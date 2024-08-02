Andy Barrowman: Raith Rovers still ‘in the hunt’ for more signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Barrowman: Raith Rovers still ‘in the hunt’ for more signings

The Stark's Park side have recruited seven fresh faces so far this summer.

Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Andy Barrowman insists Raith Rovers still have ‘work to be done’ in the transfer window, despite being ‘content’ with this summer’s recruitment so far.

The Stark’s Park side enjoyed a flurry of signing activity during the close-season, snapping up the experience of Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce and Shaun Byrne.

Youngsters Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson, and former Dundee United full-back Kieran Freeman completed an impressive overhaul.

When coupled with new deals for Dylan Easton, Liam Dick and Ross Matthews, it felt like Raith were ahead of the game early on.

Raith Rovers duo Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon at Stark's Park.
Lewis Stevenson (left) and Paul Hanlon were marquee signings for Raith Rovers this summer. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

But manager Ian Murray has indicated he is still seeking reinforcements in attack and defence.

And Barrowman, who took the helm with the club’s new consortium owners in May last year, says the Kirkcaldy outfit have plans in place to strengthen the squad.

“I would say in general there’s a more settled feel to the club this summer,” the Rovers chief executive told Courier Sport ahead of Saturday’s Championship kick-off against Airdrie.

“It was a bit chaotic this time last year. There was probably too much going on.

“I don’t know if I’d ever like to repeat another summer like that!

Barrowman: ‘I’m fairly content’

“But I’m fairly content with where we are in a football sense. I think the squad’s stronger than it was last year.

“We got a lot of the work done early. A lot of the proprietary work was done from January onwards, so it was good to get things done earlier.”

He added: “There’s maybe been a bit of a lull or slow-down on that, because we got it done so early.

“That maybe brings a bit of pressure or expectancy from fans.

“We all want to make signings. We’d like to make a signing every day if we could, but unfortunately it doesn’t work like that.

Dylan Easton holds up a Raith Rovers scarf in the Stark's Park tunnel.
Re-signing Dylan Easton was an important piece of business for Raith Rovers this summer. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

“But we’re content. There’s a lot of work getting done, there’s a lot of moving pieces and we’re in the hunt for others.

“So, [we’re] fairly content – but still a bit of work to be done.”

Barrowman has refused to put a number on the fresh faces supporters can expect in the coming weeks.

But the Stark’s Park chief has indicated there is space in the club’s budget for expected – and surprise – arrivals.

Barrowman: ‘Raith wouldn’t say no’

“The manager will tell you he wants five or six, that’s what managers do,” he said.

“There’s no number on it, really, but we know the areas of the pitch we want to strengthen.

“We’re always looking to make the squad better. So if there was something that came up that we maybe weren’t planning on we wouldn’t say ‘no’ to it either.

“We’re always looking to get better and that’ll be no different in the next transfer window – and the next one after that.”

