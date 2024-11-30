Dundee star Fin Robertson discusses hospital trip for ‘freak’ Aberdeen injury and reveals new dressing-room nickname

Fin Robertson has been piling up the nicknames at Dundee in recent weeks.

A Movember moustache has earned the moniker Freddie Mercury in recent days with Robertson admitting he’s “getting bashed for it” in the dressing-room.

Last week it was a more biblical reference after he was stretchered off and hospitalised following a last-minute tackle at Aberdeen earlier this month.

Despite that worry, the Dundee academy graduate was back on the training pitch for the very next team session.

“It was a bit of a freak one,” Robertson explained.

“I went to tackle Peter Ambrose and his studs caught my shin at a weird angle.

“My leg just exploded and was massive. It was a haematoma but I wasn’t sure because the swelling was so big.

“Every time I took a step, it just became bigger and bigger.

“I did get a fright as when I looked down my leg was instantly double the size. It was really sore at the time and my foot started to go a bit numb.

“I thought, ‘That’s not very good’! The concern was that there was a fracture because the swelling was so bad.

“I went to A&E up there for an X-ray and thankfully there was no fracture.

“I am a quick healer and despite being stretchered off, I was back at training on Tuesday.

“The rest of the lads now call me ‘Lazarus’, which I will take!

“However, I couldn’t tackle anyone until the Thursday before the Hibs game.”

Starting on the left

Whatever the preparation ahead of that Hibs clash was, it worked for Robertson.

The 22-year-old put in a fine performance as stand-in left wing-back and is keen to nail down a regular starting spot, beginning this afternoon at Kilmarnock.

“It was good to get a start and I will play anywhere, to be honest,” Fin added.

“I enjoyed it, I got a lot of the ball and an assist so I was happy with that – I might even claim two!

“I played there earlier on in the season in the League Cup group stage games and I trust my team-mates to help me as well.

“When you play that system you have to cover the whole side so it is a tough shift. I got cramp in the 85th minute as I am not used to all that sprinting!

“It is up to me to keep putting in performances that warrant a start.

“I am not under any illusions that I am just going to play because Zee [Ziyad Larkeche] is injured.”