5 cosy Dundee cafes for a warming lunch as the weather takes a turn

If the Scottish weather takes a turn for the worse, here are the top Dundee cafes where you can have a bite – and hide from the rain!

1. Braw Tea

This Broughty Ferry community café offers up hearty lunch options, perfect for a breezy Scottish day.

Homemade daily soup made with local seasonal vegetables, or a three cheese toastie sourced from The Cheesery in Broughty Ferry are tasty options at Braw Tea.

This café serves up hot food while supporting women from all walks of life in developing skills and building confidence.

Only a short stop from the beach, you can enjoy lunch and a hot drink by the sea, while keeping nice and warm.

Address: The Pavilion, Castle Green Playground, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2HA

2. Tartan Coffee House

Situated on the Perth Road, this café is open seven days a week, serving up delicious hot sandwiches and soups.

Tartan Coffee House boasts an array of lunch and drink options to enjoy, including a stone baked panini with various fillings, and seasonal soups.

Eat lunch here while appreciating the wholesome Scottish inspired gift shop and décor.

The warm ambience and comfy seating creates a homely feel to this local eatery.

Address: 53 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4HY

3. Little Things Café

This wee spot in Reform Street is a perfect spot for a soup and sandwich, with a hot drink to pair.

Freshly prepared food and coffee made with the Coffee Conscience Fairtrade blend is a great combo to warm you up at lunchtime.

Add some delicious home-baking for an extra treat!

Little Things Café is an intimate and friendly place for a tasty lunch with a delightful team of staff.

Address: 35 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1SH

4. The Cannon

Independent café, The Cannon sits in an ideal location on Union Street.

The bright and bustling street transformed by Design Dundee creates a welcoming environment to pop in for some warm lunch.

A range of lunch and brunch options make this a brilliant spot for a bite to eat.

For just £10.90 you can get a full portion of soup with a toastie. The options include a traditional tuna melt and a flavourful toastie with chicken, chorizo, mozzarella, and chipotle sauce.

With a view of the brightly coloured street from the window, The Cannon is the perfect place to enjoy some hearty grub on a grey day.

Address: 11, Union Street, Dundee DD1 4BN

5. Empire State Coffee

Empire State Coffee offer a selection of coffee blends for the coffee connoisseur alongside various homemade sandwiches and daily soups.

You can enjoy a brie and cranberry panini or a classic cheese and ham toastie at Empire State Coffee.

This café has additional downstairs seating, perfect for hiding inside from the outside weather.

Soups to warm you up, and pastries to go with your coffee are in abundance at this city centre café.

Address: 28, Whitehall Crescent, Dundee DD1 4AY

Do you have any other favourite cosy cafes in Dundee? Let us know in the comments below.