Fife campervan competition couple offer Christmas garden makeover

Danni and Richard Strang are running a competition for a complete garden makeover to the value of £5,000.

By Paul Malik
Danni Paton-Strang and Richard Strang, owners of Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions. Image: Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions
A Fife husband and wife who convert campervans and then raffle them out as competition prizes are expanding into garden makeovers.

Danni and Richard Strang run Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions, which gives people the chance to win one of their painstakingly built van fit-outs for the price of a cup of coffee.

After finding success offering campervans, the pair are now running a competition offering a complete garden makeover to the value of £5,000.

Richard also runs a landscaping business, RS Garden Landscaping, and decided it was a natural step to offer a garden redesign competition for their next prize.

Their business has grown since launching in the summer, to the extent the couple are now looking for a unit to build their campervans in.

What is a ‘competition business’?

Companies like Danni and Richard’s run a competition website, a business model which has grown in popularity in recent years.

Firms like Omaze and Elite advertise nationally for prizes which can be won by buying tickets for a set price. The method has been used to sell large houses and also have been utilised by charities like Prostate Cancer UK to raise funds.

Tickets for Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions are sold to participants across the UK, but the last few winners have been Fife residents.

Danni and Richard Strang with one of their campervans. Image: Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions

And due to the nature of this month’s Christmas prize, Danni explained the next winner will need to live locally too for it to be completed.

She said: “We have just announced our latest campervan winner, who was a Fifer as well as announcing our next competition in January.

“And we are currently building our newest campervan, which will be offered as a prize in one of our competitions next year.

“But in the run up to Christmas we are offering people in Fife the chance to win a £5,000 garden makeover.

“With our background in garden landscaping it seems rather fitting to offer someone their dream garden for the tiny cost of a ticket.

“And if you have no garden or are not in Fife, it’s no problem.

“There is a cash prize of £3,500 instead.

“We want to keep making dreams come true, to build a well trusted brand in the area and want to thank all of our followers for their support so far.

“We look forward to continuing to grow and announcing new winners in future.”

