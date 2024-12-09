Police target flat in Dundee multi drugs raid

Police have targeted a flat in a Dundee multi during a drugs raid.

Officers in riot gear were seen entering Ancrum Court during the operation on Monday morning.

No arrests were made at the scene but it is understood officers were seen removing items from an address.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “This was a well-orchestrated operation.

Police ‘put door in’ during Ancrum Court raid

“There were cops in riot gear, forensics were here and plain-clothed officers.

“There were eight bobbies piling out of one of the vans into the multi and they put a door in.

“It’s the most I’ve seen here in a while.

“The police were here for well over two hours.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Monday, a drugs search warrant was executed at Ancrum Court, Burnside Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”