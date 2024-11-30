Neill Collins recalls knockout heroics & shocks with Sheffield United ahead of Raith Rovers’ Scottish Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Neill Collins recalls knockout heroics & shocks with Sheffield United ahead of Raith Rovers’ Scottish Cup clash

The Stark's Park boss went all the way to Wembley in 2014 - but was also on the wrong end of an upset with Sunderland.

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

For Neill Collins, Raith Rovers’ Scottish Cup clash with non-league Linlithgow Rose has sparked memories of a similarly tricky tie during his playing days down south.

And the Stark’s Park boss would love for it be the catalyst for a knock-out adventure to match that of Sheffield United ten years ago.

Then a League One side, United marched all the way to the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 2014.

After safely negotiating division rivals Colchester United and the banana skin of Conference high-fliers Cambridge United, the Blades then stunned Premier League pair Aston Villa and Fulham, and Championship duo Nottingham Forest and Charlton.

A young Neill Collins in a Scotland under-21 jersey.
Neill Collins during his playing days. Image: SNS.

Ultimately, top-flight Hull City proved a step too far in the semi-final at Wembley.

But it was evidence for Collins that shocks do happen and, conversely, that cup runs are possible for teams outside the top tier.

“As a player, I’ve played against a few lower-league teams in the FA Cup and I’ve been part of both sides of it,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“I’ve won as a lower-league team against Premier League teams and I’ve played against Conference clubs.

“When I was at Sunderland in the Premier League we got put out by [League One] Brentford [in 2005/06]. At the time, that was quite a big one, which wasn’t so good.

‘Before you know it you’re in a semi-final’

“But I also remember, for example, at Sheffield United, we went to Cambridge, who were top of the non-league.

“The cameras were there and you knew there was a reason the cameras were there.

“We were struggling. But we won and we ended up going all the way to the semi-final.

“We weren’t on the best run of form leading into it, but before you know it you’re in a semi-final.”

He added: “The cup is really, for me, where the cliché of taking it one game at a time comes into its own.

Jamie Gullan stands with arms outstretched after scoring for Raith against Linlithgow in the Scottish Cup in 2023.
Jamie Gullan (left) scored a double when Raith Rovers defeated Linlithgow Rose in the Scottish Cup in January 2023. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“Because you’ve got to win the first one – and you never ever quite know where it might take you.

“It might take you to a big tie in the next one, it might take you to another tougher one, it might give you one at home against a team that you expect to beat.

“And, before you know it, you’re going into the deeper rounds. So, take care of the first one.

“We’ve seen it over the years, teams have been in semi-finals and finals. Up here, I remember being at Hampden the day that [second-tier] Queen of the South almost beat Rangers [in the 2008 cup final, which finished 3-2].

“So, you never know when it’s going to happen. You’ve just got to try and be ready if the opportunity arises for yourself.”

More from Football

Fin Robertson
Dundee star Fin Robertson discusses hospital trip for 'freak' Aberdeen injury and reveals new…
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
Josh Rae pinpoints reason for slow start with St Johnstone as keeper declares himself…
Focused: Kai Fotheringham is seeking to kickstart his season
Kai Fotheringham follows in footsteps of Scotland stars with secret weapon to handle Dundee…
Dundee North End co-manager Kevin McNaughton holds the Scottish Cup. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Kevin McNaughton says Dundee North End will 'surprise' people in historic Scottish Cup clash…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari claps on the sideline.
Simo Valakari issues 'defend from the front' rallying call to St Johnstone ahead of…
Simo Valakari.
JIM SPENCE: Simo Valakari is smooth operator - but St Johnstone boss' velvet glove…
Billy Koumetio denies Kyle Vassell
Dundee at Kilmarnock: Team news as referee who earned fury of Tony Docherty set…
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
'Outstanding' Dundee star Josh Mulligan backed to go 'to the top' by ex-Dee
Goodwin was delighted by the role played by a returning Kai Fotheringham against Rangers
Jim Goodwin lauds 'attitude' and 'intelligence' as Dundee United ace comes in from the…
Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Andrew Tod hit with serious injury

Conversation