Neill Collins recalls knockout heroics & shocks with Sheffield United ahead of Raith Rovers’ Scottish Cup clash

For Neill Collins, Raith Rovers’ Scottish Cup clash with non-league Linlithgow Rose has sparked memories of a similarly tricky tie during his playing days down south.

And the Stark’s Park boss would love for it be the catalyst for a knock-out adventure to match that of Sheffield United ten years ago.

Then a League One side, United marched all the way to the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 2014.

After safely negotiating division rivals Colchester United and the banana skin of Conference high-fliers Cambridge United, the Blades then stunned Premier League pair Aston Villa and Fulham, and Championship duo Nottingham Forest and Charlton.

Ultimately, top-flight Hull City proved a step too far in the semi-final at Wembley.

But it was evidence for Collins that shocks do happen and, conversely, that cup runs are possible for teams outside the top tier.

“As a player, I’ve played against a few lower-league teams in the FA Cup and I’ve been part of both sides of it,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“I’ve won as a lower-league team against Premier League teams and I’ve played against Conference clubs.

“When I was at Sunderland in the Premier League we got put out by [League One] Brentford [in 2005/06]. At the time, that was quite a big one, which wasn’t so good.

‘Before you know it you’re in a semi-final’

“But I also remember, for example, at Sheffield United, we went to Cambridge, who were top of the non-league.

“The cameras were there and you knew there was a reason the cameras were there.

“We were struggling. But we won and we ended up going all the way to the semi-final.

“We weren’t on the best run of form leading into it, but before you know it you’re in a semi-final.”

He added: “The cup is really, for me, where the cliché of taking it one game at a time comes into its own.

“Because you’ve got to win the first one – and you never ever quite know where it might take you.

“It might take you to a big tie in the next one, it might take you to another tougher one, it might give you one at home against a team that you expect to beat.

“And, before you know it, you’re going into the deeper rounds. So, take care of the first one.

“We’ve seen it over the years, teams have been in semi-finals and finals. Up here, I remember being at Hampden the day that [second-tier] Queen of the South almost beat Rangers [in the 2008 cup final, which finished 3-2].

“So, you never know when it’s going to happen. You’ve just got to try and be ready if the opportunity arises for yourself.”