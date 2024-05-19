£6m Perth youth centre opens after historic church escapes demolition

Perth’s newest youth centre has opened its doors, following a £6 million revamp of a 130-year-old city centre church.

The transformation of St Andrew’s and St Stephen’s has created a new home in Perth for the Y Centre, run by YMCA Tayside.

But it has also saved two historic buildings from demolition.

Around 2,000 young people are set to benefit from the new community space on Atholl Street, Perth.

The aim is to provide a safe space for people aged eight to 25, as well as offering opportunities to learn new skills and develop confidence.

The main youth centre will be split across three floors.

Facilities will include a digital skills hub, drop-in space, ‘The Well’ social enterprise shop, gaming zone, a gym, facilities for craft workshops, and quiet areas.

An outdoor courtyard will soon include a garden area, centred around a restored historic well.

Local coffee supplier, the Bean Shop, will be helping with barista training for young people.

And the Perth centre will serve as the new headquarters for the YMCA’s team of 15 staff and 70 volunteers.

YMCA Perth building will also provide new homes

The project will also feature seven flats intended to tackle homelessness.

These have been designed to help young people with the transition from care and supported living to independence.

Social Investment Scotland (SIS) provided a £300,000 loan for the accommodation.

Jill McGrath, chief executive of YMCA Tayside, said: “The Y Centre has been a project that’s been years in the making. So we are thrilled to get to this point where our vision has come to life and the local community can start to reap the rewards of all that it offers.

“Young people have many strengths and have so much to contribute. But sometimes they need extra support to find their path in life.

“It was crucial to include them in the design and development of the new space. They told us what they wanted to see in the Y Centre, and we listened.”

Funders of the wider Y Centre regeneration project include The Gannochy Trust, Perth and Kinross Council, Scottish Government Regeneration Fund, Perth City Heritage Trust, The Robertson Trust, The Northwood Charitable Trust and The Forteviot Charitable Trust – in addition to many smaller funders and individual supporters.