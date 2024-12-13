Holiday pods plan for Angus farmland near Eassie with stunning Sidlaws views

A pair of holiday pods could be created in the Vale of Strathmore with stunning views of the Angus countryside.

The scheme is part of a farm diversification at Newmill of Castleton, which sits close to Eassie between Glamis and Meigle.

Two holiday pods would be built on a triangle of land beside the existing farmhouse.

Their studio design would accommodate one to three guests on short-stay breaks.

The proposal has recently been submitted to Angus Council.

Bobby Halliday Architects say: “Our client is keen to diversify farm income.

“As part of this initiative they have commissioned two small holiday dwellings on unused ground adjacent to their recently converted farmhouse.

“The dwellings will be identical and simple to construct.

“The pods will be styled to blend in with the rural landscape, taking design cues from agricultural buildings, while maintaining minimal environmental impact,” they add.

Sidlaw Hills view from Eassie holiday pods

And the applicants say the south-facing site will offer guests spectacular views.

“This expansive farmland allows for the pods to be strategically positioned to offer privacy and unobstructed views of the countryside,” they add.

The pods will have an open vista towards the Sidlaws, and a direct view of 258-year-old Kinpurnie Tower.

The architects conclude: “By providing compact, eco-friendly holiday accommodation, the project will support the region’s growing demand for short-stay lodging, while preserving the rural; landscape and enhancing the area’s historical and natural appeal.”

Angus Council will determine the application in due course.

The Eassie plan is the latest in a line of holiday pod and glamping site schemes in Angus.

Those include projects near Guthrie, Fern, Monikie and Arbroath.

You can keep up to date with local applications and approvals in our weekly Angus Planning Ahead series.