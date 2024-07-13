Ian Murray hails hat-trick hero Aidan Connolly and gives Paul Hanlon injury update as Raith Rovers kick off season with win

Ian Murray singled out hat-trick hero Aidan Connolly for praise as Raith Rovers kicked off their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Stirling Albion.

Connolly was in the right place at the right time to finish off two flowing first-half moves before curling a stunning free-kick into the top corner after the break.

It was an impressive opening to the new campaign from Raith, who quickly wiped away any lingering disappointment from last term’s Premiership play-off final defeat to Ross County.

“We couldn’t ask for too much more in the game. I was really, really happy,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“There’s always a different feeling to the competitive matches, a different anxiety for players and staff being back at it.

“So, we wanted to put on a good performance, which we did, and win the game, most importantly.

“The team has settled really well so far. But we’re not going to get too carried away with it and that’s what I said to the boys after the game.

“It was a a great performance and a good result and it puts us in a good position for Tuesday [against Stranraer].

“But I’ve seen it so many times, one swallow doesn’t make a summer.”

Connolly finished off a low cross from debutant Lewis Stevenson in the 17th minute and then knocked in a Callum Smith centre eight minutes later.

Murray: ‘Fantastic’

He left the best until last, with a swerving and dipping dead-ball effort from 25 yards out in the 66th minute.

“I’m delighted for Aidan, fantastic,” added Murray. “It was a different pre-season for him this year because last year he had that injury with his ankle from the season before that really hampered him.

“It was a bit stop-start for Aidan last season but I always think that if you don’t get a good pre-season and good regular appearances it’s difficult.

“He’s come back again. He’s always got the quality – sometimes it can leave you for a couple of months but it comes back.

“Aidan had been really sharp in training this week and he’s proved me right today.

“He’s got that free-kick in his locker. We saw it in my very first game for Raith Rovers against Peterhead in the same competition. He put in the top corner.

“When you’ve scored two goals in the game you’re feeling confident. It was brilliant, top corner, and the goalie’s got no chance.”

Meanwhile, with Stevenson being joined by Kieran Freeman and Callum Fordyce in making debuts from the start, and Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson as second-half substitutes, Paul Hanlon was the new signing to miss out.

The former Hibernian defender has a hip injury and may again miss the visit of Stranraer on Tuesday.

Murray: ‘Nothing major’

“Paul just has a bit of tightness in his hip, nothing major,” explained Murray.

“Speaking to him before the game, he was really happy with how it’s progressing.

“So, we’ll check him tomorrow and on Monday and see how he is for Tuesday,

“But we’re still at the stage where we’re not going to push boys too hard to get ready.”