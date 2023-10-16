Designs show how £14.6m active travel scheme could transform Arbroath

This is how the face of Arbroath is set to change within two years.

Design images from A Place for Everyone reveal the major alterations to the A92 running through the town.

And if councillors agree to press on with the £14.6 million active travel scheme it will be all systems go from the turn of 2024.

The most contentious design aspect is the planned reduction of the dual carriageway to one lane in each direction.

It will allow the creation of cycle lanes between Queen’s Drive and Guthrie Port.

There will be seating areas, pedestrian spaces and crossings, with wildflower planting along the entire route.

These images by lead design firm Arcadis show how four key points – west to east – will change.

Councillors meet on Thursday to decide on the 19-month build.

Queen’s Drive

The start of the cycle path and an open area for pedestrians outside Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park, here on the right.

The single lane carriageway is clear in this design snapshot.

East Grimsby

Wildflower planting, paths and a cycleway at the turn leading to East Grimsby and the harbour.

Brothock Bridge

Two lanes of traffic leading to the A92 would remain but the area outside the Central Bar/CAFE Project building would be transformed with planting, seating and new surfacing.

Guthrie Port

Significant alterations to the key roundabout: traffic reduced to single lane on the A92 through the town, planting, seating and cycle lanes created.

Bold vision

Council leader Beth Whiteside lauds the partnership project with charity Sustrans as “bold and ambitious”.

She believes it could unlock further investment in Arbroath.

The SNP group leader says the authority has listened and acted on the views of Arbroath people.

Project costs have jumped £1.3m.

Local reaction to the prospect of the “transformational” scheme finally getting the go ahead at the special full council meeting remains divided.