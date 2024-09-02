Mum’s struggles inspired Dundee man Alan to start helping city residents get from A to B

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum’s struggles inspired Dundee man Alan to start helping city residents get from A to B

Retiree Alan Mitchell became volunteer driver for Dundee Community Cars after seeing difficulties his late mum faced in using public transport.

Alan Mitchell gives back to his community by giving lifts to those who cannot access public transport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

When Dundee man Alan Mitchell’s late mother Ena was in the last few years of her life, she didn’t have the confidence to take a bus or manage getting in and out of a taxi.

“My mother lived to be 96, and in the last few years she just wasn’t mobile enough to use public transport,” explains Alan, 62.

“She was fortunate in that I lived locally and had my car. And that my job allowed me to take her where she needed to go, when she needed to go there.”

But seeing the difficulties that his elderly mum faced in simply getting from A to B highlighted to Alan just how hard it can be for some Dundonians to move around the city.

Dundee Community Cars driver Alan Mitchell with his late mum Ena.
Dundee Community Cars driver Alan Mitchell with his late mum Ena. Image: Supplied.

“There are lots of people like my mum who aren’t fortunate enough to have a friend or a family member who is available and can get them around reliably,” he observes.

“When mum had a doctor’s appointment for example, she fretted about making sure she’d get there on time.”

Dundee Community Cars provides ‘peace of mind’

It was because of Ena’s experiences that Alan decided to volunteer as a driver for Dundee Community Cars, a non-profit organisation funded by the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership.

Members have access to reliable lifts across Tayside for a yearly fee of £5 plus a “very small” cost per journey to cover mileage costs, but drivers volunteer their time for free.

“For people who for any reason can’t use public transport and don’t have access to lifts, we’re an alternative,” explains Alan, who believes the service provides “enormous peace of mind” to members and their families.

“We’re a very reliable service. So members have the reassurance that once they’ve booked with us, the driver will turn up on time and get them where they want to go at the time they need to be there.

“I’ve taken people to hospital appointments and GP appointments,” Alan continues.

Alan Mitchell uses this notice to help traffic wardens know what Dundee Community Cars does. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I’ve taken one lady to visit her spouse, who’s in a care home. Some people go to the blind society or day care centres.

“Sometimes I’ll drive people into town just so they can meet up with pals for some lunch, or even take them to the hairdresser.

“If it’s a short appointment, say 10-15 minutes, we can just wait. And if it’s going to be longer, we’ll come back and collect them.

“We’re helping people be connected, keeping them socially active and making sure they can access the public services they need.”

Alan values getting to know ‘regulars’

Alan got involved with Dundee Community Cars at the end of 2023 just after he retired. As well as driving for two or three hours each week, he’s taken on the role of secretary.

But he admits that “doing the driving is much more fun” because of the connections he’s made with his “regulars”.

Dundee Community Cars volunteer and secretary Alan Mitchell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Even in the short time I’ve been there, I’ve got to know them,” he smiles. “Our two staff members Anne (project co-ordinator) and Shirley (administrator) are great at matching drivers to people within their geography. So you get your regulars that you pick up.

“You get a good blether, everyone’s got stories to tell. If you’re nosy like me, you can find out all sorts of amazing things about folk’s lives.”

‘It’s very rewarding’ says volunteer driver

Alan urges anyone with their own car and time to spare to consider volunteering.

“It is very rewarding,” he says. “You’re making a difference. You have a bit of fun while you’re doing it. And it’s on your terms.

“It’s just about how much time you can spare when you can spare it, which makes it perfect for volunteers.

“Because I can relate it all to my mum and what it meant to her, I can appreciate how valuable the service is.”

