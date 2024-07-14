La Vista at Cameron House serves breathtaking views – but how is the food?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

La Vista at Cameron House serves breathtaking views – but how is the food?

Restaurant reviewer Isla Glen visited the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond to try La Vista, Cameron House's new Italian restaurant.

Beef cheek and short rib Barolo Ragu at La Vista, Cameron House.
Beef cheek and short rib Barolo Ragu at La Vista, Cameron House.
By Isla Glen

On the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond lies Cameron House, a five star resort that has welcomed droves of important guests, from Sir Winston Churchill to Cameron Diaz.

Its newest restaurant, La Vista, opened in March of this year and replaces The Boat House following a £2m investment.

The inspiration comes from renowned 18th century Scottish writer Tobias Smollett, whose family resided in Cameron House for more than 300 years.

Smollett, who was known for The Adventures of Peregrine Pickle, died in Livorno, Italy, and had a great affiliation with the country.

The La Vista restaurant looks out onto the marina.
The La Vista restaurant looks out onto the marina. Image: La Vista.

However, he was once quoted as saying: “I have seen Lake Garda, Albana, de Visco, Bolsetta and Geneva. Upon my honour I prefer Loch Lomond to them all.”

Now, in his beloved home of Dunbartonshire, La Vista serves up authentic Italian dishes and brings together his two most cherished places.

La Vista lives up to its name

La Vista, translating to “the view”, offers exactly that.

As we gaze out into the water before our meal, my partner Joe and I are in awe at how still and calm it is.

Boats rest peacefully in the marina and a backdrop of rolling hills, tall trees and a grey sky remind us that this is Scotland.

La Vista has taken over The Boat House.

The restaurant itself is just as elegant, with jellyfish artwork as you enter and tables illuminated by warm lighting.

We were seated immediately, followed by a choice of sparkling or still water. This prompt, friendly service was consistent throughout our entire visit.

The menu is true to La Vista’s promise of authentic Italian cuisine, with dozens of delicious options.

Starters forked out the flavour

I settled on the cured mackerel (£12), which comes with pomelo, chilli, cep oil, calamansi vinegar and lovage salt.

The dish had a beautiful blend of flavour, with a rich yet sweet mackerel, complemented by the citrusy contrast of the pomelo and a hint of heat from the chilli.

The cured mackerel dish, which includes pomelo, chilli, cep oil, calamansi vinegar and lovage salt.

The cep oil added an earthiness, while tangy notes burst through thanks to the vinegar.

While I’m typically not a fan of oily dishes, the combination of flavours intrigued me and left me impressed.

Joe opted for the moleche soft shell crab with hot sauce and crème fraîche (£11).

His starter was well presented – I must say I liked the crockery – and it had a piquant flavour.

Moleche soft shell crab with hot sauce and crème fraîche.

Each bite was soft yet crunchy, giving way to the tender crab within that was enhanced by its pairings.

Both dishes were well thought out, forking out flavour without being overwhelming.

Every bite was ‘simply superb’

After our seafood starters, our mains arrived quickly.

Joe tucked into the beef cheek and short rib Barolo ragu with beef dripping pangratto (£18).

Pasta is almost synonymous with Italian cuisine and this dish embodied that.

Beef cheek and short rib Barolo ragu with beef dripping pangratto.

The deep, rich flavour of the beef met the boldness of the sauce, while the meat melted in your mouth and the pasta was al dente.

I opted for the porchetta with cacio pepe whipped potato, tenderstem broccoli and jus (£18) – another Italian classic.

We also enjoyed a side of tenderstem broccoli with lemon olive oil (£6).

The porchetta was crispy, as it should be, protecting the meat which held a complex, yet moreish taste. There were notes of pepper, herbs and umami.

Porchetta with cacio pepe whipped potato, tender stem broccoli and jus.

The potato was creamy and smooth, countered by the crisp and fresh broccoli.

Bound together by the jus, my main was providing a host of textures and flavours that meant every bite was simply superb.

Classic Italian desserts ‘excelled’

The epitome of Italian dessert is undoubtedly tiramisu – which was my selection and cost £9 – and La Vista stuck to a classic version.

In second place is cannoli, which was Joe’s choice for the evening.

The pistachio cannoli was “delightful”.

This delightful £7 dessert was filled with a ricotta cream and topped with pistachio, with other options including strawberry, chocolate and citrus.

Its shell was golden-brown and gave a satisfying crunch, while its palette captured the essence of Italian sweetness.

Tiramisu is one of my favourite desserts and while I see plenty of variations, nothing beats simplicity in my opinion.

The tiramisu was “velvety”.

La Vista excelled.

Layers of espresso-soaked sponge made up the base, topped with marscapone and cream, then finished with a thick dusting of cocoa.

It was velvety and deluxe, light and airy with no time to feel heavy. The sweetness melted in my mouth but was balanced by the dark chocolate boost.

Verdict on La Vista

Cameron House has an impressive reputation so my expectations were high and La Vista delivered.

It’s clear the chef at the helm is an expert, ensuring each course had perfect presentation and flawless flavour combinations.

In the front of the house, the servers are attentive, helpful and always equipped with a smile.

The dining area at La Vista.
The dining area at La Vista. Image: La Vista.

Our visit concluded with a stroll around the loch and while I’ve never been to Lake Garda or Geneva, it’s not difficult to see why Loch Lomond was preferred by Tobias Smollett – it’s breathtaking.

With divine dishes, excellent staff and envious views, Cameron House’s newest restaurant is a welcome addition.

Hasta la vista, baby. I’ll be back.

Information

Address: Cameron House, Loch Lomond, Alexandria G83 8QZ

Telephone: 01389 312210

Website: https://www.cameronhouse.co.uk/

Price: £81 for two starters, two mains, one side and two desserts.

Dog friendly: In the bar and outside area.

Disabled access: Yes

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Read more of our restaurant reviews here.

More from Food & Drink

Craig and Iona Brownhill run their liqueur and chocolate business together, Pomology. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth couple swap law and astrophysics to run chocolate and berry liqueur business
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner tried out the food and drink at Heavenly Desserts, Dundee, ahead of the restaurant opening.
What did I think of new Dundee restaurant Heavenly Desserts?
The Boat Brae in Newport-on-Tay has reopened. So what is the new menu like? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Did Newport's Boat Brae pub grub offering leave me wanting more?
You can enjoy al fresco dining at Cafe Byzantium. Image: Cafe Byzantium.
6 of the best places to dine al fresco in Angus this summer
What did restaurant reviewer Poppy Watson think of the food at The Phoenix in Dundee? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Is the food as good as the drinks at Dundee's iconic Phoenix bar?
The breakfast special at Vera Artisan Bakery is some of the amazing food and drink to try in Stirling. Image: Vera Artisan Bakery.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Stirling
2
Troff On The Go and other Fife food trucks are a great choice for your summer wedding. Image: Troff on the go.
6 Fife food trucks to hire for your summer wedding
Was the pub grub at The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven up to scratch for our restaurant reviewer Katy Gordon? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Did The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven live up to my pub grub expectations?
Chef Dean Banks is a well known foodie face in the area. Image: Dean Banks
The best of Dundee Food Festival with award-winning chef Dean Banks
Chris Heather, owner of Heather Street Food, Dundee, joins for a review of new eatery, Eastfield.
Heather Street Food boss joins us on Drive-Thru Review for new Dundee spot, Eastfield

Conversation