Tuesday court round-up — Lamppost crash cannabis driver told ‘take the win’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Lamppost crash cannabis driver told ‘take the win’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee woman appeared in private in the city’s sheriff court accused of attempted murder.

Kathryn Brady, 36, made no plea and was committed for further examination and granted bail

The brief appearance came after what police labelled a “disturbance” in the Dykehead Place area of Stobswell, in Dundee, on December 5 after which a 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

Guilty of rapes

A Dundee man is behind bars after being convicted of raping two different women six years apart. Andrew Waghorn, 31, stood trial at the High Court in Dundee and denied the serious sexual assaults but was found guilty by majority and is now locked up and on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing in the new year.

Andrew Waghorn
Andrew Waghorn was convicted of raping two women. Image: Facebook

‘Take the win’

A 21-year-old driver has been banned from the road for a year and fined £500 after he smashed into a lamppost with cannabis in his system.

Warehouse operator Hayden Rumgay came a cropper in Perth’s Glasgow Road on Feburuary 27 and police found his Ford Fiesta on top of the downed lamppost near a grassy area at the Needless Road junction.

Rumgay, of Coronation Avenue, Scone, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving while just over the limit for THC (2.8mics/ 2).

His not guilty plea to a charge of careless driving was accepted.

Car crash on Glasgow Road, Perth
The crashed car. Image: Stuart Cowper

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson, prosecuting, said police were called to the single-vehicle accident at 9.41pm and found the car on the pavement with the lamppost wedged underneath it and debris strewn across the road.

“It was evident that the accused had been driving north on Glasgow Road, before striking the lamppost and driving across onto the southbound carriageway, before mounting the kerb,” Ms Paterson said.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “There was nothing about his appearance that caused officers any concern.

“He had been smoking cannabis the day before.

“To say this is a salutary lesson is something of an understatement.”

Ms Clark said it was hoped her first offender client would retain his job, despite being unable to drive.

Sheriff William Wood told Rumgay: “It sounds as if you had a rather lucky escape.

“You hit the lamppost and it seems you got the better of it. Take that as a win.”

Charity ball embezzler

The director of a St Andrews University charity ball who embezzled more than £5,700 has been hit with a “significant” fine. Amy Fisken wept as a Dundee sheriff sentenced her for stealing the cash, which was intended for The House of Horrors ball.

Amy Fisken
Amy Fisken has repaid the money and been fined.

‘Dangerous’ domestic abuser

Repeat domestic abuser Shaun Burnett, 31, narrowly avoided prison.

Two different partners were abused at Burnett’s hands on separate occasions in Dundee.

He has been jailed for abuse against one of the women before, including an incident involving a knife.

Burnett admitted bombarding her with contact and making violent threats between October 24 and 26 2022.

He said he would kill her and told her to “watch herself coming home”.

Another woman had been in a short relationship with Burnett, who refused to return her keys and loitered outside her home before kicking the front door.

She had ended the relationship and blocked him but Burnett repeatedly called her from a withheld number.

In one call Burnett, whose new partner is pregnant, said: “I’m going to smash you, whoever you’re with and the house.”

Burnett, of Salton Crescent, admitted abusing the woman between February 23 and March 15 this year.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “The date where he’s threatening to ‘smash’ her if she has got the audacity to be with someone else, he’s already in a relationship with his new partner.

“He’s a cheat as well as a domestically abusive person… He’s almost getting handcuffs put on him and dragged downstairs.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Alexandra Short used the word “gentleman” in referencing her client but was interrupted by the sheriff who stated: “He’s far from a gentleman”.

The solicitor said a fine and unpaid work would be more likely to end his offending than “sitting in HMP Perth”.

Burnett will be supervised and placed on the Caledonian Programme for domestic offenders for 18 months, must perform 216 hours of unpaid work and cannot approach or contact either of the women for the next five years.

Sheriff Niven-Smith said because he was prosecuted at summary level, he could have been sent to prison for 10 months but “you would, at best, serve five months in custody and I consider that whilst it would be an appropriate punishment, the (criminal) record strikes me that you are a potentially dangerous man.

“You would be released and not be under the supervision of the court to monitor your propensity for violence.

“Because my sentencing powers are inadequate to properly deal with you, I will impose a direct alternative to imprisonment.”

Jail considered

A sheriff said he has considered jailing rogue BMW driver David Bilson, 20, who dragged a police officer across the road and crashed into a house after sneaking into the car outside a friend’s house in Ladybank in August.

David Bilson
David Bilson.

Punched partner

A Montrose man has admitted punching his ex partner on the head, injuring her.

Kevin Christie, 54, pled guilty to the assault at Orange Lane on September 26 this year when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing and said: “A very quick glance of your record of previous convictions shows a number of domestic matters.

“I make no promises as to what the outcome will be.”

Christie, of Strathmore Place in Montrose, will return to the dock on January 23.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Colin Bandeen
Child rapist torched Angus motorsport business as net closed
A parked ambulance
Man jailed for slashing ambulance tyre after paramedics came to his aid at Fife…
David Bilson
Young Fife BMW driver hit wall, dragged police and crashed into house
Reece Massie
Dundee car thief given last chance to stay free after being assaulted 11 times…
Amy Fisken
St Andrews University charity ball director fined for embezzling funds
Andrew Waghorn
Dundee man guilty of raping two women in hotels six years apart
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'A departure from common sense'
Paul Stewart, Dundee Sheriff Court
Angus paedophile lorry driver jailed for 'appalling series of sexual offences'
Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis
Fife chef and accomplice caught in Hilltown cannabis handover
City Quay
Woman not guilty of sexual assault at Dundee wedding