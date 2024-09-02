Irvine Welsh, Peter James, Frank Gardner and Marion Todd – just some of the names heading to Stirling this month for the Bloody Scotland international crime writing festival.

Thousands of crime fiction fans will descend on the city for a weekend of thrills, chills and spills, while rubbing shoulders with some of their favourite authors of the genre.

And a few lucky Courier readers will be joining them.

Win tickets and a bundle of books

We have five pairs of tickets to give away to five different events taking place across the festival. In addition, winners will receive a bundle of best-selling page-turners.

See below for the events up for grabs and how to enter.

1 x pair of tickets to Peter James and Elly Griffiths + book bundle

Friday 13th September, 7pm, Albert Halls

Two of crime fiction’s most popular and talented authors come together to discuss their work and careers. Peter celebrates a special milestone this September when One of Us is Dead, the 20th book in his much-loved Roy Grace series is published. Elly, the creator of the Ruth Galloway novels, has won a vast following worldwide with her rich and skilful storytelling.

1 x pair of tickets to Denzil Meyrick and Marion Todd + book bundle

Saturday 14th September, 10:00, Albert Halls

Join two of Tartan Noir’s finest in conversation on Saturday, September 14. Both Denzil Meyrick and Marion Todd have skilfully blended the police procedural with atmospheric (and lesser used) Scottish locations, gaining legions of fans in the process.

1 x pair of tickets to Frank Gardner + book bundle

Saturday September 14 1pm, Albert Halls.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner continues to cover the war on terror for the BBC despite being partially paralysed after being shot while filming. He makes a return to Bloody Scotland following the release of Invasion, the fourth novel in his acclaimed series featuring MI6 operative Luke Carlton.

1 x pair of tickets to Peter May + book bundle

Saturday September 14, 7pm, Albert Halls

The hugely popular Peter May is back on the Stirling stage for the first time since 2017 in conversation with Craig Robertson. The journalist, television writer, producer and multi-award-winning author is back The Black Loch, the fourth installment in his celebrated ‘Lewis’ series set in the Outer Hebrides.

1 x pair of tickets to Irvine Welsh and Louise Welsh + book bundle

Saturday September 14, 8.30pm, Albert Halls

Trainspotting author Irvine’s new novel Resolution sees the return of maverick investigator Ray Lennox, the troubled anti-hero of his TV adapted series Crime. Meanwhile Louise’s new book, To The Dogs, takes a headlong dive into Glasgow’s criminal underbelly. TV presenter Stephen Jardine chairs the meeting between these two outstanding novelists.

How to enter

Simply choose which event you’d like to attend from the options below and email you preference to comps@thecourier.co.uk under the title Bloody Scotland.

Please remember to include your name, address and contact telephone number in your email. Deadline for entries is Monday, September 9 at 12pm. Winners will be notified no later than Wednesday, September 11.

Click here for our terms and conditions.