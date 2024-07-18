EXCLUSIVE: Drone footage reveals latest steps in Arbroath’s £14m active travel project

New drone footage has revealed Angus Council’s progress on Arbroath’s £14 million active travel scheme.

And the authority say parts of A Place for Everyone are already ahead of schedule in the 77-week programme.

Temporary traffic lights at a key junction could be cut from a planned nine months to just two.

It means good news for local motorists.

They have complained the green scheme and other town roadworks have turned Arbroath into a current drivers’ nightmare.

Delayed start to A Place for Everyone

Main contractor Balfour Beatty began work on A Place for Everyone in April.

Contractual issues delayed the start by two months.

Sustrans is funding £10m of the works, with the council contributing the remainder.

A Place for Everyone will create cycle lanes and pedestrian spaces in a major redesign of the A92.

The ‘once in a lifetime’ transformation is taking place from Tutties Neuk to Guthrie Port roundabout.

Previous design images showed how areas such as Brothock Bridge will be opened up to pedestrians.

Cyclists will have dedicated lanes running the length of A Place for Everyone.

Our photographer captured progress along the route from the air.

Drone shots show the significant progress already made at Guthrie Port.

The extent of work along the length of Burnside Drive as the dual carriageway is converted to a single lane is also evident.

Council say A Place for Everyone is on track

Angus Council is pleased with progress so far.

“A Place For Everyone project is currently progressing well,” said a spokesperson.

“Guthrie Port roundabout has achieved its target date of switching to temporary traffic signals on the date that was set 18 weeks ago.

“In addition, early removal of traffic islands should allow the majority of the works to be undertaken without traffic signals.

“As a result of the collaboration between Angus Council roads team and Balfour Beatty, we should see a significant reduction in the requirement for traffic signals on Guthrie Port roundabout, from the expected nine months duration to less than two months.

“There may however be some side roads closed.”

Marina roundabout ahead of schedule

And the council say drivers should see changes before the end of the month.

“Section 1 of the work from Tutties Neuk to the marina roundabout is slightly ahead of programme,” it added.

“It will see the northbound fast lane closure switched to a slow lane closure by the end of July.

“Elsewhere the works to the marina roundabout removal have been completed ahead of programme and Millgate Loan junction works have started two weeks early.

“Overall, the works are on schedule as we complete week 16 of the planned 77 weeks of main works traffic management.”