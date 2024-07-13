St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails Kyle Cameron wonder goal and reflects on a job done at Brechin

After signing Kyle Cameron from Notts County, Craig Levein listed many attributes that convinced him the former Scotland under-21 international would be a valuable addition to the St Johnstone team.

But scoring 25-yard wonder goals wasn’t one of them.

The newly-appointed captain’s spectacular long-range effort early in the second half ensured Saints got their season off to a flying start with a 2-1 Premier Sports Cup victory at Brechin.

And Levein admitted that the quality of the 27-year-old’s finish was a pleasant surprise.

“You’re delighted when someone scores a goal like that, particularly when it’s his first for the club,” said the Perth boss.

“I didn’t sign him thinking he’d be getting goals like that!

“I thought Kyle and the other defenders were good.

“I’m disappointed that they didn’t get a clean sheet, with Brechin scoring a goal right at the end.

“We had defended well all day.”

In stoppage time of a first half with very little goalmouth action, Graham Carey put Saints in front from the penalty spot after Benji Kimpioka was tripped by Lewis Martin.

Kimpioka and substitutes, Adama Sidibeh and Taylor Steven, came close to putting Saints in cruise control.

But they had a couple of minutes to see out with just a one-goal advantage, after Spencer Moreland tucked away a cross from the right.

It was a case of job done.

“We took our foot off the gas a bit when we got to 2-0 up, which was annoying,” said Levein.

“Sometimes players decide themselves what they’re going to do, no matter how much you try to push them forward.

“The main thing was winning the game.

“Getting three points was crucial because this competition is really important for us.

“We’ve got to forget about the fact it comes so early in the season.

“We’ve got a long, long way to go in terms of where we want to be but there were things that pleased me, which we can build on.”

Essel debut

Levein praised Aaron Essel for the 18-year-old’s performance on his competitive debut.

“What I was really pleased about with Aaron was his discipline,” he said. “He got booked early and then, with the way he plays, you’re a bit wary.

“That eagerness to go and win the ball could easily result in another yellow card.

“So we said at half time that he couldn’t go to ground, to try and stay on his feet for the whole half.

“He was really good.

“He tries to do what you ask him to do which, for a manager, is good.

“It was physical out there. Listen, it was a big match for Brechin, a cup final.”

David Keltjens and Sven Sprangler were left out of the squad but should be fine for Saints’ next group game against Morton.