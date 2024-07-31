Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside steps down in shock move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside steps down in shock move

Monifieth and Sidlaws member Beth Whiteside became the first female leader of Angus Council after the SNP regained control of the authority at the 2022 Scottish local government election.

By Graham Brown
Council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside has stepped down from her role at the head of the SNP-run authority in a shock move.

She made the surprise announcement on Monday afternoon.

But the Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor said she had been considering her position for some time.

A successor is yet to be chosen. Kirriemuir councillor George Meechan remains as depute leader of the SNP group.

She said, “I have been considering stepping down as leader for personal reasons for a while, and I feel like this period, after a general election and well before the Scottish elections is the best time.”

First female leader of Angus Council

Ms Whiteside became the authority’s first female leader following the Scottish council elections in 2022.

She added. “I have hugely enjoyed my time as leader and it has been a privilege to serve the people of Angus.

“But it is an all-encompassing role, and I’ve faced many huge challenges along the way and I feel it would benefit from new leadership.

“I am very proud to have been the leader of Angus Council and particularly to be the first woman to have held this position.

“I wish my replacement every success as they take on the role and I will be there to support them as councillor for my ward of Monifieth and Sidlaw.”

She led the council through the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and the extreme weather events of last years.

She also played pivotal roles in securing the funding for the £14m Arbroath Places for Everyone scheme and the new Monifieth learning campus.

‘Big decisions’ for SNP group

Depute leader Mr Meechan said, “The administrative group will meet to discuss who will succeed Cllr Whiteside as leader, as well as who will take up the role of Provost following the departure of Cllr Brian Boyd.”

Carnoustie Independent Mr Boyd stepped down as Provost after fury over his behaviour which reduced a colleague to tears at a full council meeting.

He added: “These are big decisions for the group and the council at a very critical time when we face so many challenges.

Councillor George Meechan. Image: Angus Council

“We want to make sure that we have fully discussed our options and to do that we have to have all the right people in the room.

“However, we also respect councillors’ need to have a break over the summer recess, so we will wait to make our decisions which will be announced in due course.”

May AGM re-installed Beth Whiteside as Angus SNP leader

Ms Whiteside’s shock resignation comes just two months after she retained her place as Angus group leader at its AGM.

She remained in the top role, while Mr Meechan took over as deputy leader.

He said then: “I am a team player with a focus on problem-solving and I welcome this new challenge.”

And at that time, Ms Whiteside said: “I particularly want to thank both Cllr Kenny Braes and Cllr Bill Duff for their tenure as deputies over the past two years, and for the power of work they have contributed to the running of this council.”

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

An RNLI transporter delivered Arbroath's new D-class on Tuesday. Image: Supplied
Watch Arbroath's new lifeboat being put through its paces
Waste and refuge workers are set to strike in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling
Bin strike dates confirmed across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
4
The National Lottery.
'Mystery' man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win
Ian Heddle
Former Dunfermline and St Johnstone footballer jailed for abusing child in Thailand
Elders Court sign
Crack-fuelled attacker battered man with wood plank in Dundee multi
Tasmin Glass Angus killer
Tasmin Glass: What John Swinney and other politicians have said about Angus killer's release
8
Carnoustie Golf Links management to propose plans for the future of the course
Carnoustie Golf Links bosses request changes to three council-owned courses
Forfar's police headquarters in West High Street
Forfar police HQ may be closed and officers relocated
8
Bikers prepare to set off from Victoria Park in Arbroath on the Steven Donaldson memorial ride. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Remembering Steven Donaldson from the seat of a Harley-Davidson in the memorial ride…
Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner…

Conversation