he takes up the Angus reins.

1. The messy world of Angus politics

Game-playing and bickering have blighted Angus since the council came into being.

But Mr Duff’s challenges will not just come from the other side of the political divide.

He takes up the council leadership just months after being dropped as one of the Angus SNP group deputies.

However, the shock summer resignation of the council’s first female leader, Beth Whiteside opened the door to the top office.

But this latest bust-up saw party chiefs bring in former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander to mediate the rift, a story exclusively revealed by The Courier.

It’s a facet which will add extra pressure to the myriad challenges facing the new leader.

2. A Place for Everyone

Arbroath’s £14m active travel scheme continues to divide opinion.

We are now nearly six months into the transformation of the A92 through Arbroath to make it better for cyclists and pedestrians.

As opposition finance spokesman Mr Duff wanted to axe the project and spend the council’s £4m contribution elsewhere.

He u-turned when the SNP regained Angus control in 2022.

The public’s reaction when the scheme is finally completed next year will reveal whether it was the correct route to take.

3. Finance

The council faces a £37.5m funding gap in the next three years.

It’s half-empty showpiece HQ at Forfar has just been put up for sale.

Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay has launched a review of the £1m-a-year senior officers’ team.

Millions have been raided from Angus reserves to balance the books.

And even before being elected leader, Mr Duff warned Angus residents they face a significant council tax rise in 2025 just to keep vital services afloat.

4. Storm Babet recovery

The first anniversary of the disaster is just weeks away.

But in the storm epicentre of Brechin, 60 council houses remain uninhabitable and might never be re-occupied.

A-listed Bridge of Dun near Montrose is still undergoing major repair and will stay closed for many months yet.

Angus received £7m of government help for the direct damage caused by Babet.

A full recovery report is due to be delivered to councillors soon. It is likely to include eye-watering estimates around the long-term repair bill, with no guarantees where the money will come from.

5. Housing

Angus declared a housing emergency in June.

But it was only after an SNP group U-turn six weeks after they rejected a motion to full council.

Tenant satisfaction has fallen dramatically and empty houses have cost the council £4m in lost rent since 2020.

There is a plan to set up a dedicated housing committee to tackle the range of issues.

6. Montrose coastal erosion

The biggest climate challenge facing Angus Council is on the new leader’s doorstep.

Montrose beach and its famous golf links are disappearing at an alarming rate.

Experts fear catastrophic flood corridors could open up and engulf the town within decades.

An action plan includes dumping huge volumes of sand along the coast to help replenish the dunes.

But its forecast the scheme could cost around £20m, with no definite timeframe or government funding promises.

