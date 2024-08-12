EXCLUSIVE: Andy Barrowman assures new Raith Rovers manager ‘nothing is broken’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Barrowman assures new Raith Rovers manager ‘nothing is broken’

The Stark's Park CEO is confident Ian Murray's successor will have one of the best squads in the Championship.

Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Andy Barrowman is convinced Raith Rovers’ new manager will take over a squad that is ‘in a good place’.

The Stark’s Park chief executive is hopeful of appointing a successor to Ian Murray this week.

Murray, who led Raith to runners-up spot in the Championship last season, was surprisingly sacked in the wake of the first league game of the new campaign.

The former Hibernian and Rangers defender paid the price for the board’s concerns over results and performances in 2024.

Barrowman has revealed Rovers are keen to move quickly in their hunt for a replacement, but admitted short-list targets are currently in jobs elsewhere.

Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton battle for possession against Partick Thistle.
Raith Rovers’ Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton battle for possession against Partick Thistle. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven has been heavily linked with the post, whilst the likes of Tam Courts, Darren O’Dea and Liam Fox have also been mentioned.

And, with Raith securing a 1-0 win over Partick Thistle at the weekend, the new man has been assured that ‘nothing is broken’ at the Kirkcaldy club.

“We’ve got good players, we’ve got a good squad,” Barrowman told Courier Sport. “There’s arguably not many better in this division, if you listen to what people will say.

“Nothing is broken. We’ve got good players, we’re in a good place.

“There’s not been a prolonged downturn in results or a team that’s been losing lots of games. Confidence isn’t low.

‘A platform’ for the new manager

“It’s not like that. That’s not the situation that a new manager or head coach would be walking into.

“It’s good there’s a platform there. Everything is set up round about that manager for him to come in and lead and get the best out of the players.

“Things can quickly change in football. But there’s no downtrodden faces or lack of confidence.

“It’s a very upbeat environment and people enjoy coming in every day.

“I believe we’re in a good place and I think the players believe that as well.

John Potter roars instructions from the sidelines in his role as Raith Rovers' interim boss.
John Potter roars instructions from the sidelines in his role as Raith Rovers’ interim boss. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

John Potter led Raith into Saturday’s 1-0 win over Partick Thistle in a caretaker role alongside assistant Colin Cameron.

Potter has ruled himself out of the job on a permanent basis, saying he is committed to his technical director post.

That overarching role, which also covers recruitment, removes many of the off-field responsibilities of a traditional manager and means the new man will have full focus on on-field matters.

“We can call him whatever he wants to be called,” added Barrowman when asked if it was a head coach or manager Raith were looking for.

‘A structure we believe in’

“I think we get caught up in titles at times, but it’s about what happens and it’s about the process.

“We have a structure that we believe in and that we think is right. The past week or so has emphasised why we think that’s right.

“Nothing has really changed. The processes go on, recruitment goes on, and maybe that wouldn’t have happened had there been a different structure in place.

“So, the structure’s in place. And I think it’s a really attractive job and platform for a coach to come in and do well.”

More from Football

Luke McCowan and Simon Murray celebrate as Dundee go three up against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's superb Hearts display showed they can handle losing star man Luke…
Dundee United players left gutted at full-time against Ross County
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's late heartbreak hurts but there is enough to be encouraged…
The Dunfermline Athletic FC fans unfurled a banner before the clash with Falkirk.
Why are Dunfermline fans angry with East End Park chiefs?
Dens Park. Image: SNS
JIM CRUMLEY: Dundee United fan’s letter touched Dens nerve as new Dundee stadium plagued…
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh were both on form for St Johnstone at Kilmarnock.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Rangers game could increase prospect of Adama Sidibeh…
Emmanuel Adegboyega, left, scrapping for possession
Jim Goodwin verdict on Emmanuel Adegboyega's Dundee United debut
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. striker Chris Kane at East End Park.
Chris Kane explains injury absence and vows Dunfermline will 'turn it around'
Scott Tiffoney was Man of the Match against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney reveals Dundee derby disappointment fuelled brilliant Hearts display as he talks 'red…
3
Jack Walton makes an outstanding low save to deny Eamonn Brophy from the spot.
Jack Walton hails Dundee United fans backing after making amends for penalty error
St Johnstone's Callan Hamill.
Young St Johnstone star knocks back Rangers and Celtic as Arsenal maintain strong interest

Conversation