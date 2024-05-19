£6m Perth youth centre opens after historic church escapes demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£6m Perth youth centre opens after historic church escapes demolition

The former St Andrew's and St Stephen's buildings in Atholl Street will be a safe space for 2,000 Perth youngsters.

By Morag Lindsay
Young people at pool table at Y Centre in Perth
The Y Centre will support around 2,000 young people. Image: Supplied

Perth’s newest youth centre has opened its doors, following a £6 million revamp of a 130-year-old city centre church.

The transformation of St Andrew’s and St Stephen’s has created a new home in Perth for the Y Centre, run by YMCA Tayside.

But it has also saved two historic buildings from demolition.

Around 2,000 young people are set to benefit from the new community space on Atholl Street, Perth.

The aim is to provide a safe space for people aged eight to 25, as well as offering opportunities to learn new skills and develop confidence.

The main youth centre will be split across three floors.

St Andrews and St Stephens building before renovation
The YMCA plans have breathed new life into the Perth landmark. image: DC Thomson.

Facilities will include a digital skills hub, drop-in space, ‘The Well’ social enterprise shop, gaming zone, a gym, facilities for craft workshops, and quiet areas.

An outdoor courtyard will soon include a garden area, centred around a restored historic well.

Local coffee supplier, the Bean Shop, will be helping with barista training for young people.

And the Perth centre will serve as the new headquarters for the YMCA’s team of 15 staff and 70 volunteers.

YMCA Perth building will also provide new homes

The project will also feature seven flats intended to tackle homelessness.

These have been designed to help young people with the transition from care and supported living to independence.

Young people in Y Centre, Perth
YMCA Tayside worked with youngsters on the design for the Perth building. Image: Supplied.

Social Investment Scotland (SIS) provided a £300,000 loan for the accommodation.

Jill McGrath, chief executive of YMCA Tayside, said: “The Y Centre has been a project that’s been years in the making. So we are thrilled to get to this point where our vision has come to life and the local community can start to reap the rewards of all that it offers.

“Young people have many strengths and have so much to contribute. But sometimes they need extra support to find their path in life.

“It was crucial to include them in the design and development of the new space. They told us what they wanted to see in the Y Centre, and we listened.”

Funders of the wider Y Centre regeneration project include The Gannochy Trust, Perth and Kinross Council, Scottish Government Regeneration Fund, Perth City Heritage Trust, The Robertson Trust, The Northwood Charitable Trust and The Forteviot Charitable Trust – in addition to many smaller funders and individual supporters.

Conversation