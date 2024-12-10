Child rapist torched Angus motorsport business as net closed

A “selfish” child rapist torched his Angus motorsport business before changing his mind in a botched suicide attempt.

In August, Colin Bandeen was sentenced to almost 12 years in prison for a string of vile sex attacks on children.

Before being taken into custody, on July 10 2023, he used petrol to light up the staircase at Bandeen Motorsport at Kirriemuir.

The 64-year-old left a suicide note in his van and said the pressures of his upcoming High Court case and financial woes were too much to handle.

However, he called for help after flames and smoke engulfed the unit he had been leasing, with firefighters forced to evacuate the Logie Business Park.

A later trial heard how former oil worker Bandeen, who split his time between Scotland and Malaysia, used the cloak of the Church of Scotland to access some of his victims, including plying a man with alcohol in order to prey upon young boys.

On Tuesday, he pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to setting fire to his business and was handed a further prison stint.

It was revealed how the fire service received a call just before 9am from Bandeen saying he was trapped with multiple units dispatched.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bairner said: “A witness heard an alarm, which sounded like an intruder alarm.

“She was able to see smoke and flames from the letterbox.

“A male was standing at the door and stated that the door was locked from the inside before saying ‘I think he’s in there’.

“The witness believed this was referring to the accused.”

Fire crews and police arrived just before 9.10am and prised open the shutters to gain access.

Flammable cannisters, tyres and vehicles containing fuel were all present within the burning unit.

An immediate evacuation was ordered as firefighters in full breathing apparatus entered and heard Bandeen shout for help.

Ms Bairner added: “They found it difficult to see due to the thick smoke.

“The accused was in the upper room still conscious and showed significant signs of smoke inhalation but no burns.

“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”

Bandeen had blackening and soot on his face and revealed there was suicide note inside the van.

The rapist told the watch commander he had poured petrol and oil down the stairs before starting the fire with a lighter.

He was later arrested while at Ninewells before being taken into custody.

Bandeen, who had been living at Westfield Place in Forfar, admitted wilfully setting fire to the unit causing flames and smoke to fill it and endangering the lieges.

Ms Bairner revealed the cost of the damage was around £7,000 but solicitor John Boyle said a deal was agreed for the landlord to keep some of Bandeen’s property, including a hydraulic press and tools.

“He tells me that fairly quickly after the fire had taken hold, he essentially changed his mind as far as suicide was concerned.

“He contacted the fire service and remained on the phone with them for some time until they arrived.

“The business was financially struggling and in the months and weeks leading up to this offence there was a number of people chasing him in terms of bills.

“That and the outstanding criminal proceedings got on top of him and he made the decision to end his own life.”

The lawyer added Bandeen no longer experiences suicidal thoughts and had sought assistance with his mental health.

Bandeen, who will not be released from custody until 2036, was sentenced to 14 months in prison by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, to be served concurrently

He said: “This was an act of desperation on your part but it was also selfish because it wasn’t your property that was damaged.”

