Angus Planning Ahead: Forbes of Kingennie staff house proposal and axed Carnoustie flats plan

Forbes of Kingennie resort has submitted a plan to turn a local house into staff accommodation.

The proposal centres around Blawearie on Drumsturdy Road.

The resort says its rural location has made it difficult to employ or retain permanent staff.

Internal alterations to the three-bedroom house include an additional bathroom.

An annexe which was previously used as a gym would be converted into a one-bedroom studio apartment.

Voigt Architects say: “Minor internal alterations to a traditional house, located within walking distance of Forbes of Kingennie country resort, will provide accommodation for six full-time staff, which is critical to the successful running of an established and well renowned local business.”

Arbroath town centre flats refused

A housing association scheme for 15 flats on a vacant Arbroath High Street site has been rejected.

The land beside the Webster Theatre was previously occupied by Sepa offices.

Those were demolished in 2021 due to the dangerous condition of the building.

George Martin Builders submitted the proposal for the four-storey block.

It would have provided a mix of one and two-bedroom flats for Hillcrest Housing Association.

The scheme was refused under delegated powers.

Planning officials said that despite changes to the scheme, the proposed block was too large for the site.

Montrose house appeal dismissed

A planning appeal over refusal of a “compact and bijou” Montrose house has been dismissed.

The Russell Street proposal involved building a two-bedroom bungalow on the 140 sq m site.

A building which previously stood there was knocked down around 15 years ago.

The site lies in Montrose conservation area, beside Montrose Academy.

Officers previously rejected the plan under delegated powers. They said the 76 sq m house would be squeezed into a site which is too small.

Angus development review committee upheld the refusal.

They said they were not entirely opposed to the development of the land, but criticised the design of the planned house.

New golf course shed for private Arbroath castle

Owners of an Angus castle have been won permission for a new shed on its private golf course.

The 64 sq m building will be used for storage and maintenance of the nine-hole course and grounds at Kelly Castle, Arbroath.

There were no objections to the plan.

Council officials said the scale and design of the shed was acceptable.

Kelly Castle hit the market in January this year with a price tag of £2.3 million.

The four-storey fortified tower is B-listed and sits in 33 acres between Arbroath and Carnoustie.

Its origins go back to the 16th Century.

Duntrune crematorium back at Court of Session

The controversy over a planned Angus crematorium could return to the Court of Session.

Farmer Guthrie Batchelor has won two separate appeals to Angus Council’s development review committee for the site at Duntrune.

The original proposal attracted hundreds of objections.

In March, Scotland’s highest civil court ordered the authority to set up a new planning review committee after setting aside a previous approval for the 125-mourner facility.

Mr Batchelor was successful in securing permission in September.

However, a local objector has now lodged an application at the Court of Session for a statutory review of the decision.

Carnoustie flats plan dropped

Developers have pulled the plug on plans for flats and shops at a former Carnoustie hotel site.

Ground floor retail units were previously added to the proposal for the ground the former Links – or Glencoe – Hotel stood on at Links Parade.

It followed a September 2023 refusal of plans for eight flats.

Angus Council and Sepa objected to the scheme because of flood risk.

The applicants said floor levels had been raised to protect the flats from the threat of the Barry Buddon.

The flats would enjoy stunning views over Carnoustie’s Championship links.

The Quattro Group, based in Stratford, has now withdrawn the latest application.

