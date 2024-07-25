Ian Murray on Stevie May and Dapo Mebude links as Raith Rovers boss assesses striking options

Ian Murray has confessed Raith Rovers would ‘look at the options’ if Stevie May was made available by St Johnstone.

Murray has revealed he was surprised to learn he was being linked with a move for the Scotland cap.

And he is unaware of any formal discussions between the two clubs.

But the Stark’s Park boss has been open about his ongoing search for a new striker, and is an admirer of the former Aberdeen, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End marksman.

The 31-year-old is under contract with Saints until next summer but his sole involvement in the Premier Sports Cup so far was as a substitute in the 2-1 victory over Brechin City.

“It was my eldest boy, actually, who said to me we had been linked with Stevie May,” Murray told Courier Sport. “He’s never off the gossip pages or whatever.

“He came with me to the Hamilton game on Tuesday and he mentioned it then.

“I don’t know where it’s come from.

“That’s not to say I don’t think Stevie is a good player and who knows?

‘In the market for a striker’

“But, certainly, at the moment, we don’t even know if Stevie would be available and, to my knowledge, we’ve had no conversations with St Johnstone.

“But we are in the market for a striker and if Stevie became available we’d look at the options.”

Raith have had to do without last season’s top scorer, Lewis Vaughan, due to a groin injury so far this season.

Whilst they were ruthless in their opening cup game against Stirling Albion, when Aidan Connolly bagged a hat-trick in a 3-0 win, they could have scored more against Stranraer and Ross County.

Murray has confessed he would ideally like to strengthen his attack in the coming weeks. To that end, earlier this week, former Rangers and Watford striker Dapo Mebude trained with the Rovers squad.

However, with the 22-year-old, who was involved in a serious car crash back in January, having quickly moved on, Murray is adamant he backs his current options in attack.

“He [Mebude] only trained with us for two sessions,” added Murray. “It was just to get a quick look at him.

“It’s not the ideal time to look at anybody because we were trying to prepare for games and we had just come off the back of a long away trip on the Saturday [to County].

“So, it’s really hard.

Murray: ‘We’ve got full trust and belief’

“We’re obviously in the market for players still. We’re not sitting back and thinking we’re done.

“We know we probably need to add in the forward areas.

“But if we can’t add the ones we want then we won’t be overly disappointed. We’ve got Callum Smith andJack Hamilton, and Lewis Vaughan, who has shown his quality over the years.

“And we’ve got full trust and belief in the guys we have. At the moment, that’s Smithy and Jack.”