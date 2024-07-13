Ian Murray hails hat-trick hero Aidan Connolly and gives Paul Hanlon injury update as Raith Rovers kick off season with win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray hails hat-trick hero Aidan Connolly and gives Paul Hanlon injury update as Raith Rovers kick off season with win

The Stark's Park boss tells Courier Sport he was 'really, really happy' with the 3-0 victory over Stirling Albion.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray singled out hat-trick hero Aidan Connolly for praise as Raith Rovers kicked off their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Stirling Albion.

Connolly was in the right place at the right time to finish off two flowing first-half moves before curling a stunning free-kick into the top corner after the break.

It was an impressive opening to the new campaign from Raith, who quickly wiped away any lingering disappointment from last term’s Premiership play-off final defeat to Ross County.

“We couldn’t ask for too much more in the game. I was really, really happy,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“There’s always a different feeling to the competitive matches, a different anxiety for players and staff being back at it.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray during a pre-season training session.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was content with his side’s opening-day performance and result. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“So, we wanted to put on a good performance, which we did, and win the game, most importantly.

“The team has settled really well so far. But we’re not going to get too carried away with it and that’s what I said to the boys after the game.

“It was a a great performance and a good result and it puts us in a good position for Tuesday [against Stranraer].

“But I’ve seen it so many times, one swallow doesn’t make a summer.”

Connolly finished off a low cross from debutant Lewis Stevenson in the 17th minute and then knocked in a Callum Smith centre eight minutes later.

Murray: ‘Fantastic’

He left the best until last, with a swerving and dipping dead-ball effort from 25 yards out in the 66th minute.

“I’m delighted for Aidan, fantastic,” added Murray. “It was a different pre-season for him this year because last year he had that injury with his ankle from the season before that really hampered him.

“It was a bit stop-start for Aidan last season but I always think that if you don’t get a good pre-season and good regular appearances it’s difficult.

“He’s come back again. He’s always got the quality – sometimes it can leave you for a couple of months but it comes back.

“Aidan had been really sharp in training this week and he’s proved me right today.

Aidan Connolly warms up for Raith Rovers.
Aidan Connolly was a hat-trick hero for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“He’s got that free-kick in his locker. We saw it in my very first game for Raith Rovers against Peterhead in the same competition. He put in the top corner.

“When you’ve scored two goals in the game you’re feeling confident. It was brilliant, top corner, and the goalie’s got no chance.”

Meanwhile, with Stevenson being joined by Kieran Freeman and Callum Fordyce in making debuts from the start, and Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson as second-half substitutes, Paul Hanlon was the new signing to miss out.

The former Hibernian defender has a hip injury and may again miss the visit of Stranraer on Tuesday.

Murray: ‘Nothing major’

“Paul just has a bit of tightness in his hip, nothing major,” explained Murray.

“Speaking to him before the game, he was really happy with how it’s progressing.

“So, we’ll check him tomorrow and on Monday and see how he is for Tuesday,

“But we’re still at the stage where we’re not going to push boys too hard to get ready.”

