Adorable photos as good dogs meet Santa Claus in Stirling

Doesn’t everyone who’s been good all year deserve an audience with Santa Claus?

Four-legged nice girls and boys from all across Stirlingshire have been getting the chance to meet the big man in red recently, thanks to a series of ‘Santa Paws’ events at Dobbies in Stirling.

All dogs and owners could let Santa know what was on their wish list, there were a lot of requests for treats, and everyone left with a goodie bag and a promise of a visit in a few weeks time, if they remained on the Nice List.

Our photographer Kenny Smith went along at the weekend to snap some super-cute pictures.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook