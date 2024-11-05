Third Angus crematorium blocked over road safety fears and lack of public transport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Third Angus crematorium blocked over road safety fears and lack of public transport

Farmer Neil McEwan wanted to build the 125-mourner facility near Carmyllie Hall, west of Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
The crematorium was planned for a site just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google
The crematorium was planned for a site just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google

An Angus farmer has lost his appeal to secure permission for the area’s third crematorium on a rural site west of Arbroath.

On Monday, development review committee councillors said they could not go against officials who previously rejected Neil McEwan’s application under delegated powers.

They ruled the greenfield site breached local and national planning policies.

It lies beside the B961 Monikie to Friockheim road, just north of Carmyllie Hall.

And after a site visit, the committee shared concerns about sightlines there.

Carmyllie crematorium bid lodged in 2023

Mr McEwan launched the planning bid in May 2023.

He ruled out dozens of alternative locations.

Carmyllie crematorium layout.
The planned layout of the Carmyllie crematorium. Image: Supplied

But there were more than 15 objections to the proposal.

Those included opposition from the council’s roads department. It said the setting had poor active travel and public transport links.

And officers did not support a possible reduction in the B961 speed limit past the site from 60mph to 40.

Single voice in support of Carmyllie application

Addressing Monday’s development management review committee, Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Heather Doran said: “There isn’t information demonstrating an overriding need for a new crematorium in the countryside.”

Montrose councillor Tommy Stewart added: “The visibility coming over the brow of the hill is not great.”

Road safety concerns over Carmyllie crematorium plan.
Councillors were concerned about sightlines for the crematorium entrance. Image: Google Maps

Committee convener Bill Duff was the only voice of support.

“That’s five against upholding the appeal,” he said.

“My views are contrary to the rest of the committee.

“I would have been minded to approve the application.

“I accept there is the issue about sightlines.

“I think most of the other issues could be addressed by the fact crematoria is an essential infrastructure and that would allow us to build it on greenfield land.

“But I’m in the minority,” he said.

Refusal of the Carmyllie application follows a successful appeal challenge by another Angus farmer for a crematorium near the edge of Dundee.

Guthrie Batchelor hopes to have the Duntrune facility completed in 2026.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Plans have been submitted for a large children's play for at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Brechin Castle Centre/Greenspan
Angus Planning Ahead: Brechin Castle Centre fort and 32,000-bird Lundie hen shed
Angus nurse Shona Middleton
John Swinney accused of betraying Angus nurses locked in pay row
2
Boats rescue Brechin residents
Long-awaited Storm Babet report reveals £17m cost of reinstating flood-damaged Brechin council houses
4
Melanie Davies
Dundee Asda worker jailed for £47k National Lottery scam
Emily Swankie, 7, with her glow wand at Kirriemuir Hill. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as crowds enjoy fireworks fun in Kirriemuir
A new children's play fort will be an exciting addition to Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre
Brechin Castle Centre reveals spectacular children's play fort plans
The latest care inspections include praise for Inspired Breaks in Leven. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: Injury risk at Forfar home and praise for Leven service
Enjoying the Edzell fun. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
27 cracking shots from family fun at Edzell fireworks
The Barry house would be built on metal stilts to protect it from flooding. Image: Brunton Design
Carnoustie house on stilts planning appeal sunk by Barry Burn flood fear objections
3
Police Scotland officer.
Missing Arbroath teenager, 17, traced

Conversation