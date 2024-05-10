Braw Tea chef Julia on leaving ‘nasty, bossy chefs’ behind her while running Broughty Ferry kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braw Tea chef Julia on leaving ‘nasty, bossy chefs’ behind her while running Broughty Ferry kitchen

The former art student is making waves in the kitchen after dedicating herself to good food and bringing people together.

Braw Tea chef Julia Burns-Cowie.
Braw Tea chef Julia Burns-Cowie is a rising star in the local food and drink scene. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Julia Burns-Cowie, 28, runs the kitchen at cafe Braw Tea, and does all she can to create a supportive environment after her own experience with “nasty, bossy chefs”.

Julia trained as an artist before realising this wasn’t for her.

A return to education, learning the ropes in cooking in college, helped Julia discover what she loved to do.

Now, that is working at Broughty Ferry social enterprise cafe Braw Tea.

“It’s hard work,” admits Julia.

“But it has let me combine the two things that I’ve always really valued in my life: good food and connecting with people.

“They’re the pillars of my existence to be honest.

“And I think they exist hand in hand with one another.

“Food is such a great way to bring people together and build communities, and that’s exactly what we are trying to do with the cafe.”

Learning how not to run a kitchen from ‘nasty, bossy chefs’

While Julia was studying, she worked in a kitchen. Though she learned a lot, this wasn’t the most pleasant experience thanks to some unkind chefs.

“I was bottom of the pecking order,” says Julia.

“So I was used to being bossed around.

“I worked for nasty, bossy chefs, and that informed how I wanted to run my own kitchen.

“I didn’t want to be anything like that.”

Chef Julia Burns-Cowie dusting some cakes with icing sugar at Braw Tea Cafe.
Chef Julia Burns-Cowie dusting some cakes with icing sugar at Braw Tea Cafe. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It was quite a traditional, slightly older, male-dominated field,” adds Julia.

“So I feel like you’re not taken quite as seriously as a young woman coming into the kitchen.

“You’re not trusted as much as your male counterparts are to do a good job.

“Kitchens can be quite a shouty environment anyway because they’re so high pressure, but it can be especially like that when you’re the only woman in there.

“It could be really stressful.”

‘Nurturing, loving space’ in Braw Tea cafe

When she came across the job at Braw Tea, however, Julia knew it was perfect for her.

“I knew it was going to be all women, and supposed to be this nurturing, lovely space, I was like: ‘Yes, this is where I want to be.'”

Now, she strives to ensure that the environment for volunteers is supportive.

“The volunteers that we’ve got come to us for all different reasons: confidence building, making friends, learning new skills,” she explains.

“We have a couple who I know are quite interested in food and drink careers now, and I hope that their experience with us in the cafe gives them more confidence to go into kitchens.

“Knowing what it can be like to work in a nice place so if they end up in a kitchen and they’re the only woman in there, and it feels horrible, then that’s not how it will always be.”

Julia’s steps to make Braw Tea’s kitchen a rage-free zone

Julia takes steps to make sure the volunteers at Braw Tea cafe feel welcome and heard.

“It comes down to having bottomless patience,” she explains.

“No matter how much stress you feel, you’ve got to always be calm.

“You’ve got to have time for everybody, and I do genuinely have time for every single person that walks into that kitchen.”

Julia Burns-Cowie runs her kitchen with kindness at Braw Tea, Broughty Ferry.
Julia Burns-Cowie runs her kitchen with kindness at Braw Tea, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Though she is quite young to have stepped into the role as chef, and to be teaching other women, Julia knows it is the right fit.

“It felt pretty natural, actually, going straight from college and into this teaching role,”  says the Braw Tea chef.

“It felt like a natural progression for me, because that was part of my learning when I was getting trained.

“It’s all about learning something new and trying to impart that knowledge onto other people.”

