EXCLUSIVE: Warring Angus SNP group brought in ex-Dundee council chief to mediate feud

The warring Angus SNP council group has been forced to bring in ex-Dundee council leader John Alexander to mediate, The Courier can reveal.

Mr Alexander was drafted in as a peacemaker as a result of a heated dispute among councillors in the ruling SNP group, although he is to be replaced after quitting politics.

He was picked to help due to his role on the SNP’s national executive committee as convenor for local government.

It’s understood South Lanarkshire Councillor Katy Loudon, who was picked on Sunday to replace Mr Alexander as convenor, will take over mediation.

Angus Council insiders said much of the dispute is centred on a power struggle to replace outgoing local authority chief Beth Whiteside.

Ms Whiteside – who took over when the SNP regained power in 2022 – announced her surprise decision to step down due to “personal reasons” in July.

Sources said the conflict within the group had become much more noticeable in recent months.

“We noticed a splinter about six or seven months ago,” one council insider said. “You can see the split in the chamber.”

They said the local authority was currently “rudderless” as a result of the conflict.

Another council insider told us: “There’s trouble in the SNP camp. There’s no question about that.”

Party source say Montrose Councillor Bill Duff has an interest in taking on the SNP leadership post locally and is viewed as a potential replacement for Ms Whiteside.

Last year, he was forced to deny he was intending to defect to Alba after he was pictured at a party event in Arbroath.

The SNP played down the extent of the feud and claimed Mr Alexander had only been brought in to “support” the local group until a new leader is picked.

A party spokesperson said: “National Office Bearers have been supporting the SNP Angus council group with the transition to a new leadership.

“All members of the group share a common bond in improving the lives of people in Angus.”

Ms Whiteside refused to comment. Mr Alexander and Mr Duff were both approached for comment.