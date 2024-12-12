Perth boss puts old Porsche to good use in city’s poshest chess set

A Perth businessman has made a unique gift to a new city youth centre in the shape of a chess set handcrafted from parts of an old Porsche.

Athole McDonald and a pal got the idea for the set from a Top Gear episode.

The glass-topped base was originally a grimy old engine from a Porsche 911.

And the individual pieces are all made from engine parts.

The chess set now has pride of place in Perth’s new Y Centre.

It’s been a big hit since it opened in the revamped St Andrew’s and St Stephen’s Church earlier this year.

Athole toured the Atholl Street venue after its launch following a £6.9 million facelift in the spring.

And he was so impressed with the work YMCA Tayside is doing there he decided it was the perfect place for his pride and joy.

Chess set adds to ‘real buzz’ about Perth Y Centre

The set was custom-built by his old school chum and local mechanic Don Johnston.

Athole, managing director of civil engineering firm Kilmac, said he was inspired by a Top Gear programme featuring a coffee table made from old car parts.

“I asked Don if he could create a chess set for the family that would catch the eye and be a little different from the usual board,” he said.

“It entailed a lot of patience and man hours, but he has created a fabulous work of art.”

Athole’s family are growing up now.

And strangely, none are showing any ambition to become chess masters.

So he is delighted the set has found a new home in the Y centre.

“I was blown away when I saw what had been done with the old C-Listed church,” he said.

“There’s a real buzz about the place.”

Set sparks fresh interest in chess

Franny McGrath, head of development at the three-floor Perth Y Centre, was thrilled to accept the donation.

He said: “It is a fantastic gesture from Athole and now this amazing chess table is a great centrepiece for our games area.”

Young people of secondary school age are welcome to the centre’s evening drop-ins.

They are able to relax and forge friendships over a wide range of games, including pool, table football, PlayStation, Switch and old arcade machines and traditional board games.

The visitors include Ukrainian young people forced to flee the war in their home country.

And one of them, Danylo Plakhotnikov, was only too happy to take on Athole at chess when he dropped off the new set.

“The beauty of chess is that it is international, and language is no barrier when it comes to playing,” said Franny.

“The fact that the table and the pieces are so eye-catching means we will have even more young people showing an interest.”