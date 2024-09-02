EXCLUSIVE: Warring Angus SNP group brought in ex-Dundee council chief to mediate feud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Warring Angus SNP group brought in ex-Dundee council chief to mediate feud

John Alexander, who recently quit politics, was drafted in as peacemaker as a result of dispute.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
Former Dundee council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The warring Angus SNP council group has been forced to bring in ex-Dundee council leader John Alexander to mediate, The Courier can reveal.

Mr Alexander was drafted in as a peacemaker as a result of a heated dispute among councillors in the ruling SNP group, although he is to be replaced after quitting politics.

He was picked to help due to his role on the SNP’s national executive committee as convenor for local government.

It’s understood South Lanarkshire Councillor Katy Loudon, who was picked on Sunday to replace Mr Alexander as convenor, will take over mediation.

Council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Beth Whiteside quit as Angus SNP council leader. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Angus Council insiders said much of the dispute is centred on a power struggle to replace outgoing local authority chief Beth Whiteside.

Ms Whiteside – who took over when the SNP regained power in 2022 – announced her surprise decision to step down due to “personal reasons” in July.

Sources said the conflict within the group had become much more noticeable in recent months.

“We noticed a splinter about six or seven months ago,” one council insider said. “You can see the split in the chamber.”

They said the local authority was currently “rudderless” as a result of the conflict.

Another council insider told us: “There’s trouble in the SNP camp. There’s no question about that.”

Angus SNP Councillor Bill Duff. Image: Supplied.

Party source say Montrose Councillor Bill Duff has an interest in taking on the SNP leadership post locally and is viewed as a potential replacement for Ms Whiteside.

Last year, he was forced to deny he was intending to defect to Alba after he was pictured at a party event in Arbroath.

The SNP played down the extent of the feud and claimed Mr Alexander had only been brought in to “support” the local group until a new leader is picked.

A party spokesperson said: “National Office Bearers have been supporting the SNP Angus council group with the transition to a new leadership.

“All members of the group share a common bond in improving the lives of people in Angus.”

Ms Whiteside refused to comment. Mr Alexander and Mr Duff were both approached for comment.

Conversation