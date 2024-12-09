Dunfermline’s striking average age figures revealed – and where they rank in Scottish football – after youthful weekend team selection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s striking average age figures revealed – and where they rank in Scottish football – after youthful weekend team selection

Boss James McPake says the Pars are determined to produce and develop young players.

Taylor Sutherland, Tobi Oluwayemi and Sam Young.
Taylor Sutherland, Tobi Oluwayemi and Sam Young are the youngest in the Dunfermline first-team squad. Images: Craig Brown and SNS.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline fielded the youngest team in senior Scottish football at the weekend as they climbed three places in the table.

The Pars battled to a crucial 3-2 victory over Hamilton Accies that lifted them above their opponents, Morton and Raith Rovers into sixth place in the table.

Goals from Matty Todd, Josh Cooper and Aaron Comrie did the damage in front of a crowd of 4,286 at East End Park.

And it was all done with not only the most youthful line-up in the division but also the whole of the SPFL.

Dunfermline midfielder Matty Todd gets plays a pass under pressure.
Matty Todd (left) is one of Dunfermline’s more experienced players at just 23. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Goal-scorer Comrie, 27, and skipper Kyle Benedictus, 33, were the outliers in a team otherwise made up of teenagers and early twenty-somethings.

Manager James McPake said after the full-time whistle: “I’ve not looked at it, but the age of the team must have been ridiculously low.”

So, Courier Sport have crunched the numbers for the Pars boss.

They show that Dunfermline’s average age – aided by starting berths for 18-year-olds Taylor Sutherland and Sam Young – was 22.9.

‘Bring own players through’

With keeper Tobi Oluwayemi just 21, Kieran Ngwenya, Ewan Otoo and Kane Ritchie-Hosler all 22, and Chris Hamilton, Lewis McCann and Todd all 23, there are plenty of players with their best years ahead of them.

Even substitutes Cooper, 21, and Dapo Mebude, 23, are in the same age bracket.

“We want to bring our own players through,” said McPake, who will be without Hamilton for Saturday’s Fife derby because of suspension.

“And then, recruitment-wise, the younger players we bring in, we want to develop them, like a Josh Edwards [who was sold to Charlton Athletic in the summer].

“I know I’ve been criticised for it before, but that’s the way it works. You then move them on, and you bring the next one in, and you try and keep that going.

Kyle Benedictus points and shouts.
Skipper Kyle Benedictus was Dunfermline’s only player over the age of 30 against Hamilton Accies. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

“I thought just for our academy, for our football club, with the team that started, and then the ones that come on, [it was great].

“It’s the way of this football club.

“The first day I met the owners, the first day I met David [Cook, chief executive], that’s what they wanted to do at this football club, was produce young players and develop young players.

“And I think [Saturday] was a great view of that, and the work that’s getting done.”

Meanwhile, by contrast, Raith Rovers – Dunfermline’s rivals and this weekend’s opponents – had the second-oldest starting line-up in the division for Saturday’s 3-0 defeat away to Falkirk.

Championship average ages 07/12/2024

DUNFERMLINE 22.9

Airdrie 23

Ayr United 24.4

Falkirk 25.1

Morton 25.5

Queen’s Park 25.7

Hamilton Accies 26.7

Partick Thistle 27.6

Raith Rovers 28.1

Livingston 28.7

