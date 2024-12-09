Monday court round-up — ‘A departure from common sense’

An international student was caught drink-driving less than half-a-mile from his St Andrews flat.

Louis Koehn-Hevernick was found to be almost four times the limit (84mics/ 22) when he was stopped on the town’s St Mary’s Place on November 29.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how police on patrol at around 10.20pm saw the 20-year-old driving in the area and when they spoke with him, Koehn-Hevernick, of nearby South Street, openly admitted he had consumed “a quantity of alcohol” before driving.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “Clearly he has the necessary qualifications to be accepted to university and is clearly a man of some intelligence.

“I’d have thought it would be a matter of common sense even to an idiot that it would be dangerous to drink and drive.”

Solicitor David Duncan said: “He had a departure from that common sense.”

The lawyer added third-year economics student Koehn-Hevernick, subject to a student visa, caddies at golf clubs in the town.

He was fined a total of £706 and disqualified from driving for 12 months

Paedo lorry driver

A depraved paedophile lorry driver from Angus who sexually abused three children and shared sick images of them on the dark web has been jailed. Paul Stewart, 45, infiltrated a family to target children as young as 11 months over a three-year period at an address in Arbroath.

Prevented partner sleeping

A domestic abuser has been ordered to perform unpaid work after tormenting his partner over a 16-month period.

Marc McGarry repeatedly accused the woman of infidelity and as well as accusing her of using a sex toy.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how McGarry repeatedly shouted at her in the middle of the night and prevented her from sleeping.

He admitted recording her while she was asleep, making derogatory comments about her and removing jewellery from her home.

The 44-year-old also took possession of her phone and interrogated it.

McGarry, of Emmock Woods Crescent, Dundee, previously pled guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman between February 1 2022 and June 19 2023.

Sheriff Eric Brown ordered him to perform 90 hours of unpaid work and imposed supervision for 12 months.

Sex pest’s festive season behind bars

A Forfar sex pest with a growing catalogue of sexual convictions will spend the festive season behind bars after admitting carrying out more offences this year. Gavin Ross, who has been added to the sex offenders register multiple times, was brought to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit more lewd crimes including repeatedly touched his genitals during a bus journey from Dundee to Forfar while sitting beside a frightened teenager and standing at his window and handling his exposed private parts, before giving a thumbs up to aghast elderly neighbours.

‘I do not tolerate racism’

A 32-year-old man has been fined after attacking someone who allegedly racially abused his friend in a cafe.

David Gardiner admitted drunkenly assaulting Ryan Beattie on Dundee’s Riverside Drive on June 23 this year.

Gardiner, of Raven Grove in Auchterarder, pled guilty to throwing a punch at Mr Beattie and headbutting him to his injury.

In a letter submitted to Dundee Sheriff Court pleading guilty, Gardiner said: “I take responsibility for my actions.

“I was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

“I acted out of anger due to my friend being called a ‘darkie’. She is of mixed race and I do not tolerate racism.

“I am currently seeking support for anger management and counselling services.”

He was fined a total of £320 by Sheriff Eric Brown.

Found guilty of attack

Coupar Angus man Mathew McLean, 33, has been convicted of a harrowing sex attack on a sleeping woman in 2019. He was found guilty after trial despite having “emphatically denied” the attack, claiming he had gone straight to sleep after drinking 10 pints of lager at the time the attack took place.

