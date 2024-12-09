LEE WILKIE: Why another mid-season break is perfectly timed for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Why another mid-season break is perfectly timed for Dundee

The Dark Blues are without a fixture next weekend thanks to the League Cup Final.

Dundee players dismayed after defeat at Aberdeen last time out. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee are not in action until December 21. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

To say the first half at Hearts was lacklustre from Dundee is probably an understatement.

They were miles off it.

The Dark Blues didn’t give themselves a chance really and it was so frustrating after such a good win against Motherwell just a few days before.

Manager Tony Docherty cited that midweek game as a possible reason for the flat display.

He knows his players better than anyone and will have seen how they trained after the ’Well victory.

Tony Docherty at Hearts
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wasn’t happy with his side’s display at Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Regardless of the league table, going to Hearts is always a tough ask and Lawrence Shankland showed his class.

He’s been off the boil this season but there’s a reason he is a Scotland striker and he demonstrated that on Saturday against Dundee.

Welcome break?

The Dark Blues now, though, have a break next weekend.

Usually after a bad result you want a game quickly so you can get the defeat out of your system.

However, I think this weekend off may turn out to be really nicely timed for Dundee.

Scott Fraser in action for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Scott Fraser is nearing a return to fitness. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

There is time for injured players like Scott Fraser and Clark Robertson to get back to fitness.

Or at least to get ready for the busy festive period.

That’s also a factor why a little breather right now could help. It is game after game after this break.

A little rest before getting flung into the busiest time of the season isn’t the worst thing in the world.

The challenge now is to come back better after the break than how they have gone into it.

Conversation