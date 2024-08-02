Andy Barrowman: Raith Rovers still ‘in the hunt’ for more signings

Andy Barrowman insists Raith Rovers still have ‘work to be done’ in the transfer window, despite being ‘content’ with this summer’s recruitment so far.

The Stark’s Park side enjoyed a flurry of signing activity during the close-season, snapping up the experience of Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce and Shaun Byrne.

Youngsters Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson, and former Dundee United full-back Kieran Freeman completed an impressive overhaul.

When coupled with new deals for Dylan Easton, Liam Dick and Ross Matthews, it felt like Raith were ahead of the game early on.

But manager Ian Murray has indicated he is still seeking reinforcements in attack and defence.

And Barrowman, who took the helm with the club’s new consortium owners in May last year, says the Kirkcaldy outfit have plans in place to strengthen the squad.

“I would say in general there’s a more settled feel to the club this summer,” the Rovers chief executive told Courier Sport ahead of Saturday’s Championship kick-off against Airdrie.

“It was a bit chaotic this time last year. There was probably too much going on.

“I don’t know if I’d ever like to repeat another summer like that!

Barrowman: ‘I’m fairly content’

“But I’m fairly content with where we are in a football sense. I think the squad’s stronger than it was last year.

“We got a lot of the work done early. A lot of the proprietary work was done from January onwards, so it was good to get things done earlier.”

He added: “There’s maybe been a bit of a lull or slow-down on that, because we got it done so early.

“That maybe brings a bit of pressure or expectancy from fans.

“We all want to make signings. We’d like to make a signing every day if we could, but unfortunately it doesn’t work like that.

“But we’re content. There’s a lot of work getting done, there’s a lot of moving pieces and we’re in the hunt for others.

“So, [we’re] fairly content – but still a bit of work to be done.”

Barrowman has refused to put a number on the fresh faces supporters can expect in the coming weeks.

But the Stark’s Park chief has indicated there is space in the club’s budget for expected – and surprise – arrivals.

Barrowman: ‘Raith wouldn’t say no’

“The manager will tell you he wants five or six, that’s what managers do,” he said.

“There’s no number on it, really, but we know the areas of the pitch we want to strengthen.

“We’re always looking to make the squad better. So if there was something that came up that we maybe weren’t planning on we wouldn’t say ‘no’ to it either.

“We’re always looking to get better and that’ll be no different in the next transfer window – and the next one after that.”