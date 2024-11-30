Dundee star Fin Robertson discusses hospital trip for ‘freak’ Aberdeen injury and reveals new dressing-room nickname

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Fin Robertson discusses hospital trip for ‘freak’ Aberdeen injury and reveals new dressing-room nickname

The Dark Blues academy graduate was stretchered off at Pittodrie but returned to training just days later.

Fin Robertson
Dundee academy product Fin Robertson. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Fin Robertson has been piling up the nicknames at Dundee in recent weeks.

A Movember moustache has earned the moniker Freddie Mercury in recent days with Robertson admitting he’s “getting bashed for it” in the dressing-room.

Last week it was a more biblical reference after he was stretchered off and hospitalised following a last-minute tackle at Aberdeen earlier this month.

Despite that worry, the Dundee academy graduate was back on the training pitch for the very next team session.

“It was a bit of a freak one,” Robertson explained.

Fin Robertson was stretchered off against Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Fin Robertson was stretchered off against Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“I went to tackle Peter Ambrose and his studs caught my shin at a weird angle.

“My leg just exploded and was massive. It was a haematoma but I wasn’t sure because the swelling was so big.

“Every time I took a step, it just became bigger and bigger.

“I did get a fright as when I looked down my leg was instantly double the size. It was really sore at the time and my foot started to go a bit numb.

“I thought, ‘That’s not very good’! The concern was that there was a fracture because the swelling was so bad.

“I went to A&E up there for an X-ray and thankfully there was no fracture.

Fin Robertson excelled at left wing-back. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Fin Robertson excelled at left wing-back against Hibs last week. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

“I am a quick healer and despite being stretchered off, I was back at training on Tuesday.

“The rest of the lads now call me ‘Lazarus’, which I will take!

“However, I couldn’t tackle anyone until the Thursday before the Hibs game.”

Starting on the left

Whatever the preparation ahead of that Hibs clash was, it worked for Robertson.

The 22-year-old put in a fine performance as stand-in left wing-back and is keen to nail down a regular starting spot, beginning this afternoon at Kilmarnock.

“It was good to get a start and I will play anywhere, to be honest,” Fin added.

Fin Robertson played a key role in the first two Dundee goals. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Fin Robertson played a key role in the first two Dundee goals against Hibs. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I enjoyed it, I got a lot of the ball and an assist so I was happy with that – I might even claim two!

“I played there earlier on in the season in the League Cup group stage games and I trust my team-mates to help me as well.

“When you play that system you have to cover the whole side so it is a tough shift. I got cramp in the 85th minute as I am not used to all that sprinting!

“It is up to me to keep putting in performances that warrant a start.

“I am not under any illusions that I am just going to play because Zee [Ziyad Larkeche] is injured.”

