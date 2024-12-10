Two fire crews called to van blaze in Kirkcaldy

Two fire crews have been called to a van fire in Kirkcaldy.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the Randolph Industrial Estate area of the town at 3.46pm on Tuesday.

Footage on social media shows the bonnet and windscreen of a van burning near the Booker Warehouse on Randolph Road.

An eyewitness at the scene told The Courier: “We were able to get past the fire but very slowly. There were major delays.

“The queue in the other direction was huge.

“They must have just put it out as we passed because I could see the smoke in the distance.”

A Scottish Fire Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received reports at 3.46pm that a van was alight near Galltown Roundabout in Kirkcaldy.

“There is still one appliance in attendance.”