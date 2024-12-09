Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Forfar man last seen over a week ago

Police are ‘growing increasingly concerned for the welfare’ of a missing Forfar man last seen over a week ago.

Stuart Brogan, 40, was last seen in the Forfar area on Saturday November 30.

He is described as a white male with a slim build, brown hair, and about 5ft 7 inches tall.

‘Increasing concern’

Sergeant Jack Heggie from Forfar Police Office said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Stuart and would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact us on 101 quoting incident 2145 of Thursday 5th December.”