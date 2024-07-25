Ian Murray on Stevie May and Dapo Mebude links as Raith Rovers boss assesses striking options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray on Stevie May and Dapo Mebude links as Raith Rovers boss assesses striking options

The Stark's Park boss remains keen to strengthen in attack.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray and St Johnstone striker Stevie May.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (left) has been linked with St Johnstone striker Stevie May (right). Images: SNS.

Ian Murray has confessed Raith Rovers would ‘look at the options’ if Stevie May was made available by St Johnstone.

Murray has revealed he was surprised to learn he was being linked with a move for the Scotland cap.

And he is unaware of any formal discussions between the two clubs.

But the Stark’s Park boss has been open about his ongoing search for a new striker, and is an admirer of the former Aberdeen, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End marksman.

Stevie May in action for St Johnstone against Livingston last season.
Stevie May (right) in action for St Johnstone against Livingston last season. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group

The 31-year-old is under contract with Saints until next summer but his sole involvement in the Premier Sports Cup so far was as a substitute in the 2-1 victory over Brechin City.

“It was my eldest boy, actually, who said to me we had been linked with Stevie May,” Murray told Courier Sport. “He’s never off the gossip pages or whatever.

“He came with me to the Hamilton game on Tuesday and he mentioned it then.

“I don’t know where it’s come from.

“That’s not to say I don’t think Stevie is a good player and who knows?

‘In the market for a striker’

“But, certainly, at the moment, we don’t even know if Stevie would be available and, to my knowledge, we’ve had no conversations with St Johnstone.

“But we are in the market for a striker and if Stevie became available we’d look at the options.”

Raith have had to do without last season’s top scorer, Lewis Vaughan, due to a groin injury so far this season.

Whilst they were ruthless in their opening cup game against Stirling Albion, when Aidan Connolly bagged a hat-trick in a 3-0 win, they could have scored more against Stranraer and Ross County.

Murray has confessed he would ideally like to strengthen his attack in the coming weeks. To that end, earlier this week, former Rangers and Watford striker Dapo Mebude trained with the Rovers squad.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray during the cup defeat to Ross County.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, with the 22-year-old, who was involved in a serious car crash back in January, having quickly moved on, Murray is adamant he backs his current options in attack.

“He [Mebude] only trained with us for two sessions,” added Murray. “It was just to get a quick look at him.

“It’s not the ideal time to look at anybody because we were trying to prepare for games and we had just come off the back of a long away trip on the Saturday [to County].

“So, it’s really hard.

Murray: ‘We’ve got full trust and belief’

“We’re obviously in the market for players still. We’re not sitting back and thinking we’re done.

“We know we probably need to add in the forward areas.

“But if we can’t add the ones we want then we won’t be overly disappointed. We’ve got Callum Smith andJack Hamilton, and Lewis Vaughan, who has shown his quality over the years.

“And we’ve got full trust and belief in the guys we have. At the moment, that’s Smithy and Jack.”

