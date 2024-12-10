Perthshire camp to feature on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed

A former prisoner of war camp in Perthshire is set to feature on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

Cultybraggan Camp, the last remaining PoW camp in Scotland, will feature on Wednesday evening’s episode.

The camp is now a multi-use community resource operated by the Comrie Development Trust (CDT) and includes accommodation.

Four in a Bed sees B&B owners taking turns staying with one another and voting for the best venue.

Friends Sandie Donaldson and Chloe Watson will host guests at Cultybraggan during Wednesday’s episode.

They will be joined by contestants from Lochbroom and Kiltarlity in the Highlands along with Glasgow.

Cultybraggan was built during the Second World War and was able to house 4,000 prisoners from Italy and Germany.

It became a military camp once the war came to an end and closed in 2004.

In 2007, the camp was bought by the village of Comrie.

Some of the huts are now used as one-bedroom holiday rentals.

Cultybraggan’s appearance comes after the owners of the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch won their week earlier in the series.

Four in a Bed featuring Cultybraggan Camp will be on Channel 4 this Wednesday (December 11) at 5pm.

The show will also be available to stream on Channel 4 online.