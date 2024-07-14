Aidan Connolly faces up to squad reality after kick-starting Raith Rovers’ season with hat-trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Aidan Connolly faces up to squad reality after kick-starting Raith Rovers’ season with hat-trick

The Stark's Park winger spoke to Courier Sport after earning his side a well-deserved 3-0 victory over Stirling Albion.

Raith Rovers' Aidan Connolly warms up.
Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Aidan Connolly laid down a marker for the season ahead with an opening-day hat-trick for Raith Rovers against Stirling Albion.

But the winger accepts not even such prolific goal-scoring form might be enough to avoid Ian Murray’s squad rotation in the coming months.

Connolly twice timed runs to perfection to give Raith a 2-0 half-time lead in the Premier Sports Cup curtain-raiser at Forthbank.

After just 16 minutes, he ghosted into the box to knock in a low Lewis Stevenson centre after the full-back had combined brilliantly with Dylan Easton.

Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly stretches.
Aidan Connolly kicked off the season in style for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Eight minutes later, it was Callum Smith with the assist from the left as Connolly was rewarded for attacking the back-post area.

A swerving, dipping free-kick completed the 28-year-old’s treble – only the second of his career – 20 minutes after the break as Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

He was later replaced by Josh Mullin as Murray utilised his options from the bench, including Jack Hamilton and new boys Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson.

And, with Lewis Vaughan still to come back from a groin problem, Connolly is readying himself for a campaign of personal ups and downs in pursuit of the team’s end goals.

“I played on Saturday and I was happy to be playing,” Connolly told Courier Sport. “But it’s a squad game and there’s going to be rotation throughout the season.

‘Such a good squad’ at Stark’s Park

“We’ve got a lot of good players and a good squad, so that’s the way it’s going to be.

“Whoever’s coming on for you is just as good as you going off.

“The team’s not getting weakened. No matter who’s coming on the pitch is going to be a good player.

“As a player, you want to be playing in every game but we’ve got such a good squad.

“There’s nothing you can do, the manager’s going to use everyone.

Aidan Connolly in conversation with new signing Lewis Stevenson and Raith Rovers technical director John Potter.
Aidan Connolly (left) with new signing Lewis Stevenson and Raith Rovers technical director John Potter (centre). Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“We all have different qualities and he’s going to use different players for different games, and that’s the way it is.

“You’ve got to accept it and get on with it.

“There’s going to be injuries and problems along the way, and there’s going to be rotation – probably more so in the forward areas.

“I’ve been in football long  enough. You have the highs but there’s always a low coming around the corner.

Hard yards help Connolly

“You just need to be grounded and move on.”

Connolly got the nod to start after impressing in training in the build-up to the Group H opener.

Wind the clock back 12 months and the former Dundee United wide man was still recovering from an ankle injury.

He is hopeful that being able to complete the hard yards with the rest of the squad this summer will benefit him in the coming months.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has attacking options at his disposal this season. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“Last year, I missed the pre-season and I always think a pre-season is so important for a player,” he added.

“Sometimes when you miss it you’re always playing catch-up and it’s difficult.

“That’s no excuse though. Last season I was in and fit enough later on in the season.

“But having the pre-season definitely helps.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
3 Raith Rovers talking points after promising start to Premier Sports Cup campaign
New St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, with director, Roddy Grant, at Glebe Park.
3 St Johnstone talking points: New Adam Webb era win was crucial, template for…
Dundee celebrate their opening goal. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Bonnyrigg rout - who was the unheralded star and…
2
Falkirk players take the acclaim after going 2-0 up against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: What went wrong in Falkirk false start?
16
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb has 22 acres to work with at McDiarmid Park.
Adam Webb floats St Johnstone stadium scenario as new owner talks up 'win-win' development…
Kyle Cameron scored St Johnstone's second goal.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails Kyle Cameron wonder goal and reflects on a…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails hat-trick hero Aidan Connolly and gives Paul Hanlon injury update as…
Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure on the sidelines
Jim Goodwin slams 'alarming reality check' as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty injury…
29
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails 'relentless' Dundee as he admits Bonnyrigg Rose victory could have been…
3
Ryan Strain is all smiles ahead of his Dundee United bow.
Ryan Strain welcomes 'advice' from ex-Dundee United ace as Tannadice new boy reveals Euro…
17