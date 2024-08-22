John Potter provides update on Raith Rovers’ new manager hunt as he makes ‘right man’ vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Potter provides update on Raith Rovers’ new manager hunt as he makes ‘right man’ vow

The interim boss is set to be in charge for Saturday's trip to face Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
John Potter gives instructions during Raith Rovers' win over Partick Thistle.
John Potter is helping lead Raith Rovers' search for a new manager. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

John Potter insists Raith Rovers are happy to take their time to make sure they get ‘the right man’ in their managerial search.

The Stark’s Park outfit surprisingly sacked Ian Murray after the first game of the Championship season on August 3.

Almost three weeks later, they still do not have a successor in place.

And, with Potter and Colin Cameron preparing the team this week, one is not expected before Saturday’s trip to face on-form Ayr United.

Chief executive Andy Barrowman initially indicated the club was confident of making a swift appointment.

Ian Murray was axed by Raith Rovers.
Ian Murray was axed by Raith Rovers earlier this month. Image: SNS.

But, revealing some targets were in jobs at other clubs, he admitted they would not be fully in control of the process.

Potter has said a number of conversations with – and about – potential candidates have taken place.

But he is adamant there is no pressure to bring in Murray’s replacement.

“We’re still working through the process to get the right man in, which is the most important thing,” he said.

“We don’t think there’s a point in rushing it.

Potter: ‘We’ve done our homework’

“Things change and develop all the time, so day to day things can change.

“But I had my head around it at the start of the week, that we will plan and prepare for Ayr on Saturday.

“And that’s how it will be, at the moment. We’ll be taking the team for this weekend’s game.

“We have spoken to people. That’s our job, we’ve done our homework.

“I wouldn’t class them as interviews but we’ve spoken to a lot of different people. Not just potential candidates, but people who know people and guys that I know.

John Potter celebrates at full-time after Raith Rovers' win over Partick Thistle.
John Potter steered Raith Rovers to a victory over Partick Thistle as interim boss. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

“We’re doing our due diligence, we’re doing our homework. But the most important thing is we get the guy we feel can take the club forward.

“If that takes a little bit longer than some people would like then that’s how it needs to be.”

He added: “There have been conversations with people – maybe not as many as some people think or make out.

“Not offering the job to them, but just having a chat and a conversation. That’s the best way we feel to go about our work.

“It’s important for the guy we want that it fits what he wants to do as well.

‘It was a big decision’

“If we get the two of them together and we can agree on a contract with that man then that’s when it will be done and dusted.

“It was a big decision we made when we changed the manager, so it’s really important that we get the right guy.

“If it takes a little bit longer then I’m really comfortable with that. As long as at the end we get the right guy in and the guy we think can take Raith forward.”

Peter Leven is one candidate Raith have reportedly approached, but the Aberdeen coach will be staying at Pittodrie.

Hearts B manager Liam Fox is another currently in a job who is said to be of interest.

John Potter with Raith Rovers players Aidan Connolly and Lewis Stevenson.
John Potter (centre) is convinced the Raith Rovers squad makes the job is an ‘attractive one’. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Whoever eventually takes the reins, Potter – who is happy to remain in his technical director role, no matter how he does in the interim – insists they will be taking on an appealing job.

“We think this is an attractive job for people and I think it’s proving that way with the people that are interested in it,” he added.

“I think it’s a great job, a really attractive job, a chance to be successful. There’s a lot of good people working at the club and a good squad.

‘It’s an attractive job’

“The club’s moving forward.

“It’s difficult to win games, but I think the man coming in has a really good chance of being successful at this club.

“And we’ll do our best to give him all the tools to do that.

“So, I think it’s an attractive job for someone.”

