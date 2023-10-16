Designs show how £14.6m active travel scheme could transform Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Designs show how £14.6m active travel scheme could transform Arbroath

Arbroath's Place for Everyone project continues to divide opinion on the eve of councillors signing off the £14.6 million active travel project to transform the A92 running through the town.

By Graham Brown
The vision for Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council
The vision for Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council

This is how the face of Arbroath is set to change within two years.

Design images from A Place for Everyone reveal the major alterations to the A92 running through the town.

And if councillors agree to press on with the £14.6 million active travel scheme it will be all systems go from the turn of 2024.

The most contentious design aspect is the planned reduction of the dual carriageway to one lane in each direction.

It will allow the creation of cycle lanes between Queen’s Drive and Guthrie Port.

There will be seating areas, pedestrian spaces and crossings, with wildflower planting along the entire route.

These images by lead design firm Arcadis show how four key points  – west to east – will change.

Councillors meet on Thursday to decide on the 19-month build.

Queen’s Drive

The start of the cycle path and an open area for pedestrians outside Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park, here on the right.

The single lane carriageway is clear in this design snapshot.

Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
Queen’s Drive junction beside Gayfield Park. Image: Angus Council

East Grimsby

Wildflower planting, paths and a cycleway at the turn leading to East Grimsby and the harbour.

Arbroath A Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
East Grimsby junction treatment. Image: Angus Council
Arbroath A Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
East Grimsby junction from above. Image: Angus Council
Arbroath A Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
Heading west. Image: Angus Council

Brothock Bridge

Two lanes of traffic leading to the A92 would remain but the area outside the Central Bar/CAFE Project building would be transformed with planting, seating and new surfacing.

Arbroath A Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
Brothock Bridge aerial view. Image: Angus Council
Arbroath A Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
Seating and planting features strongly. Image: Angus Council
Arbroath A Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
Looking towards the CAFE Project building and A92 Burnside Drive. Image Angus Council

Guthrie Port

Significant alterations to the key roundabout: traffic reduced to single lane on the A92 through the town, planting, seating and cycle lanes created.

Arbroath A Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
Aerial view of Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council
Arbroath A Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
Guthrie Port looking east. Image: Angus Council
Arbroath A Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
Guthrie Port looking west. Image: Angus Council

Bold vision

Council leader Beth Whiteside lauds the partnership project with charity Sustrans as “bold and ambitious”.

She believes it could unlock further investment in Arbroath.

The SNP group leader says the authority has listened and acted on the views of Arbroath people.

Project costs have jumped £1.3m.

Local reaction to the prospect of the “transformational” scheme finally getting the go ahead at the special full council meeting remains divided.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Babet: Wind warning added to alert for heavy rain in Tayside
Green space and cycle lanes are a key feature of A Place for Everyone in Arbroath. Image: Angus Council
Arbroath active travel scheme set for green light as cost jumps to more than…
13
Missing person Gabriel Jatkiewicz. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Mearns boy, 14, may be in Arbroath
Pam Paton and Alec Edwards beside one of the trees on the fair door trail. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How Open Championship cash has helped Carnoustie's 1930s rest garden become a hit again
Police confirmed a red labrador was traced in Errol.
Woman, 33, missing from Friockheim found safe and well
A933 at Colliston.
Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A933 near Arbroath
Brechin Castle Centre will become a winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Winter magic returning in Brechin Castle Centre's biggest ever festive spectacular
Drivers will be diverted through Forfar from the Kirrie junction. Image: Google
Part of Forfar bypass to shut overnight for six weeks in £850,000 barrier project
Kirrie's famous Peter Pan statue over the shoulder of Ronnie Proctor in Kirrie Square. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ask a Local: Your insider's guide to five great things about Kirriemuir
Families will flock to events in Courier country. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
12 cracking fireworks displays in Angus, Fife and Perthshire this year

Conversation