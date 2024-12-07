Tony Docherty picks out key failing for Dundee in defeat at Hearts as he explains decision to leave Simon Murray on the bench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Tony Docherty picks out key failing for Dundee in defeat at Hearts as he explains decision to leave Simon Murray on the bench

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-0 at Tynecastle.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty at Hearts
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wasn't happy with his side's display at Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee’s performance at Hearts was “uncharacteristic” says manager Tony Docherty after seeing his side fall to a 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle.

The Dark Blues were distinctly second-best in the first half against the Premiership’s bottom side and found themselves two goals behind thanks to a Lawrence Shankland double.

It was an unacceptable first 45 minutes for Docherty.

“The overriding feeling is one of frustration because, for whatever reason, I just think we weren’t at it at all in the first half,” the Dundee boss said.

“We didn’t compete. I thought we did in the second half when we addressed it.

Dundee lost to Hearts
Tony Docherty felt his side were outfought in the first half against Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“I don’t want to put out excuses but I think maybe the exertions from midweek were part of it.

“Because I’ve seen some things uncharacteristic to the way we’ve been playing.

“Some of our decision-making was poor and sometimes mentally, when you’re fatigued, you make poor decisions.

Shankland scores
Lawrence Shankland heads in the opening goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“One thing that we do normally is keep possession better than we did today.

“When you come to venues like this, you need to keep the ball better so you can work your way up the pitch and create opportunities.

“That was probably lacking today.

“But I’m not wanting to be too tough on the players because recently we’ve been good.

“The second half performance is an acceptable way to play. First half, there’s a lot we can do better.”

Shankland strikes

Simon Murray was left on the bench for the first time in the Premiership this season with Seb Palmer-Houlden starting up top.

Also in was Fin Robertson, returning to the left wing-back role. Scott Tiffoney, despite his key goal against Motherwell, dropped back to the bench.

The first half was an extremely poor one from the away side, unable to build any possession and unable to stop the home side passing through them.

Lawrence Shankland ended his goal drought against Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lawrence Shankland ended his goal drought against Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Shankland’s struggle for goals this season has been well-documented but the scoring instinct still remains.

On 21 minutes, Jon McCracken pushed out a Blair Spittal shot before the following cross saw Shankland get the better of Robertson at the far post to plant a looping header into the far corner.

The relief was clear on his face and a second quickly followed. This one McCracken won’t want to see again as he pushed a low cross out into the box and the Scotland striker made no mistake.

It took Dundee 33 minutes to register a shot on goal, Adewumi blazing well over.

Changes but no change to scoreline

Two changes came at the break with Murray and Ethan Ingram on and a change from 3-4-3 to 3-5-2.

Tiffoney also emerged from the bench and added a bit of energy to the side and defensively the team improved.

Shankland scores against Dundee
Lawrence Shankland makes it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

But there would be no stirring comeback in the second half with a late Antonio Portales header as close as a Dundee player came to testing Craig Gordon.

In stoppage time Shankland was denied a hat-trick by McCracken before Alan Forrest saw his rebound effort blocked.

It was a day to forget for the Dark Blues as they head into a two-week break sitting sixth in the Premiership table.

Murray on the bench

Docherty explained why he started the game with captain and top scorer Murray and midweek scorer Tiffoney on the bench.

“You just try and freshen up as best you can,” he said.

“I’ve got a small squad here. And if you keep asking boys to go again and go again and go again…

Simon Murray is told off by referee Colin Steven
Simon Murray came on at half-time for Dundee. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock

“Seb Palmer-Houlden was disappointed being left out the other night. I was disappointed for him as well.

“I’ve got good players, but I’ve not got a lot of players.

“So I think you need to try and maintain a freshness, particularly at the top end of the pitch.

“That was the decision with Scott Tiffoney as well.

“Tiff did fantastically well the other night, but we were just looking for that wee bit of freshness again.”

Teams

Hearts (4-2-3-1): Gordon, Halkett, Oyegoke, Shankland, Devlin, Rowles, Spittal (Vargas 75), Boateng, Wilson (Forrest 67), Penrice, Drammeh (Grant 75).

Subs not used: Clark, Oda, Dhanda, Tait, Forrester, Salazar.

Dundee (3-4-3): McCracken, Astley, Portales, Koumetio, Mulligan (Vetro 84), F Robertson (Ingram 46), Sylla, McGhee, Cameron, Adewumi (Murray 46), Palmer-Houlden (Tiffoney 61).

Subs not used: Sharp, Carson, Main, Kelly, Braybrooke.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 18,737

