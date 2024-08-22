Farmer wins approval for new Angus crematorium after SECOND appeal victory in 18 months

An Angus farmer says he’s “delighted and relieved” planning councillors have upheld his appeal for a new local crematorium – for the second time.

On Thursday, the area’s planning review committee backed Guthrie Batchelor’s proposal for farmland overlooking Dundee.

The Duntrune scheme was first submitted to Angus Council almost four years ago.

And Mr Batchelor, from Friockheim, thought he had the go ahead in March 2023 when another review committee overturned a delegated refusal for the application.

However, the council’s reasons for approving the development were branded unlawful when a local objector mounted a challenge in the Court of Session.

It led to a new appeal committee being formed to re-consider the proposal.

And they unanimously supported the scheme.

Early 2026 target for new crematorium

Mr Batchelor hopes work will begin next spring.

The crematorium will have capacity for 125 mourners.

“I’m delighted – and relieved – with the decision,” said the 33-year-old businessman.

“I’m grateful to the committee, who I thought did a very thorough job on all aspects of the application.

“It has been a long time since we started this so I’m excited about getting going.

“There are planning conditions to come back but I hope those will not cause any problems with the project.”

He added: “Hopefully we will be looking at spring for the start of building work.

“Construction will be around a year so we would plan to have the crematorium open in early 2026.”

Crematorium campaigners say they will reserve comment on the latest decision until the planning conditions come back before the review committee.

Transport a key issue

Once again, the crematorium’s location was a major consideration.

Planning officials originally cited a lack of active travel options as a key reason for refusal.

Montrose councillor Iain Gall said: “I don’t know anyone who walks, bikes or takes public transport to a funeral in a rural location like Angus.

“Funerals by their nature are very time precise. You wouldn’t want to arrive on an hour before and be forced to wait an hour after to catch a service bus.

“Angus is not a city, where active travel is much more accessible due to their superior infrastructure.”

And he said a site visit had revealed roads “typical of rural Angus”.

Committee convener David Cheape said: “Strong feelings and reasoned arguments have been provided and those have all been considered by the committee.

“Other than the community council, no statutory bodies offered any objection.

“There’s a need for a new crematorium in Angus.

“If upheld, this would provide many communities with an alternative to Dundee or Parkgrove (at Friockheim), and introduce short-travel options rather than across Angus.

“The original rejection, in simple terms, hangs on the fact it does not comply with policies encouraging sustainable transport.

This is not, I believe, appropriate fore the consideration of crematoria which require to be situated in sensitive, peaceful, rural locations.

“We have to face the fact that people will choose to attend crematoria by car.”