Perth boss puts old Porsche to good use in city’s poshest chess set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth boss puts old Porsche to good use in city’s poshest chess set

Athole McDonald's chess set is hand-made from parts of a Porsche 911.

By Morag Lindsay
Group of people watching man and teenage boy play chess on set made from old Porsche parts at Y Centre in Perth
Athole McDonald went head-to-head with Ukrainian teenager Danylo Plakhotnikov after gifting the stylish hand-made chess set to the Perth Y Centre. Image: Bannerman Media.

A Perth businessman has made a unique gift to a new city youth centre in the shape of a chess set handcrafted from parts of an old Porsche.

Athole McDonald and a pal got the idea for the set from a Top Gear episode.

The glass-topped base was originally a grimy old engine from a Porsche 911.

And the individual pieces are all made from engine parts.

The chess set now has pride of place in Perth’s new Y Centre.

It’s been a big hit since it opened in the revamped St Andrew’s and St Stephen’s Church earlier this year.

chess set made from Porsche engine with glass top in Y centre Perth
Perth’s Y Centre chess set started life as a Porsche engine. Image: Bannerman Media.

Athole toured the Atholl Street venue after its launch following a £6.9 million facelift in the spring.

And he was so impressed with the work YMCA Tayside is doing there he decided it was the perfect place for his pride and joy.

Chess set adds to ‘real buzz’ about Perth Y Centre

The set was custom-built by his old school chum and local mechanic Don Johnston.

Athole, managing director of civil engineering firm Kilmac, said he was inspired by a Top Gear programme featuring a coffee table made from old car parts.

Chess pieces made from car parts
The chess pieces are made from Porsche parts too. Image: Bannerman Media.

“I asked Don if he could create a chess set for the family that would catch the eye and be a little different from the usual board,” he said.

“It entailed a lot of patience and man hours, but he has created a fabulous work of art.”

Athole’s family are growing up now.

And strangely, none are showing any ambition to become chess masters.

So he is delighted the set has found a new home in the Y centre.

Exterior of St Andrew’s and St Stephen’s Church, Perth, before the conversion to Y Centre
The Y Centre is in the converted church on Atholl Street in Perth.

“I was blown away when I saw what had been done with the old C-Listed church,” he said.

“There’s a real buzz about the place.”

Set sparks fresh interest in chess

Franny McGrath, head of development at the three-floor Perth Y Centre, was thrilled to accept the donation.

He said: “It is a fantastic gesture from Athole and now this amazing chess table is a great centrepiece for our games area.”

Young people in games area at Y centre, Perth
The chess set is at the heart of the Y Centre games room in Perth. Image: Social Investment Scotland.

Young people of secondary school age are welcome to the centre’s evening drop-ins.

They are able to relax and forge friendships over a wide range of games, including pool, table football, PlayStation, Switch and old arcade machines and traditional board games.

The visitors include Ukrainian young people forced to flee the war in their home country.

And one of them, Danylo Plakhotnikov, was only too happy to take on Athole at chess when he dropped off the new set.

Man and teenage boy at glass-topped chess table made from Porsche engine, watched by group of people at Y Centre
Perth businessman Athole McDonald, right, took on Ukrainian teenager Danylo Plakhotnikov at chess when he visited the Y Centre. Image: Bannerman Media.

“The beauty of chess is that it is international, and language is no barrier when it comes to playing,” said Franny.

“The fact that the table and the pieces are so eye-catching means we will have even more young people showing an interest.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Sandie Donaldson and Chloe Watson, who run the accommodation at Cultybraggan Camp, appeared on Four in a Bed on Channel 4.
Perthshire camp under fire for cobwebs and 'other people's dirty stuff' on TV show…
The White Church, Comrie.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Starbucks longer delivery hours and 'essential' repairs at iconic church
Iain Martin
XL Bully-type dog could be destroyed after attacking woman in her Perthshire home
Josua McKeown and a McDonald's sign
McDonald's worker guilty of sexually assaulting three teens at Perth restaurant
Bertha Park High head teacher Stuart Clyde standing outside the school
Perth school blocks WiFi to get pupils off mobile phones
3
Crieff Hydro. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crieff Hydro Winter Wonderland visitors left 'disappointed' and 'let down' by Christmas activities
Perth bus station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Perth bus driver 'attacked' as man, 28, arrested over station 'disturbance'
Knockendarroch Hotel in Pitlochry.
Award-winning Pitlochry hotel bought by owners of luxury Scottish castle
Angela MacVicar (left) and Lindsay MacCallum
Charity boss says 'justice' done as court hears funds stolen by Perthshire crook can…
Glasgow Sheriff Court
St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney appears in court on chip shop assault charge

Conversation