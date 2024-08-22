Farmer wins approval for new Angus crematorium after SECOND appeal victory in 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Farmer wins approval for new Angus crematorium after SECOND appeal victory in 18 months

Guthrie Batchelor's four-year battle for the facility at Duntrune has already gone all the way to the Court of Session.

By Graham Brown
Guthrie Batchelor's Duntrune appeal has been upheld for the second time in 18 months. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied
Guthrie Batchelor's Duntrune appeal has been upheld for the second time in 18 months. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied

An Angus farmer says he’s “delighted and relieved” planning councillors have upheld his appeal for a new local crematorium – for the second time.

On Thursday, the area’s planning review committee backed Guthrie Batchelor’s proposal for farmland overlooking Dundee.

The Duntrune scheme was first submitted to Angus Council almost four years ago.

And Mr Batchelor, from Friockheim, thought he had the go ahead in March 2023 when another review committee overturned a delegated refusal for the application.

However, the council’s reasons for approving the development were branded unlawful when a local objector mounted a challenge in the Court of Session.

It led to a new appeal committee being formed to re-consider the proposal.

And they unanimously supported the scheme.

Early 2026 target for new crematorium

Mr Batchelor hopes work will begin next spring.

The crematorium will have capacity for 125 mourners.

“I’m delighted – and relieved – with the decision,” said the 33-year-old businessman.

“I’m grateful to the committee, who I thought did a very thorough job on all aspects of the application.

Duntrune crematorium plan.
The crematorium will be built on sloping farmland overlooking Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“It has been a long time since we started this so I’m excited about getting going.

“There are planning conditions to come back but I hope those will not cause any problems with the project.”

He added: “Hopefully we will be looking at spring for the start of building work.

“Construction will be around a year so we would plan to have the crematorium open in early 2026.”

Crematorium campaigners say they will reserve comment on the latest decision until the planning conditions come back before the review committee.

Transport a key issue

Once again, the crematorium’s location was a major consideration.

Planning officials originally cited a lack of active travel options as a key reason for refusal.

Montrose councillor Iain Gall said: “I don’t know anyone who walks, bikes or takes public transport to a funeral in a rural location like Angus.

“Funerals by their nature are very time precise. You wouldn’t want to arrive on an hour before and be forced to wait an hour after to catch a service bus.

“Angus is not a city, where active travel is much more accessible due to their superior infrastructure.”

And he said a site visit had revealed roads “typical of rural Angus”.

Committee convener David Cheape said: “Strong feelings and reasoned arguments have been provided and those have all been considered by the committee.

“Other than the community council, no statutory bodies offered any objection.

Duntrune crematorium objectors
Objectors have mounted a firm campaign against the Duntrune plan since it was announced. Image: Paul Reid

“There’s a need for a new crematorium in Angus.

“If upheld, this would provide many communities with an alternative to Dundee or Parkgrove (at Friockheim), and introduce short-travel options rather than across Angus.

“The original rejection, in simple terms, hangs on the fact it does not comply with policies encouraging sustainable transport.

This is not, I believe, appropriate fore the consideration of crematoria which require to be situated in sensitive, peaceful, rural locations.

“We have to face the fact that people will choose to attend crematoria by car.”

Conversation