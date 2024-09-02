Mum’s struggles inspired Dundee man Alan to start helping city residents get from A to B

When Dundee man Alan Mitchell’s late mother Ena was in the last few years of her life, she didn’t have the confidence to take a bus or manage getting in and out of a taxi.

“My mother lived to be 96, and in the last few years she just wasn’t mobile enough to use public transport,” explains Alan, 62.

“She was fortunate in that I lived locally and had my car. And that my job allowed me to take her where she needed to go, when she needed to go there.”

But seeing the difficulties that his elderly mum faced in simply getting from A to B highlighted to Alan just how hard it can be for some Dundonians to move around the city.

“There are lots of people like my mum who aren’t fortunate enough to have a friend or a family member who is available and can get them around reliably,” he observes.

“When mum had a doctor’s appointment for example, she fretted about making sure she’d get there on time.”

Dundee Community Cars provides ‘peace of mind’

It was because of Ena’s experiences that Alan decided to volunteer as a driver for Dundee Community Cars, a non-profit organisation funded by the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership.

Members have access to reliable lifts across Tayside for a yearly fee of £5 plus a “very small” cost per journey to cover mileage costs, but drivers volunteer their time for free.

“For people who for any reason can’t use public transport and don’t have access to lifts, we’re an alternative,” explains Alan, who believes the service provides “enormous peace of mind” to members and their families.

“We’re a very reliable service. So members have the reassurance that once they’ve booked with us, the driver will turn up on time and get them where they want to go at the time they need to be there.

“I’ve taken people to hospital appointments and GP appointments,” Alan continues.

“I’ve taken one lady to visit her spouse, who’s in a care home. Some people go to the blind society or day care centres.

“Sometimes I’ll drive people into town just so they can meet up with pals for some lunch, or even take them to the hairdresser.

“If it’s a short appointment, say 10-15 minutes, we can just wait. And if it’s going to be longer, we’ll come back and collect them.

“We’re helping people be connected, keeping them socially active and making sure they can access the public services they need.”

Alan values getting to know ‘regulars’

Alan got involved with Dundee Community Cars at the end of 2023 just after he retired. As well as driving for two or three hours each week, he’s taken on the role of secretary.

But he admits that “doing the driving is much more fun” because of the connections he’s made with his “regulars”.

“Even in the short time I’ve been there, I’ve got to know them,” he smiles. “Our two staff members Anne (project co-ordinator) and Shirley (administrator) are great at matching drivers to people within their geography. So you get your regulars that you pick up.

“You get a good blether, everyone’s got stories to tell. If you’re nosy like me, you can find out all sorts of amazing things about folk’s lives.”

‘It’s very rewarding’ says volunteer driver

Alan urges anyone with their own car and time to spare to consider volunteering.

“It is very rewarding,” he says. “You’re making a difference. You have a bit of fun while you’re doing it. And it’s on your terms.

“It’s just about how much time you can spare when you can spare it, which makes it perfect for volunteers.

“Because I can relate it all to my mum and what it meant to her, I can appreciate how valuable the service is.”