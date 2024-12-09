Why St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler will miss St Mirren game and not the match after

St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler will be suspended for Saturday’s Premiership clash with St Mirren.

The Perth midfielder picked up his sixth yellow card in the league at Pittodrie.

The Austrian was penalised by referee, Ross Hardie, for a second half foul on Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath.

In previous campaigns, the ban would have been applied 14 days after the offence, meaning Sprangler’s one game on the sidelines would have been the trip to Tynecastle a week on Sunday.

However, that has been reduced to a week this season.

Losing Sprangler will be a big blow to Saints boss, Simo Valakari.

Since the Finn arrived at McDiarmid Park, the 29-year-old has started every game and been his most consistent performer.

It has been a stunning transformation for Sprangler, who was barely used by Valakari’s predecessor, Craig Levein, before he was sacked.

Lewis Neilson is one option to take on the holding midfield role against St Mirren, with Aaron Essel another.