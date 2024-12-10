Angus Planning Ahead: Forbes of Kingennie staff house proposal and axed Carnoustie flats plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Planning Ahead: Forbes of Kingennie staff house proposal and axed Carnoustie flats plan

Welcome to planning ahead, the weekly round-up of applications and approvals across Angus.

By Graham Brown
Forbes of Kingennie resort plan to turn Blawearie House into staff accommodation. Image: Voigt Architects
Forbes of Kingennie resort plan to turn Blawearie House into staff accommodation. Image: Voigt Architects

Forbes of Kingennie resort has submitted a plan to turn a local house into staff accommodation.

The proposal centres around Blawearie on Drumsturdy Road.

The resort says its rural location has made it difficult to employ or retain permanent staff.

Blawearie staff accommodation at Forbes of Kingennie.
Forbes of Kingennie’s plans centre on Blawearie House. Image: Voigt Architects

Internal alterations to the three-bedroom house include an additional bathroom.

An annexe which was previously used as a gym would be converted into a one-bedroom studio apartment.

Voigt Architects say: “Minor internal alterations to a traditional house, located within walking distance of Forbes of Kingennie country resort, will provide accommodation for six full-time staff, which is critical to the successful running of an established and well renowned local business.”

Arbroath town centre flats refused

A housing association scheme for 15 flats on a vacant Arbroath High Street site has been rejected.

The land beside the Webster Theatre was previously occupied by Sepa offices.

Those were demolished in 2021 due to the dangerous condition of the building.

Arbroath town centre flats scheme next to Webster Theatre.
The town centres flats would have sat next to the Webster Memorial Theatre in Arbroath. Image: Arktx

George Martin Builders submitted the proposal for the four-storey block.

It would have provided a mix of one and two-bedroom flats for Hillcrest Housing Association.

The scheme was refused under delegated powers.

Planning officials said that despite changes to the scheme, the proposed block was too large for the site.

Montrose house appeal dismissed

A planning appeal over refusal of a “compact and bijou” Montrose house has been dismissed.

The Russell Street proposal involved building a two-bedroom bungalow on the 140 sq m site.

A building which previously stood there was knocked down around 15 years ago.

Montrose house refused by Angus planners.
How the L-shaped Montrose house would have looked. Image: Crawford Architecture

The site lies in Montrose conservation area, beside Montrose Academy.

Officers previously rejected the plan under delegated powers. They said the 76 sq m house would be squeezed into a site which is too small.

Angus development review committee upheld the refusal.

They said they were not entirely opposed to the development of the land, but criticised the design of the planned house.

New golf course shed for private Arbroath castle

Owners of an Angus castle have been won permission for a new shed on its private golf course.

The 64 sq m building will be used for storage and maintenance of the nine-hole course and grounds at Kelly Castle, Arbroath.

There were no objections to the plan.

Kelly Castle near Arbroath.
Kelly Castle has its own private nine-hole golf course. Image: Strutt and Parker

Council officials said the scale and design of the shed was acceptable.

Kelly Castle hit the market in January this year with a price tag of £2.3 million.

The four-storey fortified tower is B-listed and sits in 33 acres between Arbroath and Carnoustie.

Its origins go back to the 16th Century.

Duntrune crematorium back at Court of Session

The controversy over a planned Angus crematorium could return to the Court of Session.

Farmer Guthrie Batchelor has won two separate appeals to Angus Council’s development review committee for the site at Duntrune.

The original proposal attracted hundreds of objections.

Duntrune crematorium site on border of Angus and Dundee.
Objectors at the Duntrune crematorium site on the Angus border with Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson

In March, Scotland’s highest civil court ordered the authority to set up a new planning review committee after setting aside a previous approval for the 125-mourner facility.

Mr Batchelor was successful in securing permission in September.

However, a local objector has now lodged an application at the Court of Session for a statutory review of the decision.

Carnoustie flats plan dropped

Developers have pulled the plug on plans for flats and shops at a former Carnoustie hotel site.

Ground floor retail units were previously added to the proposal for the ground the former Links – or Glencoe – Hotel stood on at Links Parade.

Carnoustie Links Parade flats application
The Links Parade flats would overlook Carnoustie’s Championship links. Image: GFiveThree Architects

It followed a September 2023 refusal of plans for eight flats.

Angus Council and Sepa objected to the scheme because of flood risk.

The applicants said floor levels had been raised to protect the flats from the threat of the Barry Buddon.

The flats would enjoy stunning views over Carnoustie’s Championship links.

The Quattro Group, based in Stratford, has now withdrawn the latest application.

Forbes of Kingennie staff accommodation

Arbroath High Street flats

Montrose house refusal

Kelly Castle golf shed

Duntrune crematorium

Carnoustie flats

More from Angus & The Mearns

Joyce Lyon with her grand-daughter Nicky, and son and daughter-in-law Phil and Carol. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Joyce is toast of Monifieth Befrienders surrounded by pals on her 100th birthday
Outside Glamis Castle are Karen Stewart trainee trustee, RSABI, Andrew Brough, estate director, Glamis Castle, Steven Cumming, general manager, Glamis Castle, and Carol McLaren, chief executive, RSABI.
Glamis Castle to host free free festive lunch for senior farming folk
Missing man Stuart Brogan on the left and generic police picture on the right.
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Forfar man last seen over a week ago
Paul Stewart, Dundee Sheriff Court
Angus paedophile lorry driver jailed for 'appalling series of sexual offences'
Gavin Ross
Forfar sex pest to spend festive season behind bars for touching himself on bus…
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site which is now back at the centre of a Court of Session action. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus crematorium fight heading before Court of Session for SECOND time
4
The latest care inspections include Forfar After School Club at Langlands Primary School. Image: Paul Reid
Care round-up: Child supervision fears at Forfar after-school club and medication issues at Newport…
Houses in Southampton Place in Dundee are among those which have Raac. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
What do you do if you have RAAC in your Dundee or Angus property?
Cheryl Ballie with her children Aria and Josh. Image: Supplied.
Newtyle mum describes moment she returned home to house ablaze as family left with…
The damage caused by the fire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
House destroyed after Newtyle fire
2

Conversation