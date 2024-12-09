Woman taken to hospital after Stobswell ‘disturbance’

A woman was taken to hospital after a ‘disturbance’ in the Stobswell area of Dundee on Thursday.

The 30-year-old’s condition is unknown following the incident in Dykehead Place on December 5.

Another woman, age 36, has been charged in connection with the disturbance and is due to appear in court today.

One eyewitness said: “There was a big police presence in the street.

“I saw several police officers go into a house and then an ambulance also arrived.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25pm on Thursday December 5 we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Dykehead Place area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, 9 December.”