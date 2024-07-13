St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails Kyle Cameron wonder goal and reflects on a job done at Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails Kyle Cameron wonder goal and reflects on a job done at Brechin

The Perth side won 2-1 in the season-opener, with Cameron hitting the net from 25 yards out.

By Eric Nicolson
Kyle Cameron celebrates his goal. Image: PPA.

After signing Kyle Cameron from Notts County, Craig Levein listed many attributes that convinced him the former Scotland under-21 international would be a valuable addition to the St Johnstone team.

But scoring 25-yard wonder goals wasn’t one of them.

The newly-appointed captain’s spectacular long-range effort early in the second half ensured Saints got their season off to a flying start with a 2-1 Premier Sports Cup victory at Brechin.

And Levein admitted that the quality of the 27-year-old’s finish was a pleasant surprise.

“You’re delighted when someone scores a goal like that, particularly when it’s his first for the club,” said the Perth boss.

“I didn’t sign him thinking he’d be getting goals like that!

“I thought Kyle and the other defenders were good.

“I’m disappointed that they didn’t get a clean sheet, with Brechin scoring a goal right at the end.

“We had defended well all day.”

In stoppage time of a first half with very little goalmouth action, Graham Carey put Saints in front from the penalty spot after Benji Kimpioka was tripped by Lewis Martin.

Graham Carey opened the scoring from the penalty spot. Image: PPA.

Kimpioka and substitutes, Adama Sidibeh and Taylor Steven, came close to putting Saints in cruise control.

But they had a couple of minutes to see out with just a one-goal advantage, after Spencer Moreland tucked away a cross from the right.

It was a case of job done.

“We took our foot off the gas a bit when we got to 2-0 up, which was annoying,” said Levein.

“Sometimes players decide themselves what they’re going to do, no matter how much you try to push them forward.

“The main thing was winning the game.

“Getting three points was crucial because this competition is really important for us.

“We’ve got to forget about the fact it comes so early in the season.

“We’ve got a long, long way to go in terms of where we want to be but there were things that pleased me, which we can build on.”

Essel debut

Levein praised Aaron Essel for the 18-year-old’s performance on his competitive debut.

“What I was really pleased about with Aaron was his discipline,” he said. “He got booked early and then, with the way he plays, you’re a bit wary.

“That eagerness to go and win the ball could easily result in another yellow card.

“So we said at half time that he couldn’t go to ground, to try and stay on his feet for the whole half.

“He was really good.

“He tries to do what you ask him to do which, for a manager, is good.

“It was physical out there. Listen, it was a big match for Brechin, a cup final.”

David Keltjens and Sven Sprangler were left out of the squad but should be fine for Saints’ next group game against Morton.

