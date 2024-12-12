My top 5 festive food trucks across Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perthshire

If, like me, you find the lead up to Christmas a bit of a slog and you don’t really get into the spirit until the day itself – I have the answer!

These are five of my favourite food trucks across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire offering wonderful festive fillings that I’m sure will have you donning some tinsel and singing Christmas carols.

There’s something for all areas so get out there and eat your way to festive fun.

Salt & Pine, Tentsmuir Forest, Fife

Salt & Pine at Tentsmuir Forest is the ultimate festive foodie stop.

Their seasonal crepes include the indulgent Eggnog Crepe with blueberry and blackberry jam, gingerbread, custard, and meringue, or savoury options like Turkey, Brie, Cranberry, and Thyme.

My current favourite is the decadent Blue Cheese, Fig Chutney, Walnuts, and Rocket Crepe, finished with a honey drizzle.

Pair these with their luxurious Gingerbread or Mint Hot Chocolates for a mega-indulgent treat.

Afterward, enjoy a festive forest walk among dune “Christmas trees,” or let the kids enjoy the park.

Address: Tentmuir Forest, Kinshaldy Beach, Fife

The Shack Street Food, Dundee

The Shack Street Food in Dundee is serving up festive cheer with their indulgent Festive Fries.

This seasonal delight features crispy fries loaded with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and a drizzle of rich gravy.

Perfectly seasoned and bursting with festive flavours, it’s a must-try treat for foodies craving Christmas in every bite!

Address: 5 Isla street, Dundee

Full Circle Donuts, The Hermitage, Dunkeld

The Full Circle Donut food truck at the Hermitage near Dunkeld is delighting visitors with its festive Reindeer Donuts.

The tasty treat has a Malteser Reindeer perched in a hot donut dusted in sugar, and topped with Nutella and snow flakes.

Alongside these seasonal treats, their menu features classic glazed donuts, rich hot chocolates, and other indulgent goodies, making it a perfect stop for winter wanderers.

Address: The Hermitage, Dunkeld

The Rac Shack, St Andrews

The Rac Shack brings festive flair to St Andrews’ East Sands with its mouth-watering Raclette. This seasonal indulgence features melted Alpine cheese layered over crispy potatoes, savoury cured meats, and pickles, delivering rich, comforting flavours. Perfect for warming up on chilly days, it’s a festive treat not to be missed!

Address: Woodburn Place, St Andrews

Zacatecas, Crombie Park, Angus

Zacatecas is adding holiday magic to Crombie Country Park with their festive Quesadilla. This crispy delight is packed with tender turkey, melted cheese, flavourful stuffing, and a tangy cranberry salsa. Perfectly toasted and bursting with festive joy, it’s a unique and satisfying twist on traditional Christmas fare.

Address: Crombie Country Park, Angus