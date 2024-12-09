Angus crematorium fight heading before Court of Session for SECOND time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus crematorium fight heading before Court of Session for SECOND time

A new challenge has been mounted against Angus Council's decision to grant permission for the Duntrune development in August.

By Graham Brown
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site which is now back at the centre of a Court of Session action.
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site which is now back at the centre of a Court of Session action. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A fresh Court of Session challenge against Angus Council’s approval for a new crematorium on the border with Dundee is being mounted.

It means the authority may have to defend its decision-making in Scotland’s highest civil court for the second time.

And it could further delay farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s hopes of starting work on the Duntrune facility in 2025.

A local objector is seeking a statutory review of Angus planning appeal committee’s August green-light for the project.

It is the latest stage in the four-year controversy surrounding the rural site.

The Courier understands the same local objector is behind the latest Court of Session move.

Court of Session defeat for council in Duntrune case

In March this year, the court ruled a decision by planning review councillors to overturn a previous refusal by officials for the scheme was unlawful.

The authority was ordered to establish a new review committee to re-consider the application.

In August, it gave the Duntrune development the go-ahead for a second time.

Meanwhile, an application for another crematorium on farmland near Carmyllie was rejected by the review committee last month.

Carmyllie crematorium site
The crematorium was planned for a site just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google

Road safety concerns were a key reason behind the refusal.

Duntrune campaigner challenges council decision-making

But the knockback has led to claims of inconsistency in the council’s decision-making.

Ian Robertson, who was at the forefront of the campaign to stop the Duntrune development, believes the council’s reputation has been damaged by the handling of the two crematorium appeals.

He wrote to council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay asking her to refer the applications to the Scottish Government so they could be called in for scrutiny.

Duntrune crematorium objector Ian Robertson
Ian Robertson of Duntrune House is against the crematorium proposal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In response, Ms Lindsay said that since formal decision notices had been issue in each case, the council had “no locus to reconsider either planning application”.

She advised him: “Should you, or any other party, remain dissatisfied with a decision or decisions taken in relation to either planning proposal, you may consider seeking independent legal advice as to the avenues open to pursue these.”

Mr Robertson said: “In my view, Angus Council is abusing its power by exploiting the fact there is no mechanism in Scotland to ensure planning appeals are determined in a consistent, fair and unbiased way.”

Angus Council was asked for comment on the latest development in the Duntrune case.

