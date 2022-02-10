The lunch bunch: 8 of the best spots for a quick bite to eat in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As we move out of restrictions and return to working in the office, here are a list of some of the best lunch places that I recommend visiting in Dundee.

It’s great when you find a spot where you can pick up a quick, tasty bite to eat and, with so many options and types of cuisines available, I for one am looking forward to returning to the office and eating lunch out again.

From Indian food to quick sandwiches, here are a list of some of the best lunch places which are are quick, easy and can be eaten on-the-go.

With many of us having a busy schedule at work, having some no-fuss choices is exactly what we need to get through the week.

Below are suggestions of some restaurants and eateries in Dundee to try on your lunch breaks.

La Baguette

First up is local haunt and much-loved sandwich joint La Baguette, located on South Tay Street.

This place is perfect if you are in the city centre and are craving a sandwich or something a little more spicy.

With a full menu including sandwiches, pizzas, chips and salad boxes, this delicatessen has many options to choose from and caters for a halal diet also.

There is also the option to make your own sandwiches, some of my favourites being a kofta baguette or a cajun chicken and cheese panini.

Open times: Monday to Saturday, 10am – 4pm

Address: 54 South Tay Street, Dundee, DD1 1PF

Coronation Chicken 🍗 with #Mozzarella #Panini 🥖 from #LaBaguette for £3.50#dundee #food #takeaway #cheap Posted by La Baguette Dundee on Thursday, 28 February 2019

Tayble Deli

Next up is sandwich and street food restaurant Tayble Deli, located on Bank Street.

Known to some as the Dundee Cooking Academy or The Howff Secret Supper, these chefs also run Tayble Deli during the day and offer a mix of sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and sweet treats.

Open from Wednesdays to Sundays, this place is perfect for an end-of-the-week lunch treat with the option to collect or have the food delivered to you.

With their central location it is hard to resist a visit and I recommend trying the Dirty Deli Fries or their Tayble Club Sandwich.

Open times: Wednesday to Sunday, 11am – 4pm

Address: 5 Bank Street, Dundee, DD1 1RL

Looking for something different for you lunch, we are open Wednesday to Sunday 🤤Available for home delivery bySnappy… Posted by Tayble Deli on Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Mezzaluna

If you fancy having bringing an Italian twist to your lunch then Mezzaluna is the perfect place to go to try something new.

Their menu has a range of sandwiches and aranchini, as well as cannoli and aragostine if you fancy a sweet treat.

Mezzaluna also offer a midweek meal which contains six small plates known as Cicchetti plus dessert which you can order for Wednesday lunch.

Mezzaluna is very central and perfect for a quick drop in from Monday to Saturday.

Open Times: Monday to Saturday, 10am – 4pm

Address: 19 Whitehall Cresent, Dundee, DD1 4BB

The Auld Tram

An original Dundee Horse Drawn Tram, which operated in the 1870s and is one of the oldest examples in existence today, has been converted into coffee and sandwich bar The Auld Tram.

Sister restaurant to The Bridgeview Station, The Auld Tram sells a complete selection of gourmet teas, coffees and soft drinks alongside their famous soup and bloomer sandwiches, which change seasonally.

Situated in the city centre, The Auld Tram is a beloved lunch spot for both locals and tourists to enjoy a quick bite as they pass through town.

I would recommend the tuna mayo or the classic ploughmans sandwich alongside a lovely hot chocolate.

Open times: Monday to Saturday, 8am – 4pm

Address: 54 Commercial Strett, Dundee, DD1 2AT

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Auld Tram 🚃 🍰 🎉6 years old!!! Who stopped by for some food today ? ? ? Posted by Auld Tram on Wednesday, 18 September 2019

Daily Grind Coffee Co

From the team behind Hard Grind and Newport Baker, Daily Grind on Exchange Street is one of my new favourite places to visit for lunch.

From gourmet doughnuts to sandwiches, soups and loaded fries, this place is worth visiting if you are wanting a more indulgent lunch.

Serving both hot and cold food, Daily Grind has a range of choices available for everyone and is a lovely place to sit in or takeaway.

I would recommend the croissant egg roll or the mac and cheese loaded fries if you are feeling extra hungry.

Open times: Monday to Saturday, 8:30am – 5pm

Address: 18a Exchange Street, Dundee, DD1 3DL

Our cake cabinet is filled up with the finest cakes from the best people over @thenewportbakery come on down from 8:30am and grab yourself a cake to sit in or to takeaway x Posted by Daily Grind Coffee Co on Monday, 7 February 2022

Jim’s Delhi Club

Fancy some homemade Indian food for lunch? Jim’s Delhi Club is my go-to spot for some Indian food with a Western twist.

Open from Thursday to Saturday, this delicatessen keeps a very limited menu of three or four items to choose from, with the option to sit in or takeaway and enjoy.

With many of the menu items coming from owner James Ferrie’s own love for Indian food, this menu has a range of flavours and types of food to try.

Veggies and halal eaters can also enjoy what Jim’s has on offer, with vegan alternatives for many of the menu items.

I would recommend the butter chicken naanwich or the chicken tikka korma with some mango lassi for that authentic Indian experience.

Open times: Thursday to Saturday, 12 – 7

Address: 72 Albert Street, Dundee, DD4 6QH

Wee Mexico

If you love Mexican as much as I do then Wee Mexico should definitely be on your list for lunchtime eateries.

Serving up spicy Mexican food to enjoy on-the-go, Wee Mexico has a range of options including nachos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas to enjoy. It also caters for halal, veggie and vegan diets also.

Available to collect or order online for delivery, this place is ideal for something a little different and is available to enjoy seven days of the week.

I would recommend trying the king burrito or the mucho nachos if it is your first time trying Wee Mexico to enjoy a mix of the flavours they have on offer.

Open times: Monday to Sunday, 11am – 10pm

Address: 134a Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4ED

What a week! One of our busiest weeks in the 4+ years we’ve been open. Thank you all for the support! We’ll be open tonight until 10pm. We’re still very busy so please make sure you get your orders in early 🙂 Posted by Wee Mexico on Monday, 27 September 2021