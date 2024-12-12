My top 5 festive food trucks across Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My top 5 festive food trucks across Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perthshire

Struggling to get into the festive spirit? Christmas songs driving you crazy? These seasonal fillings are sure have you hungry for Christmas treats.

The Rac Shack in St Andrews is one of many offering seasonal treats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

If, like me, you find the lead up to Christmas a bit of a slog and you don’t really get into the spirit until the day itself – I have the answer!

These are five of my favourite food trucks across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire offering wonderful festive fillings that I’m sure will have you donning some tinsel and singing Christmas carols.

There’s something for all areas so get out there and eat your way to festive fun.

The eggnog crepe and a steaming cup of coffee at Salt & Pine.

Salt & Pine, Tentsmuir Forest, Fife

Salt & Pine at Tentsmuir Forest is the ultimate festive foodie stop.

Their seasonal crepes include the indulgent Eggnog Crepe with blueberry and blackberry jam, gingerbread, custard, and meringue, or savoury options like Turkey, Brie, Cranberry, and Thyme.

My current favourite is the decadent Blue Cheese, Fig Chutney, Walnuts, and Rocket Crepe, finished with a honey drizzle.

Salt & Pine at Tentsmuir forest offers wonderful festive treats.

Pair these with their luxurious Gingerbread or Mint Hot Chocolates for a mega-indulgent treat.

Afterward, enjoy a festive forest walk among dune “Christmas trees,” or let the kids enjoy the park.

Address: Tentmuir Forest, Kinshaldy Beach, Fife

The Shack “Street Food” festive fries are an absolute delight.

The Shack Street Food, Dundee

The Shack Street Food in Dundee is serving up festive cheer with their indulgent Festive Fries.

This seasonal delight features crispy fries loaded with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and a drizzle of rich gravy.

Perfectly seasoned and bursting with festive flavours, it’s a must-try treat for foodies craving Christmas in every bite!

Address: 5 Isla street, Dundee

The reindeer donut at Full Circle Donuts is a classy and rich treat.

Full Circle Donuts, The Hermitage, Dunkeld

The Full Circle Donut food truck at the Hermitage near Dunkeld is delighting visitors with its festive Reindeer Donuts.

The tasty treat has a Malteser Reindeer perched in a hot donut dusted in sugar, and topped with Nutella and snow flakes.

Alongside these seasonal treats, their menu features classic glazed donuts, rich hot chocolates, and other indulgent goodies, making it a perfect stop for winter wanderers.

Address: The Hermitage, Dunkeld

The raclette dish has melted cheese over potatoes, cured meats, salad leaves and gherkins. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Rac Shack, St Andrews

The Rac Shack brings festive flair to St Andrews’ East Sands with its mouth-watering  Raclette. This seasonal indulgence features melted Alpine cheese layered over crispy potatoes, savoury cured meats, and pickles, delivering rich, comforting flavours. Perfect for warming up on chilly days, it’s a festive treat not to be missed!

Address: Woodburn Place, St Andrews

Zacatecas’ lovely festive filling is really a Christmas dinner in a quesadilla.

Zacatecas, Crombie Park, Angus

Zacatecas is adding holiday magic to Crombie Country Park with their festive Quesadilla. This crispy delight is packed with tender turkey, melted cheese, flavourful stuffing, and a tangy cranberry salsa. Perfectly toasted and bursting with festive joy, it’s a unique and satisfying twist on traditional Christmas fare.

Address: Crombie Country Park, Angus

