Adorable photos as good dogs meet Santa Claus in Stirling

Santa spent time with some of the four-legged good girls and boys on his Nice List in Stirling.

Greyhounds Raven and Prince make their way to Santa's grotto. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Greyhounds Raven and Prince make their way to Santa's grotto. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

Doesn’t everyone who’s been good all year deserve an audience with Santa Claus?

Four-legged nice girls and boys from all across Stirlingshire have been getting the chance to meet the big man in red recently, thanks to a series of ‘Santa Paws’ events at Dobbies in Stirling.

All dogs and owners could let Santa know what was on their wish list, there were a lot of requests for treats, and everyone left with a goodie bag and a promise of a visit in a few weeks time, if they remained on the Nice List.

Our photographer Kenny Smith went along at the weekend to snap some super-cute pictures.

Marley met Santa along with owners Rosie (12) and Fern (11). Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Oscar couldn’t resist a quick cuddle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bella the dog in her Christmas finery, pictured with owner Freya Cassie (4) from Falkirk. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bella and Santa. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Greyhounds Raven and Prince check out the neighbours on the way to meet Santa. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Raven (black) and Prince travelled from Cumbernauld for their chat with Santa Claus. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The promise of treats prompted some very good behaviour inside Santa’s grotto. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Prince made himself at home while spending time with the main man. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Douglas the German shepherd from Stirling had been a very good boy this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Oatly and Ayla were both excited to meet Santa. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Oatly (7) and Ayla (11 months), who celebrates her birthday on Christmas Day, were wearing their festive bandanas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Ayla couldn’t resist a cuddle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

