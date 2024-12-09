Why St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler will miss St Mirren game and not the match after

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler will miss St Mirren game and not the match after

The Perth midfielder picked up his sixth yellow card of the season against Aberdeen.

By Eric Nicolson
Sven Sprangler passes to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Sven Sprangler picked up his sixth booking against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler will be suspended for Saturday’s Premiership clash with St Mirren.

The Perth midfielder picked up his sixth yellow card in the league at Pittodrie.

The Austrian was penalised by referee, Ross Hardie, for a second half foul on Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath.

Referee Ross Hardie shows Sven Sprangler a yellow card at Pittodrie.
Referee Ross Hardie shows Sven Sprangler a yellow card at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

In previous campaigns, the ban would have been applied 14 days after the offence, meaning Sprangler’s one game on the sidelines would have been the trip to Tynecastle a week on Sunday.

However, that has been reduced to a week this season.

Losing Sprangler will be a big blow to Saints boss, Simo Valakari.

Since the Finn arrived at McDiarmid Park, the 29-year-old has started every game and been his most consistent performer.

It has been a stunning transformation for Sprangler, who was barely used by Valakari’s predecessor, Craig Levein, before he was sacked.

Lewis Neilson is one option to take on the holding midfield role against St Mirren, with Aaron Essel another.

