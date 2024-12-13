Holiday pods plan for Angus farmland near Eassie with stunning Sidlaws views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holiday pods plan for Angus farmland near Eassie with stunning Sidlaws views

An application has been lodged for two holiday pods at Newmill of Castleton, between Glamis and Meigle.

By Graham Brown
A design image of the Eassie holiday pods. Image: Bobby Halliday Architects
A design image of the Eassie holiday pods. Image: Bobby Halliday Architects

A pair of holiday pods could be created in the Vale of Strathmore with stunning views of the Angus countryside.

The scheme is part of a farm diversification at Newmill of Castleton, which sits close to Eassie between Glamis and Meigle.

Two holiday pods would be built on a triangle of land beside the existing farmhouse.

Their studio design would accommodate one to three guests on short-stay breaks.

The proposal has recently been submitted to Angus Council.

Eassie holiday pods plan
How the interior of the Eassie pods would look Image: Bobby Halliday Architects
Eassie holiday pods planning application.
Visitors to the holiday pods would enjoy stunning vistas. Image: Bobby Halliday Architects

Bobby Halliday Architects say: “Our client is keen to diversify farm income.

“As part of this initiative they have commissioned two small holiday dwellings on unused ground adjacent to their recently converted farmhouse.

“The dwellings will be identical and simple to construct.

“The pods will be styled to blend in with the rural landscape, taking design cues from agricultural buildings, while maintaining minimal environmental impact,” they add.

Sidlaw Hills view from Eassie holiday pods

And the applicants say the south-facing site will offer guests spectacular views.

“This expansive farmland allows for the pods to be strategically positioned to offer privacy and unobstructed views of the countryside,” they add.

View from Eassie holiday pods proposal.
The view which the Eassie holiday pods would enjoy. Image: Supplied
Eassie holiday pods planning bid.
The Eassie holiday pods would sit side-by-side. Image: Bobby Halliday Architects

The pods will have an open vista towards the Sidlaws, and a direct view of 258-year-old Kinpurnie Tower.

The architects conclude: “By providing compact, eco-friendly holiday accommodation, the project will support the region’s growing demand for short-stay lodging, while preserving the rural; landscape and enhancing the area’s historical and natural appeal.”

Angus Council will determine the application in due course.

The Eassie plan is the latest in a line of holiday pod and glamping site schemes in Angus.

Those include projects near Guthrie, Fern, Monikie and Arbroath.

You can keep up to date with local applications and approvals in our weekly Angus Planning Ahead series.

