Child rapist torched Angus motorsport business as net closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Child rapist torched Angus motorsport business as net closed

Colin Bandeen said he was trying to kill himself, before changing his mind.

By Ciaran Shanks
Colin Bandeen
Colin Bandeen torched his own business in Kirriemuir.

A “selfish” child rapist torched his Angus motorsport business before changing his mind in a botched suicide attempt.

In August, Colin Bandeen was sentenced to almost 12 years in prison for a string of vile sex attacks on children.

Before being taken into custody, on July 10 2023, he used petrol to light up the staircase at Bandeen Motorsport at Kirriemuir.

The 64-year-old left a suicide note in his van and said the pressures of his upcoming High Court case and financial woes were too much to handle.

However, he called for help after flames and smoke engulfed the unit he had been leasing, with firefighters forced to evacuate the Logie Business Park.

A later trial heard how former oil worker Bandeen, who split his time between Scotland and Malaysia, used the cloak of the Church of Scotland to access some of his victims, including plying a man with alcohol in order to prey upon young boys.

On Tuesday, he pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to setting fire to his business and was handed a further prison stint.

Colin Bandeen
Colin Bandeen. Image: Facebook

It was revealed how the fire service received a call just before 9am from Bandeen saying he was trapped with multiple units dispatched.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bairner said: “A witness heard an alarm, which sounded like an intruder alarm.

“She was able to see smoke and flames from the letterbox.

“A male was standing at the door and stated that the door was locked from the inside before saying ‘I think he’s in there’.

“The witness believed this was referring to the accused.”

Fire crews and police arrived just before 9.10am and prised open the shutters to gain access.

Flammable cannisters, tyres and vehicles containing fuel were all present within the burning unit.

An immediate evacuation was ordered as firefighters in full breathing apparatus entered and heard Bandeen shout for help.

Ms Bairner added: “They found it difficult to see due to the thick smoke.

“The accused was in the upper room still conscious and showed significant signs of smoke inhalation but no burns.

He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

Bandeen Motorsports
Bandeen’s business in Kirriemuir.

Bandeen had blackening and soot on his face and revealed there was suicide note inside the van.

The rapist told the watch commander he had poured petrol and oil down the stairs before starting the fire with a lighter.

He was later arrested while at Ninewells before being taken into custody.

Bandeen, who had been living at Westfield Place in Forfar, admitted wilfully setting fire to the unit causing flames and smoke to fill it and endangering the lieges.

Ms Bairner revealed the cost of the damage was around £7,000 but solicitor John Boyle said a deal was agreed for the landlord to keep some of Bandeen’s property, including a hydraulic press and tools.

“He tells me that fairly quickly after the fire had taken hold, he essentially changed his mind as far as suicide was concerned.

“He contacted the fire service and remained on the phone with them for some time until they arrived.

“The business was financially struggling and in the months and weeks leading up to this offence there was a number of people chasing him in terms of bills.

“That and the outstanding criminal proceedings got on top of him and he made the decision to end his own life.”

Colin Bandeen
Colin Bandeen. Image: Facebook

The lawyer added Bandeen no longer experiences suicidal thoughts and had sought assistance with his mental health.

Bandeen, who will not be released from custody until 2036, was sentenced to 14 months in prison by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, to be served concurrently

He said: “This was an act of desperation on your part but it was also selfish because it wasn’t your property that was damaged.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Lamppost crash cannabis driver told 'take the win'
A parked ambulance
Man jailed for slashing ambulance tyre after paramedics came to his aid at Fife…
David Bilson
Young Fife BMW driver hit wall, dragged police and crashed into house
Reece Massie
Dundee car thief given last chance to stay free after being assaulted 11 times…
Amy Fisken
St Andrews University charity ball director fined for embezzling funds
Andrew Waghorn
Dundee man guilty of raping two women in hotels six years apart
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'A departure from common sense'
Paul Stewart, Dundee Sheriff Court
Angus paedophile lorry driver jailed for 'appalling series of sexual offences'
Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis
Fife chef and accomplice caught in Hilltown cannabis handover
City Quay
Woman not guilty of sexual assault at Dundee wedding