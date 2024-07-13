Adam Webb floats St Johnstone stadium scenario as new owner talks up ‘win-win’ development opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Webb floats St Johnstone stadium scenario as new owner talks up ‘win-win’ development opportunities

Saints' ground sits on 22 acres of land.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb has 22 acres to work with at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb has 22 acres to work with at McDiarmid Park. Images: Shutterstock and SNS.

Moving St Johnstone away from McDiarmid Park is “pie in the sky” at present, according to new owner, Adam Webb.

There may come a day when the majority shareholder seeks to engage Perth and Kinross Council in exploring the possibility of finding a new home.

But, for the time being, working with the local authority to make best use of Saints’ 22-acre edge-of-town site is the biggest development priority.

“If this club didn’t have any real estate it would have sold for a lesser price,” Webb explained.

“People were kicking the tyres and saying: ‘I don’t want to pay that much for a Scottish Premiership club’.

“For me, the real estate is a fantastic asset as we go forward.

“There are a huge range of possibilities.

“If the city (Perth and Kinross Council) were to approve a glorious mixed use development then we could sell all the real estate and build a training ground and stadium elsewhere, as well as have potentially money left over that would benefit the club for decades to come.

“That’s one possibility.

“But it’s what I would describe as ‘pie in the sky’ at this point.

“Governmental approval is the hardest part of that whole puzzle.

“In the meantime, I think we should make use of the real estate to help the club.

“We are already brain-storming on those ideas. We want win-win solutions for the city and the club.

“It’s criminal for some of that real estate not to be utilised.”

Starting the process

Webb, who has already committed to upgrading McDiarmid’s dilapidated car park, doesn’t intend wasting time as far as new opportunities are concerned.

“We will be advancing proposals when it’s appropriate,” he said.

“It’s an amazing facility for playing, training and parking but there’s additional prime acreage that should be utilised for the benefit of the community, the local economy and the club.

“It’s a major goal to start that process in the next few months.

“Geoff (Brown) is going to take all the proceeds from this sale and put it into a community recreational hub where the community trust can do all of the great work that it does.

“What an incredible thing for the whole city, the whole area.

“We are going to be part of that but we need government to assist and to be a full partner.

“We will do everything we have to do on our end and I hope they will on their end.”

Diverse business interests

Webb is a partner in a legal firm, and built a reputation as one of America’s leading litigators.

The 53-year-old from Atlanta, who has been a minority shareholder at Cambridge United for four years, has other diverse business interests.

“I’m on the board of an electric boat company,” said Webb. “We’ve been making boats for 45 years.

“I have real estate that I own.

“And I’m on the board of a medical company that has a network of infusion centres around the country.

“These are interests that are not my core competency but they are very useful for me to understand the greater business world.”

He added: “I’ve represented outdoor advertising companies for 27 years.

“Around town here there are digital signs that have gone up recently. That’s the kind of thing McDiarmid Park should also benefit from.

“I’ve owned numerous signs like that and involved with clients.

“Some of my background will be useful. Some is just jumping off-point to learn of other businesses.”

