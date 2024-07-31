Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside steps down in shock move

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside has stepped down from her role at the head of the SNP-run authority in a shock move.

She made the surprise announcement on Monday afternoon.

But the Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor said she had been considering her position for some time.

A successor is yet to be chosen. Kirriemuir councillor George Meechan remains as depute leader of the SNP group.

She said, “I have been considering stepping down as leader for personal reasons for a while, and I feel like this period, after a general election and well before the Scottish elections is the best time.”

First female leader of Angus Council

Ms Whiteside became the authority’s first female leader following the Scottish council elections in 2022.

She added. “I have hugely enjoyed my time as leader and it has been a privilege to serve the people of Angus.

“But it is an all-encompassing role, and I’ve faced many huge challenges along the way and I feel it would benefit from new leadership.

“I am very proud to have been the leader of Angus Council and particularly to be the first woman to have held this position.

“I wish my replacement every success as they take on the role and I will be there to support them as councillor for my ward of Monifieth and Sidlaw.”

She led the council through the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and the extreme weather events of last years.

She also played pivotal roles in securing the funding for the £14m Arbroath Places for Everyone scheme and the new Monifieth learning campus.

‘Big decisions’ for SNP group

Depute leader Mr Meechan said, “The administrative group will meet to discuss who will succeed Cllr Whiteside as leader, as well as who will take up the role of Provost following the departure of Cllr Brian Boyd.”

Carnoustie Independent Mr Boyd stepped down as Provost after fury over his behaviour which reduced a colleague to tears at a full council meeting.

He added: “These are big decisions for the group and the council at a very critical time when we face so many challenges.

“We want to make sure that we have fully discussed our options and to do that we have to have all the right people in the room.

“However, we also respect councillors’ need to have a break over the summer recess, so we will wait to make our decisions which will be announced in due course.”

May AGM re-installed Beth Whiteside as Angus SNP leader

Ms Whiteside’s shock resignation comes just two months after she retained her place as Angus group leader at its AGM.

She remained in the top role, while Mr Meechan took over as deputy leader.

He said then: “I am a team player with a focus on problem-solving and I welcome this new challenge.”

And at that time, Ms Whiteside said: “I particularly want to thank both Cllr Kenny Braes and Cllr Bill Duff for their tenure as deputies over the past two years, and for the power of work they have contributed to the running of this council.”