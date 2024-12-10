Perthshire camp to feature on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire camp to feature on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed

This week's contestants of the reality show will visit Cultybraggan Camp.

By Ben MacDonald
Cultybraggan Camp to appear on Four in a Bed
Cultybraggan Camp will feature on Four in a Bed. Image: Anthony O'Neil/Creative Commons

A former prisoner of war camp in Perthshire is set to feature on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

Cultybraggan Camp, the last remaining PoW camp in Scotland, will feature on Wednesday evening’s episode.

The camp is now a multi-use community resource operated by the Comrie Development Trust (CDT) and includes accommodation.

Four in a Bed sees B&B owners taking turns staying with one another and voting for the best venue.

Friends Sandie Donaldson and Chloe Watson will host guests at Cultybraggan during Wednesday’s episode.

They will be joined by contestants from Lochbroom and Kiltarlity in the Highlands along with Glasgow.

Perthshire prisoner of war camp to appear on Channel 4 series

Cultybraggan was built during the Second World War and was able to house 4,000 prisoners from Italy and Germany.

It became a military camp once the war came to an end and closed in 2004.

In 2007, the camp was bought by the village of Comrie.

Some of the huts are now used as one-bedroom holiday rentals.

Cultybraggan’s appearance comes after the owners of the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch won their week earlier in the series.

Four in a Bed featuring Cultybraggan Camp will be on Channel 4 this Wednesday (December 11) at 5pm.

The show will also be available to stream on Channel 4 online.

More from Perth & Kinross

Fashion designer, Jade Robertson, with St Johnstone's new third kit.
St Johnstone unveil new Taylor Swift-inspired charity third kit
missing Perthshire dog Wallace
Perthshire dentists launch desperate hunt for dog missing for 4 days
Santa's Sleigh traveling through Dundee in 2020.
Routes revealed as Santa's sleigh set to tour Dundee housing schemes
Fraser Potter stands centre in a large room with high ceilings.
Highland Perthshire hotel closed for 18 months for major renovations under new owner
2
Ian Imrie in front if his new mural, a large painting of Monet's watercolours
Perth's Banksy strikes again - and this time it's personal
A selfie of Craig Smith.
Perth man launches gaming and hobby shop after leaving behind 20-year energy career
Crowds gathered in the town square in Aberfeldy for Hogmanay.
Warning over future of Aberfeldy Hogmanay Festival if major sponsors don't step in
The shops in Invergowrie have been taped off. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Resident saw 'smoke bomb' going off as 'men with crowbar' broke into Invergowrie shop
The latest care inspections include Forfar After School Club at Langlands Primary School. Image: Paul Reid
Care round-up: Child supervision fears at Forfar after-school club and medication issues at Newport…
Mathew Mclean
Coupar Angus man found guilty of sex attack on sleeping woman

Conversation