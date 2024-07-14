La Vista at Cameron House serves breathtaking views – but how is the food?

On the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond lies Cameron House, a five star resort that has welcomed droves of important guests, from Sir Winston Churchill to Cameron Diaz.

Its newest restaurant, La Vista, opened in March of this year and replaces The Boat House following a £2m investment.

The inspiration comes from renowned 18th century Scottish writer Tobias Smollett, whose family resided in Cameron House for more than 300 years.

Smollett, who was known for The Adventures of Peregrine Pickle, died in Livorno, Italy, and had a great affiliation with the country.

However, he was once quoted as saying: “I have seen Lake Garda, Albana, de Visco, Bolsetta and Geneva. Upon my honour I prefer Loch Lomond to them all.”

Now, in his beloved home of Dunbartonshire, La Vista serves up authentic Italian dishes and brings together his two most cherished places.

La Vista lives up to its name

La Vista, translating to “the view”, offers exactly that.

As we gaze out into the water before our meal, my partner Joe and I are in awe at how still and calm it is.

Boats rest peacefully in the marina and a backdrop of rolling hills, tall trees and a grey sky remind us that this is Scotland.

The restaurant itself is just as elegant, with jellyfish artwork as you enter and tables illuminated by warm lighting.

We were seated immediately, followed by a choice of sparkling or still water. This prompt, friendly service was consistent throughout our entire visit.

The menu is true to La Vista’s promise of authentic Italian cuisine, with dozens of delicious options.

Starters forked out the flavour

I settled on the cured mackerel (£12), which comes with pomelo, chilli, cep oil, calamansi vinegar and lovage salt.

The dish had a beautiful blend of flavour, with a rich yet sweet mackerel, complemented by the citrusy contrast of the pomelo and a hint of heat from the chilli.

The cep oil added an earthiness, while tangy notes burst through thanks to the vinegar.

While I’m typically not a fan of oily dishes, the combination of flavours intrigued me and left me impressed.

Joe opted for the moleche soft shell crab with hot sauce and crème fraîche (£11).

His starter was well presented – I must say I liked the crockery – and it had a piquant flavour.

Each bite was soft yet crunchy, giving way to the tender crab within that was enhanced by its pairings.

Both dishes were well thought out, forking out flavour without being overwhelming.

Every bite was ‘simply superb’

After our seafood starters, our mains arrived quickly.

Joe tucked into the beef cheek and short rib Barolo ragu with beef dripping pangratto (£18).

Pasta is almost synonymous with Italian cuisine and this dish embodied that.

The deep, rich flavour of the beef met the boldness of the sauce, while the meat melted in your mouth and the pasta was al dente.

I opted for the porchetta with cacio pepe whipped potato, tenderstem broccoli and jus (£18) – another Italian classic.

We also enjoyed a side of tenderstem broccoli with lemon olive oil (£6).

The porchetta was crispy, as it should be, protecting the meat which held a complex, yet moreish taste. There were notes of pepper, herbs and umami.

The potato was creamy and smooth, countered by the crisp and fresh broccoli.

Bound together by the jus, my main was providing a host of textures and flavours that meant every bite was simply superb.

Classic Italian desserts ‘excelled’

The epitome of Italian dessert is undoubtedly tiramisu – which was my selection and cost £9 – and La Vista stuck to a classic version.

In second place is cannoli, which was Joe’s choice for the evening.

This delightful £7 dessert was filled with a ricotta cream and topped with pistachio, with other options including strawberry, chocolate and citrus.

Its shell was golden-brown and gave a satisfying crunch, while its palette captured the essence of Italian sweetness.

Tiramisu is one of my favourite desserts and while I see plenty of variations, nothing beats simplicity in my opinion.

La Vista excelled.

Layers of espresso-soaked sponge made up the base, topped with marscapone and cream, then finished with a thick dusting of cocoa.

It was velvety and deluxe, light and airy with no time to feel heavy. The sweetness melted in my mouth but was balanced by the dark chocolate boost.

Verdict on La Vista

Cameron House has an impressive reputation so my expectations were high and La Vista delivered.

It’s clear the chef at the helm is an expert, ensuring each course had perfect presentation and flawless flavour combinations.

In the front of the house, the servers are attentive, helpful and always equipped with a smile.

Our visit concluded with a stroll around the loch and while I’ve never been to Lake Garda or Geneva, it’s not difficult to see why Loch Lomond was preferred by Tobias Smollett – it’s breathtaking.

With divine dishes, excellent staff and envious views, Cameron House’s newest restaurant is a welcome addition.

Hasta la vista, baby. I’ll be back.

Information

Address: Cameron House, Loch Lomond, Alexandria G83 8QZ

Telephone: 01389 312210

Website: https://www.cameronhouse.co.uk/

Price: £81 for two starters, two mains, one side and two desserts.

Dog friendly: In the bar and outside area.

Disabled access: Yes

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Read more of our restaurant reviews here.