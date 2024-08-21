5 cosy Dundee cafes for a warming lunch as the weather takes a turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 cosy Dundee cafes for a warming lunch as the weather takes a turn

When the weather is miserable, we all need somewhere cosy to warm us up.

There are lots of cosy cafes in Dundee which are perfect for warming up in miserable weather, including Little Things Café.
By Sahar Jafferbhoy

If the Scottish weather takes a turn for the worse, here are the top Dundee cafes where you can have a bite – and hide from the rain!

1. Braw Tea

This Broughty Ferry community café offers up hearty lunch options, perfect for a breezy Scottish day.

Homemade daily soup made with local seasonal vegetables, or a three cheese toastie sourced from The Cheesery in Broughty Ferry are tasty options at Braw Tea.

A table at the cosy Broughty Ferry café, Braw Tea. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

This café serves up hot food while supporting women from all walks of life in developing skills and building confidence.

Only a short stop from the beach, you can enjoy lunch and a hot drink by the sea, while keeping nice and warm.

Address: The Pavilion, Castle Green Playground, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2HA

2. Tartan Coffee House

Situated on the Perth Road, this café is open seven days a week, serving up delicious hot sandwiches and soups.

Tartan Coffee House boasts an array of lunch and drink options to enjoy, including a stone baked panini with various fillings, and seasonal soups.

Warm BLT bagel and soup at the Tartan Coffee House. Image: Tartan Coffee House.

Eat lunch here while appreciating the wholesome Scottish inspired gift shop and décor.

The warm ambience and comfy seating creates a homely feel to this local eatery.

Address: 53 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4HY

3. Little Things Café

This wee spot in Reform Street is a perfect spot for a soup and sandwich, with a hot drink to pair.

Freshly prepared food and coffee made with the Coffee Conscience Fairtrade blend is a great combo to warm you up at lunchtime.

Add some delicious home-baking for an extra treat!

Warming soup at Little Things Café in Dundee. Image: Little Things Café.

Little Things Café is an intimate and friendly place for a tasty lunch with a delightful team of staff.

Address: 35 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1SH

4. The Cannon

Independent café, The Cannon sits in an ideal location on Union Street.

The bright and bustling street transformed by Design Dundee creates a welcoming environment to pop in for some warm lunch.

A range of lunch and brunch options make this a brilliant spot for a bite to eat.

Outside of The Cannon cafe in Dundee
The Cannon on Union Street. Image: Kim Cessford.

For just £10.90 you can get a full portion of soup with a toastie. The options include a traditional tuna melt and a flavourful toastie with chicken, chorizo, mozzarella, and chipotle sauce.

With a view of the brightly coloured street from the window, The Cannon is the perfect place to enjoy some hearty grub on a grey day.

Address: 11, Union Street, Dundee DD1 4BN

5. Empire State Coffee

Empire State Coffee offer a selection of coffee blends for the coffee connoisseur alongside various homemade sandwiches and daily soups.

You can enjoy a brie and cranberry panini or a classic cheese and ham toastie at Empire State Coffee.

Soup and sandwich on offer from Empire State Coffee Dundee. Image: Empire State Coffee.

This café has additional downstairs seating, perfect for hiding inside from the outside weather.

Soups to warm you up, and pastries to go with your coffee are in abundance at this city centre café.

Address: 28, Whitehall Crescent, Dundee DD1 4AY 

Do you have any other favourite cosy cafes in Dundee? Let us know in the comments below.

