Third Angus crematorium blocked over road safety fears and lack of public transport

An Angus farmer has lost his appeal to secure permission for the area’s third crematorium on a rural site west of Arbroath.

On Monday, development review committee councillors said they could not go against officials who previously rejected Neil McEwan’s application under delegated powers.

They ruled the greenfield site breached local and national planning policies.

It lies beside the B961 Monikie to Friockheim road, just north of Carmyllie Hall.

And after a site visit, the committee shared concerns about sightlines there.

Carmyllie crematorium bid lodged in 2023

Mr McEwan launched the planning bid in May 2023.

He ruled out dozens of alternative locations.

But there were more than 15 objections to the proposal.

Those included opposition from the council’s roads department. It said the setting had poor active travel and public transport links.

And officers did not support a possible reduction in the B961 speed limit past the site from 60mph to 40.

Single voice in support of Carmyllie application

Addressing Monday’s development management review committee, Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Heather Doran said: “There isn’t information demonstrating an overriding need for a new crematorium in the countryside.”

Montrose councillor Tommy Stewart added: “The visibility coming over the brow of the hill is not great.”

Committee convener Bill Duff was the only voice of support.

“That’s five against upholding the appeal,” he said.

“My views are contrary to the rest of the committee.

“I would have been minded to approve the application.

“I accept there is the issue about sightlines.

“I think most of the other issues could be addressed by the fact crematoria is an essential infrastructure and that would allow us to build it on greenfield land.

“But I’m in the minority,” he said.

Refusal of the Carmyllie application follows a successful appeal challenge by another Angus farmer for a crematorium near the edge of Dundee.

Guthrie Batchelor hopes to have the Duntrune facility completed in 2026.