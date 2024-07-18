EXCLUSIVE: Drone footage reveals latest steps in Arbroath’s £14m active travel project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Drone footage reveals latest steps in Arbroath’s £14m active travel project

Angus Council say contractors are ahead of schedule on parts of A Place for Everyone which aims to transform the A92 through the town.

By Graham Brown

New drone footage has revealed Angus Council’s progress on Arbroath’s £14 million active travel scheme.

And the authority say parts of A Place for Everyone are already ahead of schedule in the 77-week programme.

Temporary traffic lights at a key junction could be cut from a planned nine months to just two.

A Place for Everyone will pass Gayfield Park in Arbroathh.
The project passes Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It means good news for local motorists.

They have complained the green scheme and other town roadworks have turned Arbroath into a current drivers’ nightmare.

Delayed start to A Place for Everyone

Main contractor Balfour Beatty began work on A Place for Everyone in April.

Contractual issues delayed the start by two months.

Sustrans is funding £10m of the works, with the council contributing the remainder.

A Place for Everyone will create cycle lanes and pedestrian spaces in a major redesign of the A92.

The ‘once in a lifetime’ transformation is taking place from Tutties Neuk to Guthrie Port roundabout.

Previous design images showed how areas such as Brothock Bridge will be opened up to pedestrians.

Cyclists will have dedicated lanes running the length of A Place for Everyone.

Our photographer captured progress along the route from the air.

Arbroath Place for Everyone progress
Looking down on Ladyloan school and the marina roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Progress on Arbroath's £14m A Place for Everyone project
Looking south along Burnside Drive. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Drone shots show the significant progress already made at Guthrie Port.

The extent of work along the length of Burnside Drive as the dual carriageway is converted to a single lane is also evident.

Council say A Place for Everyone is on track

Angus Council is pleased with progress so far.

A Place For Everyone project is currently progressing well,” said a spokesperson.

“Guthrie Port roundabout has achieved its target date of switching to temporary traffic signals on the date that was set 18 weeks ago.

Progress on A Place for Everyone Arbroath active travel scheme.
Lane works beside the Signal Tower museum and Bell Rock restaurant. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Guthrie Port roundabout changes in Arbroath A Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
The roundabout at Guthrie Port looking south. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A Place for Everyone treatment for Guthrie Port roundabout in Arbroath.
How Guthrie Port roundabout will look when A Place for Everyone is complete. Image: Angus Council

“In addition, early removal of traffic islands should allow the majority of the works to be undertaken without traffic signals.

“As a result of the collaboration between Angus Council roads team and Balfour Beatty, we should see a significant reduction in the requirement for traffic signals on Guthrie Port roundabout, from the expected nine months duration to less than two months.

“There may however be some side roads closed.”

Marina roundabout ahead of schedule

And the council say drivers should see changes before the end of the month.

“Section 1 of the work from Tutties Neuk to the marina roundabout is slightly ahead of programme,” it added.

“It will see the northbound fast lane closure switched to a slow lane closure by the end of July.

“Elsewhere the works to the marina roundabout removal have been completed ahead of programme and Millgate Loan junction works have started two weeks early.

“Overall, the works are on schedule as we complete week 16 of the planned 77 weeks of main works traffic management.”

