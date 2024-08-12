EXCLUSIVE: Andy Barrowman assures new Raith Rovers manager ‘nothing is broken’

Andy Barrowman is convinced Raith Rovers’ new manager will take over a squad that is ‘in a good place’.

The Stark’s Park chief executive is hopeful of appointing a successor to Ian Murray this week.

Murray, who led Raith to runners-up spot in the Championship last season, was surprisingly sacked in the wake of the first league game of the new campaign.

The former Hibernian and Rangers defender paid the price for the board’s concerns over results and performances in 2024.

Barrowman has revealed Rovers are keen to move quickly in their hunt for a replacement, but admitted short-list targets are currently in jobs elsewhere.

Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven has been heavily linked with the post, whilst the likes of Tam Courts, Darren O’Dea and Liam Fox have also been mentioned.

And, with Raith securing a 1-0 win over Partick Thistle at the weekend, the new man has been assured that ‘nothing is broken’ at the Kirkcaldy club.

“We’ve got good players, we’ve got a good squad,” Barrowman told Courier Sport. “There’s arguably not many better in this division, if you listen to what people will say.

“Nothing is broken. We’ve got good players, we’re in a good place.

“There’s not been a prolonged downturn in results or a team that’s been losing lots of games. Confidence isn’t low.

‘A platform’ for the new manager

“It’s not like that. That’s not the situation that a new manager or head coach would be walking into.

“It’s good there’s a platform there. Everything is set up round about that manager for him to come in and lead and get the best out of the players.

“Things can quickly change in football. But there’s no downtrodden faces or lack of confidence.

“It’s a very upbeat environment and people enjoy coming in every day.

“I believe we’re in a good place and I think the players believe that as well.

John Potter led Raith into Saturday’s 1-0 win over Partick Thistle in a caretaker role alongside assistant Colin Cameron.

Potter has ruled himself out of the job on a permanent basis, saying he is committed to his technical director post.

That overarching role, which also covers recruitment, removes many of the off-field responsibilities of a traditional manager and means the new man will have full focus on on-field matters.

“We can call him whatever he wants to be called,” added Barrowman when asked if it was a head coach or manager Raith were looking for.

‘A structure we believe in’

“I think we get caught up in titles at times, but it’s about what happens and it’s about the process.

“We have a structure that we believe in and that we think is right. The past week or so has emphasised why we think that’s right.

“Nothing has really changed. The processes go on, recruitment goes on, and maybe that wouldn’t have happened had there been a different structure in place.

“So, the structure’s in place. And I think it’s a really attractive job and platform for a coach to come in and do well.”